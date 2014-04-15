(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Teller A/S's and
Teller AS's (collectively Teller companies) Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDRs at 'B' and
Support Ratings
at '3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs
The Teller companies' ratings reflect their monoline business
models in Nordic
merchant acquiring of international payment cards and
potentially large
exposures to operational risk. This risk is mitigated by the
absence of debt and
their strong liquidity management. The ratings also reflect the
companies'
leading franchises and low historical credit losses. Fitch rates
the Teller
companies at the same level despite their slightly different
performance and
capital levels. The high level of integration between the
entities and the
common branding supports this view.
The Teller companies' key risk is the potential need to bridge a
liquidity gap
that could be caused by a major operational event, such as a
system failure
which would delay payments from credit card issuers. However,
Fitch believes
such a scenario to be unlikely and the risk is mitigated by the
Teller
companies' strong track record in managing operational risk and
their holdings
of cash and liquid securities.
Credit risk can stem from both fraud and default of a merchant.
Losses have
consistently remained at low levels and are comfortably absorbed
by earnings.
Fitch expects that the Teller companies will maintain prudent
underwriting
standards and strict risk controls, particularly for their
high-risk customers
with large pre-payments of goods and/or services.
The Teller companies are subject to regulatory capital
requirements, which they
exceed by a wide margin, although the amount of capital is
relatively small. As
all profits are up-streamed to Nets Holding A/S (their parent
company), internal
capital generation is poor.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
The Teller companies' monoline business model and relatively
small capital base
somewhat limit the ratings' upside potential. Downward pressure
on the ratings
would most likely be a result of any significant increase in the
Teller
companies' risk appetite through less prudent liquidity
management or expansion
into higher-risk markets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS
The Teller companies' Support Ratings reflect Fitch's
expectation of a moderate
probability of support from their ultimate owners; the largest
being Danmarks
Nationalbank, Danske Bank (A/Outlook Stable), DNB Bank and
Nordea Bank Danmark
(AA-/Outlook Stable). This is driven by the Teller companies'
important role in
the Nordic payments system, and is supported by their fairly
small sizes
relative to the combined balance sheets of their owners.
The Support Ratings are sensitive to any potential change in
ownership or in
Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of the
owners to provide
timely support to the Teller companies.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
