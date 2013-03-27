(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan-based IBT
Securities Co., Ltd.'s (IBTS) National Long-Term Rating at
'BBB+(twn)' and
National Short-Term Rating at 'F2(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
Rating Action Rationale
IBTS's ratings reflect its strategic importance to its parent
Industrial Bank of
Taiwan (IBT), which has a 94.8% stake in IBTS. Its ratings are
driven by the
parent's credit profile and potential support. The latter is
underlined by
liquidity lines from and management control by IBT as well as
alignment in
strategy, risk management and marketing with the parent. On a
standalone basis,
IBTS has maintained a stable financial profile despite its small
franchise and
earnings volatility.
Key Rating Drivers - National Ratings
Management continues to focus on the niche exchanged-traded fund
(ETF) market
and to broaden its product offerings (eg, cross-border ETFs), in
order to
diversify revenue and to improve earnings quality. IBTS also
improves its
brokerage presence with sector research in biotechnology and
other areas.
Fitch expects IBTS's earnings to remain volatile in 2013 due to
the inherent
volatility of trading and limited brokerage revenues.
Nonetheless, the company's
efforts in consolidating trading strategies and risk control
across product
lines should help ease earnings volatility. IBTS reported a
modest profit
(return on average equity: 3.92%) at end-2012, following losses
in the previous
year, as trading positions turned profitable.
Fitch views IBTS's capitalisation as adequate, underpinned by
its moderate risk
appetite and self-imposed loss limits, as well by group capital
support, if
needed. Its capital adequacy ratio remained between 300% and
500% during 2011
and 2012, well above the regulatory minimum of 200%. IBTS's
liquidity position
remains healthy, supported by a consistent surplus in net
current assets and
high-quality underlying collateral against repurchase agreement
transactions.
Furthermore, the parent's contingent liquidity facility is
positive for IBTS's
liquidity profile.
Rating Sensitivities - National Ratings
IBTS's ratings move in tandem with IBT's credit profile.
Downward pressure on
ratings may result from a weakening of IBT's propensity/capacity
to provide
support or a weakening of the parent's own credit profile.
IBTS is a small fully licensed securities company in Taiwan and
has strong
expertise in the niche domestic ETF market.
