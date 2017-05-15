(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Denmark-based
TDC A/S's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB-'. The
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this
commentary.
TDC has improved leverage headroom within its rating over the
past 12-24 months
through a combination of dividend cuts, hybrid securities and
asset sales. The
company's strategy to reduce the decline in EBITDA is having
some success and
can be seen in 1Q17 results. However, visibility on the impact
to cash flows
from domestic competition and regulatory changes, although
improving, remains
weak. This has led to a more cautious set of forecasts in
Fitch's base case
scenario for the company. TDC is likely to sustain a free cash
flow (FCF) margin
of around 5% over the next two years, providing some financial
flexibility to
manage further operational pressure should it arise.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Domestic Uncertainties Remain: Competition in the mobile and
business segments
of the Danish telecoms market is likely to remain high, driven
by mobile
operators such as Hutchison seeking build scale and public
sector tenders that
are highly price sensitive. Combined with industry sector
uncertainties relating
to the impact of European mobile roaming regulation, "cord
cutting" and voice
revenue declines the visibility on domestic EBITDA progression
remains weak.
This has led to a more cautious stance in Fitch's FCF forecasts
for the company.
The company has scope to weather further pressure if it
materialised at its
current 'BBB-' with FFO adjusted net leverage 3.7x.
Cautious Base Case View: Fitch's base case scenario for TDC
envisages a stable
FFO-adjusted net leverage profile over the next two years. This
reflects
potential declines in FFO offset by reduction in net debt as a
result of
retained FCF. We forecast a sustainable FCF margin of around 5%
over the next
two to three years. However, quicker-than-expected stabilisation
in EBITDA is
not unrealistic, and combined with lower ongoing restructuring
costs could
enable TDC to deleverage faster. Such a scenario would be an
upside to Fitch's
forecasts that would be positive for the rating.
Progress on Reducing Declines: TDC domestic EBITDA declined by
an average of 12%
a year between 2015 and 2016. At end-1Q17 the company was able
to reduce the yoy
decline to 3%, indicating that its strategy to reduce costs and
focus on bundled
product value and quality-based differentiation in conjunction
with price
increases is working. TDC aims to reduce operating costs by
DKK600 million-700
million by 2018 through product rationalisation, simplification
and
restructuring. We believe most of these savings are yet to show
through in TDC's
financial metrics but they are likely be key to stabilising the
company's EBITDA
decline.
Fixed-Line Supportive: TDC owns both the incumbent copper
network and most of
the cable infrastructure in Denmark. This gives it a stronger
domestic
fixed-line position than its European peers. We view the
position as
structurally supportive for the company's long-term credit
profile due to the
lack of alternative fixed-line infrastructure. This enables TDC
to sustain
slightly higher leverage than peers and is reflected in the
marginally higher
(0.2x) FFO-adjusted net leverage levels the company can maintain
for a given
rating category. Current competitive pressures are more
prevalent in the mobile
and business segments.
Improved Leverage Headroom: TDC's FFO-adjusted net leverage
reduced to 3.7x in
2016 from 4.6x at end-2014. The improvement was achieved despite
a period of
EBITDA decline in the domestic market and was largely due to a
combination of
asset disposals, cuts in dividends and the issuance of hybrid
securities. At its
current leverage level, the company's rating is comfortably
positioned at
'BBB-'. TDC has the potential to deleverage further depending on
EBITDA
developments.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
TDC's rating reflects its leading position within the Danish
telecoms market.
The company has strong in-market scale and share that spans both
fixed and
mobile segments. The ownership of both cable and copper-based
local access
network infrastructure reduces the company's operating risk
profile relative to
its domestic European incumbent peers, which typically have
infrastructure-based
competition from alternative cable operators.
TDC is rated lower than its Dutch market-focused peer Royal KPN
N.V (BBB/Stable)
due to its higher leverage, lower financial flexibility and
early stage of its
current cost reduction strategy for 2015-2018. Higher-rated
peers such as Orange
S.A. (BBB+/Stable), Deutsche Telekom AG (BBB+/Stable) and
Telefonica SA
(BBB/Stable) have similar strong domestic profiles but also
benefit from greater
geographic diversification and lower leverage.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- revenue decline of 2.5% in 2017 and 2% in 2018;
- broadly stable EBITDA margin of 39%-40% in 2017-2019;
- implied capex to sales ratio of 22% in 2017 reducing to 21% by
2019 (including
spectrum);
- dividends to grow by around 5% a year from 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-The expectation that FFO-adjusted net leverage will fall below
3.7x on a
sustained basis
-An improvement in TDC's domestic operating environment enabling
a sustained
stabilisation in domestic EBITDA
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-FFO-adjusted net leverage above 4.2x on a sustained basis
-Further declines in the Danish business putting FCF margins
under pressure into
mid to low single digits.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: TDC has sufficient liquidity, with undrawn
revolving credit
facilities of EUR500 million available until September 2021 and
EUR200 million
of bilateral credit facilities available until December 2018
along with
available cash and cash equivalents of DKK1,687 million and
forecast positive
FCF across the rating horizon.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
TDC A/S
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
--Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB-'
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
--Subordinated hybrid securities: affirmed at 'BB'
