NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed TCF
Financial
Corporation's (TCB) ratings at 'BBB-'/'F3'. The Rating Outlook
remains Negative.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
TCB's ratings remain toward the bottom of the peer group,
reflecting its
relatively higher risk profile across many financial metrics as
well as a larger
risk appetite relative to the peer group. The Negative Outlook
reflects Fitch's
continued concerns relating to the company's level of loan
growth in its
national auto lending portfolio that has yet to fully season and
as well as
continued double-digit growth in inventory finance.
TCB's weak asset quality continues to be a primary ratings
driver. Even with NPA
levels dropping 11% year-over-year, the bank's ratio of NPAs to
total loans
(inclusive to accruing TDRs) remains an outlier in the mid-tier
regional peer
group at 6.18% as of 4Q13 (down from 7.14% a year prior). NPA
reduction over the
last year has been aided through various workout strategies such
as a bulk asset
sale in 1Q13 in which the company sold multiple pieces of OREO
as well as 2nd
lien TDRs that were adversely impacted by regulatory guidance in
3Q12. Fitch
notes that year-over-year asset quality improvement is in line
with TCB's peer
group.
Fitch expects NPAs to remain elevated in both absolute and
relative terms given
TCB's high level of consumer-related accruing TDRs. At 4Q13,
consumer-related
accruing TDRs, which tend to be much stickier than
commercial-related TDRs, made
up over 52% of total Fitch-calculated NPAs. This expectation is
incorporated in
the current rating and today's affirmation. Fitch notes that TCB
has 20% of
reserves against consumer real estate-related TDRs, a level
Fitch current
believes is reasonable when considering marks taken on recent
TDR bulk loan
sales in the industry.
TCB continues to put focus on growth in its national lending
loan portfolio.
Auto loans on balance sheet have grown to $1.2bn from $553
million a year ago.
Average balances of inventory finance are up 10% year-over-year.
The company's
national lending portfolio now makes up around 40% of its
overall portfolio.
While losses relating to auto and inventory finance have been in
line with
industry standards over recent periods, these portfolios have
yet to fully
season or go through a full credit cycle. Looking ahead, Fitch
will seek
evidence that risk management systems and controls have grown
commensurately
with the overall portfolio.
Fitch has highlighted home equity reset risk as an emerging risk
for the
industry as many home equity lines of credit will reset to fully
amortizing
loans over the next several years. Although TCB has the highest
percentage of
HELOCs to capital, near-term payment shock concerns are
mitigated for TCB given
the nature of its HELOC portfolio. Fitch notes that 90% of these
lines do not
mature or begin amortization until 2021, affording TCB ample
time to modify
these loans or take various measures to help borrowers at
maturity or
conversion.
Given TCB's balance sheet structure (loan-to-deposit ratio of
110%) and overall
business strategy of lending in higher-yielding asset classes,
Fitch expects the
company to generate a relatively higher level of PPNR and ROA
compared to peers.
While TCB's earnings remain in-line with peer averages,
risk-adjusted earnings,
measured by net income to risk-weighted assets (RWA) are in the
bottom quartile
of the peer group, thus constraining the bank's rating at its
current level.
Earnings have historically been supported by a low-cost deposit
base which
generated a relatively higher level of noninterest income than
peers. While
deposit pricing through the industry has converged to historic
lows bringing
TCB's cost of deposits in-line with peer averages, Fitch would
expect the
company's earnings to benefit relatively more in a rising rate
scenario given
the likely sticky nature of its low-balance, high volume deposit
base. This
expectation is reflected in today's rating affirmation.
Similar to earnings, Fitch believes that TCB's current business
strategy
requires higher-than average capital levels. The company has not
increased its
dividend nor has it done share buy backs similar to most in the
mid-tier
regional peer group. Therefore, even with year-over-year net
loan growth of 3%,
the company's Total tier 1 Risk Based capital ratio has
increased 32 bps to
11.4%. Fitch's expectation that the company will continue to
retain capital to
keep pace with loan growth is incorporated into today's rating
actions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch will continue to monitor credit risk in TCB's growing
national lending
platform in relation to those that contend in similar lending
spaces. If Fitch
observes a relative divergence of credit costs in these
portfolios that point
toward lax underwriting or monitoring, negative rating action is
possible.
Further, if current trends of asset quality within TCB's legacy
book reverse,
negative pressure could be placed on the bank's ratings.
Should operating results fall behind peer averages consistently
on a
risk-adjusted and non-risk-adjusted basis without a material
shift in strategy
or due to elevated credit costs, ratings could be pressured over
the long term.
Fitch believes TCB's ratings are constrained from upward
movement in the near
term given growth strategies and relative asset quality. Over
the long term, if
asset quality metrics in the legacy book come more in line with
higher rated
peers and credit quality in the national lending portfolio
remains in line with
industry averages, leading to positive operating results, TCB's
ratings or
Outlook could be positively impacted.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by TCB and its
subsidiaries
are all notched down from TCB's VR of 'bbb-' in accordance with
Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative Loss
Severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
TCB's subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are is
sensitive to
changes in TCB's VR. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed
above.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
TCF National Bank, NA is a wholly owned subsidiary of TCB. TCF
National Bank's
ratings are aligned with TCB reflecting Fitch's view that the
bank subsidiary is
core to the franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
TCF National Bank's ratings are sensitive to changes to TCB's VR
or any changes
to Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank
subsidiary and holding
company. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
TCF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
TCB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Fitch reviewed TCB's ratings as part of the mid-tier regional
bank review. The
19 banks in today's review include: Associated Banc-Corp (ASBC),
BOK Financial
Corp (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City National
Bancorp
(CYN),Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc.
(EWBC), First
Horizon National Corp (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc.
(FNNI), First
Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC),
First Merit
(FMER), Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), Hancock Holding Company
(HBHC), People's
United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV), TCF
Financial Corp
(TCB), UMB Financial Corporation (UMB), Webster Financial Corp
(WBS), Wintrust
(WTFC).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Negative
Outlook:
TCF Financial Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Viability at 'bbb-'.
--Preferred stock at 'B';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Support Ratings at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
TCF National Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Viability at 'bbb-';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB';
--Subordinated Debt at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F3';
--Support Ratings at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
