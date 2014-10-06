(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan-based
Bank SinoPac's (BSP) and its parent SinoPac Financial Holdings'
(SPH) Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', both with Stable Outlook. A full
rating breakdown
is provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR, National Ratings and Viability Rating
(VR)
The affirmation of BSP's IDR and Viability Rating (VR), as well
as the Stable
Outlook, reflects its strengthened loan loss reserves and sound
balance sheet
that provide adequate buffer for its rising risk appetite in
China. China
exposures are currently moderate at around 15%-20% of total
assets -
predominantly comprising of low-risk trade finance to Taiwanese
corporates'
operations in China and creditworthy Chinese-bank risk. Fitch
expects the bank's
China risk appetite to continue to rise and increasingly become
an important
rating consideration as it gradually diversifies into indigenous
Chinese
borrowers through its onshore subsidiary.
Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission suspended BSP from
selling currency
derivatives - Target Redemption Forwards - for a year until
mid-2015 on
misselling. While the sanction will not materially affect the
bank's earnings
performance, it highlights the bank's weakness in operational
risk framework and
may constrain its rating.
The affirmation of the IDR and VR of SPH is in line with the
rating action on
its principal banking subsidiary, BSP. SPH is rated the same as
the anchor
rating of BSP, reflecting their high level of integration and
the modest
leverage at SPH.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, National Ratings and VR
A rating upgrade may occur if BSP's earnings prove to be
sustainably robust
without significantly raising its risk appetite, including in
relation to China.
A weakened risk profile and capitalisation arising from
aggressive growth into
China may lead to a rating downgrade. The ratings of SPH are
mostly driven by
the credit profile of its principal operating subsidiary, BSP.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
BSP's Support Rating (SR) of '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
at 'BB+' reflect
its moderate systemic importance and a moderate probability of
state support, if
needed. The SR and SRF are sensitive to any change in
assumptions around the
propensity or ability of the Taiwan government to provide timely
support to
these banks. This would most likely be manifested in a change to
Taiwan's
sovereign rating (A+/Stable).
A Credit Update on SPH and BSP will be available shortly at
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
SinoPac Financial Holdings:
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
- National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Bank SinoPac:
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
- National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
- Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Clark Wu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7602
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 1
January 2014, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies',
dated 10 August,
2012, and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October
2013 are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.