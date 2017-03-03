(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telekom
Malaysia Berhad's
(TM) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A-'. The Outlook
is Stable. The agency has simultaneously affirmed TM's
foreign-currency senior
unsecured rating at 'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Low Rating Headroom: Fitch expects TM's FFO-adjusted net
leverage to increase to
around 2.4x in 2017-2018 (2016: 2.3x), as the company continues
to build out its
long-term evolution (LTE) and fixed-line network. The Stable
Outlook reflects
our view that TM will deleverage to below 2.25x by 2019. We are
likely to
consider taking negative rating action should that be delayed,
which may arise
from higher-than-expected investments and/or a significant
shrinking in EBITDA
margins.
Broadband Pricing Uncertainties: The government announced in the
Budget 2017
that fixed broadband service providers should offer higher
speeds at the
existing price effective January 2017, and speed will be doubled
with a 50%
reduction in prices within the next two years by 2019. There is
still a lack of
clarity if the latter would entail a reduction in revenues for
fixed broadband
service providers. Providing higher speeds at the same tariffs
are broadly
revenue neutral, and we expect this to involve incremental
investment for TM.
However, an overall cut in tariffs would have a significant
impact on TM's
margins and may lead to negative rating action - given the thin
headroom of its
ratings. TM's management continues to be in discussions with the
government to
seek greater clarity on the proposed broadband price reduction.
High Capex: Gross cash capex is likely to peak at around
MYR3.8bn in 2017,
before declining to MYR2.8bn-3.2bn in 2018-2019 (2016:
MYR3.7bn). Our
projections assume the MYR3.4bn 10-year high-speed broadband
(HSBB2) and
sub-urban broadband (SUBB) will be accelerated over a five-year
period ending
2019. A timely collection of a MYR1.1bn government grant for the
HSBB2 and SUBB
projects should ease some of the capex burden.
Negative FCF: Fitch expects cash flow from operations of
MYR3.4bn will not be
sufficient to cover high capex and dividend commitments for 2017
and 2018.
Operating EBITDAR in 2017 is likely to be around MYR4.3bn (2016:
MYR4.2bn),
given the incremental cost needed to support TM's broadband
improvement
programme (BIP) and the ongoing EBITDA losses for the mobile
business. TM's BIP
entails a year-long rollout of higher broadband speed for the
same price,
targeting TM's 500,000 residential households.
Convergence Strategy to Drive Growth: We believe TM's strong
convergence
capabilities through fixed voice, fixed broadband, IPTV and
mobile should
provide a significant competitive advantage to drive revenue
growth. Management
views the mobile business as complementary to its convergence
strategy, rather
than a standalone product that competes with the major mobile
operators. As
such, we expect TM's strategic focus to remain on its fixed-line
business, with
contributions from mobile to be fairly small.
Single-Notch Uplift for Sovereign Links: TM's rating of 'A-'
includes a
one-notch uplift from its standalone credit profile of 'BBB+',
to reflect the
Malaysian sovereign's (A-/Stable) effective 55% majority state
ownership and
strategic influence through board representation and policy
implementation.
Furthermore, TM spearheads the nation's broadband network
projects; most
recently the HSBB2 and SUBB developments.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
TM is well positioned relative to its closest peer, Philippine
integrated telco
PLDT, Inc. (BBB/Stable), considering its market dominance and
the benign
competition in Malaysia's fixed broadband market. TM also enjoys
better growth
prospects on the back of rising fibre adoption. However, these
strengths are
offset by its thinner operating EBITDA margins, which are likely
to narrow
further due to cost pressures from its mobile business and the
risk of cuts in
broadband tariffs. Parent/subsidiary linkage applies,
underpinned by the state's
influence on operating and financial policies, and the strategic
importance of
TM's network assets to the government.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for TM include:
- Revenue to grow by 3%-4% in 2017-2019, driven by the expansion
of TM's fixed
broadband services through HSBB2 and SUBB and bundling
opportunities.
- Operating EBITDAR of around MYR4.3bn-4.5bn in 2017-2018.
- Budget 2017's proposed price reduction to be on a per Mbps
basis and to have
only a relatively limited impact on average revenue per user
(ARPU) in
2017-2019.
- Gross cash capex of MYR2.8bn-3.7bn in 2017-2019 excludes any
potential mobile
spectrum fees.
- Timely disbursement of the MYR1.1bn government grant for HSBB2
and SUBB
according to the rate of completion for these projects. Our
forecast excludes
the MYR1bn grant by telecoms regulator, Malaysian Communications
and Multimedia
Commission (announced in the Budget 2017) due to the lack of
clarity on the
potential recipients of the grant and the timeline of
disbursement.
- Effective tax rate to decline to around 25% in 2017-2019,
underlining the
last-mile broadband tax incentives.
- Minimum dividend payments of MYR700m, in line with TM's stated
payout policy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action:
- Inability to reduce FFO-adjusted net leverage below 2.25x by
2019, which may
arise due to higher-than-expected investments and/or a
substantial cut in
broadband tariffs
- Operating EBITDAR margin falls below 30% on a sustained basis
(2016: 30.3%)
- Negative rating action on the sovereign's Foreign-Currency IDR
- Weakening of linkages with the sovereign.
Positive: Any rating upgrade would be contingent on a prior
upgrade of the
sovereign foreign-currency rating. Should this happen,
developments that may
lead to positive rating action include:
- Evidence of closer ties between TM and the sovereign, for
example sovereign
guarantee of debt
- Significant, sustained improvement in TM's standalone
financial profile, for
example FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 1.0x, operating
EBITDAR margin
above 35%, and positive post-dividend FCF. However, we consider
neither of these
to be likely in the medium term.
LIQUIDITY
Solid Liquidity: TM's cash balance of MYR2.9bn at end-2016 was
sufficient to
cover its debt obligations of MYR1.6bn falling due over the next
24 months. Its
liquidity is strengthened by proven access to capital markets -
in light of the
company's market and financial position. The total on-balance
sheet debt of
MYR8bn comprised 98% unsecured debt and 34% in
foreign-denominated debt, of
which 49% had been hedged.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Telekom Malaysia Berhad
--Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
--Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-;
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janice Chong
Director
+65 6796 7241
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Buddhika Piyasena
Senior Director
+65 6796 7223
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019997
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001