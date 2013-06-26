(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Thailand-based Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited's
(TBANK) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Thanachart Capital
Public Company Limited's (TCAP) National Long-Term Rating at 'A(tha)'. The Outlook is
Negative. Fitch has also assigned a Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' to TCAP. A full rating
list breakdown is provided below.
TBANK's Key Rating Drivers - IDRs, Viability Rating (VR), and National Ratings
TBANK's IDRs, National Ratings and VR reflect its moderate domestic franchise,
but leading market position in auto hire purchases. The ratings also take into
account strong ordinary support, particularly in operation and risk management,
from Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS; AA-/Stable). While some of TBANK's key financial
measures are comparable with peers', capital and funding are weaker.
TBANK's funding profile has improved with a significant increase in its deposits
base (up 60% yoy) which accounted for about 81% of total funding at end-2012, up
from about 60% at end-2011. This was mainly driven by the conversion of bills of
exchanges (BEs) into fixed deposits. As a result, its loans-to-deposits ratio
fell to 108% at end-2012 (end-2011: 146%), before rising to 112% at end-March
2013. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's doubts over the sustainability of
recent improvements at TBANK, as funding costs come under pressure from intense
competition.
Fitch expects the bank to report significantly stronger performance in 2013,
mainly driven by gain from the sale of its life assurance subsidiary. TBANK's
impaired loans fell further to THB32.4bn or 4.2% of total loans at end-March
2013 (end-2011: THB38.9bn or 6.1%). Impaired loans ratio could fall further by
end-2013, supported by further loan restructuring and a still favourable
economic outlook. Special mention loans rose to THB33.2bn or 4.3% of total loans
at end-March 2013 (end-2012: THB28.6bn or 3.8%), but Fitch does not expect the
migration of special mention loans to impaired loans to increase in pace.
Nevertheless, TBANK plans to set aside part of the proceeds from the sale of its
life assurance subsidiary as extra provision. This will boost the loans loss
coverage ratio to about 100%, closer to domestic peers.
TBANK's Fitch core capital of 8.7% and Tier 1 capital of 8.5% at end-2012 were
weak compared with domestic and international peers. TBANK plans to maintain its
Tier 1 capital ratio at about 9% - 10% over the medium term, which should still
provide adequate buffer against downside risk. Fitch views the target as
achievable given the bank's improved earnings momentum and slower loan growth
targets.
Rating Sensitivities - TBANK's IDRs, VR, and National Ratings
Evidence that TBANK can maintain its overall credit profile, including no
further deterioration in funding and sustaining asset quality and capital could
result in a revision in Outlook to Stable. A material improvement in overall
credit profile, particularly in capital and funding, or an increase in BNS
shareholding to above 50% (currently 49%), could result in an upgrade. However,
these events are unlikely to occur in the medium-term.
On the other hand, continued vulnerability to competition, as reflected in
rising funding costs relative to competitors, higher reliance on short-term
funding or further lagging of improvements relative to peers could lead to a
downgrade. The rating may also be downgraded if BNS sells down its interest in
TBANK to an entity with less capacity to support the bank's progress in its
credit profile.
TBANK's Key Rating Drivers - Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
The '3' Support Rating and 'BB+' Support Rating Floor of TBANK reflect a
moderate probability of support from the government, in case of need. This view
is based on the bank's systemic importance to the domestic economy as a
medium-sized bank with a reasonable market share of 7%-8%.
TBANK's Rating Sensitivities - Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
Any significant changes to the bank's systemic importance - typically indicated
by market share in assets, loans and deposits - could affect the propensity of
the government to support the bank, and hence its Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor. A multiple-notch change to Thailand's IDRs could also affect the
Support Rating and Support Rating Floor. However, Fitch believes these scenarios
are unlikely to occur in the near term.
An increase in BNS shareholding to above 50% could also affect the bank's
Support Rating, although this is unlikely in the medium term.
TCAP's Key Rating Drivers - National Ratings, Support Rating, and Support Rating
Floor
TCAP's National Ratings are notched down from its core operating bank
subsidiary, TBANK, to reflect its reliance on dividend payments (as opposed to
loans, which are subject to a 5% cap) from TBANK and the presence of significant
minority interests. The Negative Outlook reflects that of TBANK.
TCAP's Support Rating is based on expectations that sovereign support is
possible, but cannot be relied upon, given the holding company structure and
Fitch's expectations that support, if required, would be injected through the
bank rather than the parent.
TCAP's Rating Sensitivities - National Ratings Support Rating, and Support
Rating Floor
Any change in TBANK's ratings, could in turn affect TCAP's ratings. Significant
increase in the double leverage ratio (end-March 2013: a moderate 105%) or
weakening liquidity profile could result in wider notching from TBANK.
TBANK is the main operating entity within the Thanachart Group. TCAP currently
holds 51% in TBANK, while BNS, Canada's third-largest bank, holds 49%. TBANK is
the sixth largest bank in Thailand with a market share of 7.6% in assets at
end-2012. TBANK has a solid franchise in the domestic auto hire purchase market.
The following ratings have been affirmed:
TBANK
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(tha)'; Outlook Negative
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
TCAP
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(tha)' ; Outlook Negative
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(tha)'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'No Floor'