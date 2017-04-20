(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed
Indonesia-based
PT Telekomunikasi Selular's (Telkomsel) National Long-Term
Rating at 'AAA(idn)'.
The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation is based on our estimate that Telkomsel will
maintain its
market-leadership status in the Indonesian mobile
telecommunications market. It
consistently outperforms its competitors in terms of net
subscriber additions,
network expansion and financial profile.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Leadership: Fitch expects Telkomsel to maintain its
leadership position
in terms of subscribers, revenue and network coverage - measured
by the number
of base transceiver stations (BTS) and area penetrated.
Subscriber numbers and
revenue are larger than the aggregates of its closest
competitors PT Indosat Tbk
(Indosat, BBB+/AAA(idn)/Stable) and PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL,
BBB/AAA(idn)/Stable).
In 2016, Telkomsel generated more than IDR86 trillion of revenue
compared with
less than IDR30 trillion for each of Indosat and XL. Telkomsel
also had more
than 173 million subscribers - far above Indosat with fewer than
86 million, and
XL at fewer than 47 million.
Extensive Network Advantage: Telkomsel had more than 129,000 BTS
at end-December
2016 - while Indosat and XL had fewer than 85,000 each. We
forecast that
Telkomsel will spend more than IDR14 trillion in capex in 2017,
of which 70%
will be invested in 4G network expansion - much larger than our
forecast capex
for Indosat and XL at less than IDR9 trillion apiece.
Telkomsel's aggressive 4G
roll-out will help the company expand its subscriber base as
smartphone adoption
increases. Telkomsel added more than 21 million subscribers
during 2016, while
Indosat added 16 million and XL less than 5 million.
Solid Revenue Growth: We forecast Telkomsel will sustain its
solid revenue
growth at a high-single-digit rate from a combination of
subscriber growth and
relatively stable average revenue per user (ARPU). The latter
will be supported
by Telkomsel's cluster-based pricing strategy - in which it
prices selectively
higher in regions where the company is a market leader. This has
prevented a
decline in Telkomsel's ARPU, where the figure remained
relatively stable at
IDR45,000 in 2016 (2015: IDR43,000) despite the shift in revenue
composition
towards data.
Robust Financial Profile: Telkomsel's cash flow generation
should remain solid
in the next three years, with a strong EBITDA margin at around
55% (2016: 57.4%)
- still higher than Indosat at less than 50% and XL at less than
45%. Fitch
forecasts a free cash flow (FCF) margin of around 1%-3% in
financial years 2017
(FY17, ending December 2017) to FY19 (2016: 11.4%) even after
significant capex
intensity of around 16% of revenue and aggressive dividend
payment with a 90%
payout ratio. The net cash position should be sustained, given
the absence of
additional debt-raising activity.
Minimal Margin Narrowing: We expect gradual margin erosion at
50bp-100bp per
annum during 2017-2019 since the proportion of the
less-profitable data services
will increase in Telkomsel's revenue mix - replacing
traditional, more
profitable services such as voice and SMS. Data revenue will
continue to grow as
the proportion of smartphone users rises. Data revenue
represented nearly 32% of
Telkomsel's revenue in 2016 (2015: 26.7%), and smartphone users
made up less
than 50% of subscribers.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Telkomsel's credit metrics compare well with other-rated
'AAA(idn)' peers such
as PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Protelindo).
Both companies have
a solid EBITDA margin, leading market position in their
respective industries
and solid FCF generation. Telkomsel's lower leverage and minimal
revenue
concentration risk offset the fact that it does not have
long-term contracted
cash flows like Protelindo.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- High-single-digit revenue growth annually in 2017-2019
- Gradual narrowing of the EBITDA margin at 100bp in 2017 and
50bp until 2019 as
less profitable data services replace voice and text services.
- Capex/revenue of 16% per annum - in which 70% will be spent
for 4G network
rollout.
- Dividend payout ratio of 90% (2016: 90%)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
No positive rating action is possible as the company is already
at the highest
level on the national rating scale.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- A significant increase in shareholder return or a major
debt-funded
acquisition could lead to negative rating action. However, this
is unlikely in
the short- to medium-term term, given the large ratings headroom
LIQUIDITY
Solid Liquidity: We forecast Telkomsel to maintain its net cash
position over
FY17-FY19. The company had IDR19.6 trillion of unrestricted cash
and IDR4.7
trillion in unutilised banking facilities against IDR6.3
trillion of total debt
at end-December 2016. An ample cash balance will continue to be
strengthened by
excess cash from operations, with a FCF margin at around 1%-3%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Associate Director
+62 21 29886812
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
