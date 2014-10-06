(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based Bank SinoPac's (BSP) and its parent SinoPac Financial Holdings' (SPH) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', both with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR, National Ratings and Viability Rating (VR) The affirmation of BSP's IDR and Viability Rating (VR), as well as the Stable Outlook, reflects its strengthened loan loss reserves and sound balance sheet that provide adequate buffer for its rising risk appetite in China. China exposures are currently moderate at around 15%-20% of total assets - predominantly comprising of low-risk trade finance to Taiwanese corporates' operations in China and creditworthy Chinese-bank risk. Fitch expects the bank's China risk appetite to continue to rise and increasingly become an important rating consideration as it gradually diversifies into indigenous Chinese borrowers through its onshore subsidiary. Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission suspended BSP from selling currency derivatives - Target Redemption Forwards - for a year until mid-2015 on misselling. While the sanction will not materially affect the bank's earnings performance, it highlights the bank's weakness in operational risk framework and may constrain its rating. The affirmation of the IDR and VR of SPH is in line with the rating action on its principal banking subsidiary, BSP. SPH is rated the same as the anchor rating of BSP, reflecting their high level of integration and the modest leverage at SPH. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, National Ratings and VR A rating upgrade may occur if BSP's earnings prove to be sustainably robust without significantly raising its risk appetite, including in relation to China. A weakened risk profile and capitalisation arising from aggressive growth into China may lead to a rating downgrade. The ratings of SPH are mostly driven by the credit profile of its principal operating subsidiary, BSP. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BSP's Support Rating (SR) of '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BB+' reflect its moderate systemic importance and a moderate probability of state support, if needed. The SR and SRF are sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Taiwan government to provide timely support to these banks. This would most likely be manifested in a change to Taiwan's sovereign rating (A+/Stable). 