HONG KONG, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan-based Union
Insurance Company's (Union) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
Rating at 'BBB' and
its National IFS Rating at 'A+(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Union's consistently strong
capitalisation, moderate
risk appetite in insurance underwriting and a prudent and liquid
balance sheet.
The company's still weak profitability is a key rating
constraint.
Taiwan's competitive operating environment and Union's moderate
business scale
limit its underwriting margins, while challenging investment
conditions with low
interest rates continue to pressure investment profits. The
company's return on
average equity was negative at -2.2% in 2012 and -1.4% in 2011,
respectively, as
a result of a high combined ratio of 100%-110% and low
investment yields of
below 3.5%. However, the company would have reported a small
underwriting profit
if the compulsory motor insurance business is excluded. Improved
loss experience
in Q113 resulted in a higher return on average equity of 9.6%
(annualised) and a
lower combined ratio of 85%.
Union's strong capital position provides a buffer against
adverse reserve
developments, particularly in view of its low underwriting
leverage with net
written premiums to adjusted shareholders' surplus (including
shareholders' fund
and claims equalisation reserve) of around 1x between 2010 and
2012. Its
statutory risk-based capital ratio remained above 300% at
end-2012, compared
with the regulatory minimum of 200%.
Investments remain prudent and liquid, with cash and cash
equivalents accounting
for 58% of invested assets at end-2012, comfortably supporting
insurance claims.
Its fixed-income portfolios are of sound credit quality (mainly
government
bonds), while equity exposures are manageable at 6% of total
investments or 9%
of its equity at end-2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a rating upgrade include
an improvement
in insurance underwriting performance with a combined ratio
consistently below
100%, containment of large losses and continued prudent
capitalisation.
Conversely, substantial underwriting losses or poor investment
performance
resulting in a fall in its statutory capital ratio to below 250%
on a sustained
basis are key factors for a downgrade.
