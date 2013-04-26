(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Teller A/S and Teller AS' (Collectively Teller) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDRs at 'B' and Support Ratings at '3'. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The affirmations reflect Teller's potentially large exposure to operational risk, which is mitigated by their strong liquidity management. The ratings also reflect their strong franchise in Nordic merchant acquiring of international payment cards and their low historic credit losses. Despite somewhat different performance and capital levels for the two entities, Fitch rates both at the same level. This is primarily driven by significant operation overlap between the entities, supported by joint marketing under the Teller name. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs The Stable Outlooks are driven by Fitch's expectation that Teller will retain a significant liquidity buffer to mitigate the effects of severe operational failures. Downside risk is most likely to stem from less prudent liquidity management, or deteriorating asset quality beyond Fitch's base case stress scenario. Upside potential is limited given the relatively small size of Teller's equity bases. Operational risk is substantial and could manifest itself both via credit losses, for example if fraud was not identified, or if there were system-wide clearing infrastructure failures. For the latter, if payments to Teller were delayed and Teller remains liable to honour payments, it would be likely to lead to a stressed liquidity situation. However, in Fitch's opinion, on-balance sheet and contingent liquidity facilities are adequate to sustain a short-term system disruption. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS Teller's Support Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that there would be a moderate probability that support would be forthcoming from their ultimate owners; the largest being Danmarks Nationalbank, Danske Bank ('A'), DNB Bank ('A+') and Nordea Bank Danmark ('AA-'). This is driven by Teller's important role in the Nordic payments system, and is supported by the relatively small sizes of Teller compared to the combined balance sheets of their owners. The Support Ratings are sensitive to any potential change in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of Teller's owners to provide timely support to Teller. Contact: Primary Analyst Jens Hallen Director +44 20 3530 1326 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Lawrence Power Analyst +44 20 3530 1567 Committee Chairperson Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768076 113 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.