(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Taiwan-based Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bankâ€™s (SCSB)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-', National Long-Term Rating at
'AA(twn)' and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook is Stable. A rating
breakdown is
provided at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation of SCSBâ€™s VR and IDR reflect its adequate
capitalisation, high
reserve coverage, profitable Greater China franchise through its
principal and
57.6%-owned subsidiary in H.K. - Shanghai Commercial Bank (SCB,
A-/Stable) - and
alliance with Bank of Shanghai, China, as well as the robust
risk absorption
ability of SCB. The ratings also consider the increasing
pressure on its capital
from growth and its modest franchise in the region.
KEY RATING DRIVERS â€“ IDRs, National Ratings and VRs
The ratings capture the bankâ€™s higher provisioning coverage
than similarly rated
peers and sufficient capitalisation, which will help provide a
buffer against
its moderately high exposure to SMEs and rising China-related
risks in a
downturn. The bankâ€™s gross loan provision was at 1.38% as of
end-1H13, higher
than a peer average of 1%.
SCSBâ€™s consolidated pre-tax return on assets remained
satisfactory at 0.65%
(unannualised) in 1H13 and 1.28% in 2012, higher than the local
peer average of
0.38% and 0.68%, respectively. Fitch expects the bank to
maintain stable
earnings on the back of strong operational efficiency, moderate
provision risks
and SCBâ€™s earnings resilience.
While the bankâ€™s capitalisation remains sufficient relative to
its risk profile,
it has been under pressure as it extended more loans, and
continued rapid growth
may weigh on its credit profile. The consolidated Fitch Core
Capital ratio
declined to 12.8% at end-1H13 from 13.8% at end-2012, due to
loan growth and a
one-off IFRS revaluation adjustment. SCSBâ€™s reported impaired
loan ratios are
higher than regional peersâ€™, although it is likely due to the
bankâ€™s stricter
classification and loans in this segment should be sufficiently
covered by its
loan-loss provisions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES â€“ IDRs, National Ratings and VRs
The Stable Outlook underlines Fitch's expectation that SCSB will
maintain its
balance sheet strength while pursuing regional expansion. Rating
downside is
more likely than upside given the increasing pressure on capital
as its loan
book expands. A downgrade of SCB or weakening capitalisation
and/or risk profile
due to excessive growth may also put downward pressure on the
ratings.
KEY DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating and
Support Rating Floor
SCSBâ€™s Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect its modest
systemic importance, and a limited probability of support from
the government,
if needed. The SR and SRF are sensitive to any change in
assumptions around the
propensity or ability of Taiwan government to provide timely
support to the
bank. This would most likely be manifested in a change to
Taiwanâ€™s sovereign
rating (A+/Stable).
Founded in 1915, SCSB is a privately owned bank. The family of
the bank's
chairman, Hung-Ching Yung, is the bankâ€™s largest shareholder
and controls its
board. SCSBâ€™s share of domestic deposits was 2.43% at
end-3Q13. It had an around
3%-5% market share in SME lending and import/export trade
finance in Taiwan.
A Credit Update on SCSB will shortly be available on
www.fitchratings.com.
A list of rating actions follows:
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at â€˜A-â€™; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at â€˜F1â€™
- National Long-Term rating: affirmed at â€˜AA(twn)â€™; Stable
Outlook
- National Short-Term rating: affirmed at â€˜F1+(twn)â€™
- Viability Rating: affirmed at â€˜a-â€™
- Support Rating: affirmed at â€˜4â€™
- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at â€˜B+â€™
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA,
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Ratings Limited
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jack Chiu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitchâ€™s National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated â€˜AAAâ€™ and other credits
are rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as â€˜AAA(twn)â€™ for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012; and â€œNational Scale Ratings Criteriaâ€� 30
October 2013; are
available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
