(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SEOUL, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based Tencent
Holdings Limited's (Tencent) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) and foreign-currency senior unsecured class rating at
'A+'. The Outlook is
Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leadership in Multiple Segments: Tencent's 'A+' rating is
underpinned by its
leadership in multiple segments, revenue diversity, robust cash
generation and
abundant liquidity. The company continues to dominate China's
social
communications market and has established clear leadership in
the online gaming
sector, both of which should be less sensitive to economic
cycles. Tencent is
also well-positioned to capture China's fast-growing markets for
social
advertising, digital content and mobile payment-related
services. Its revenue
growth accelerated to 55% in 1Q17, reflecting the strength of
its multiple
platforms and the ability to monetise its products and services.
Greater Revenue Diversity: We expect further revenue
diversification in the next
three years, driven by stronger revenue streams in social
advertising, social
networks, mobile payment and cloud. Online games should remain
the largest
segment for both revenue and cash generation in the medium term.
Tencent has a
strong game portfolio and proven ability to expand the mobile
game communities
and revenue, making it the publishing partner of choice in China
for many game
developers. Online games revenue contributed 46% of total
revenue in 1Q17, down
from 53% in 1Q16, though online game revenue grew by 34% yoy in
1Q17.
Robust Growth in Social Advertising: We believe Tencent is
well-positioned to
capture the benefits of longer-term growth in social
advertising, given its
dominance in social communications market. iResearch expects
China's social
advertising market to grow at a compound annual growth rate
(CAGR) of 51% in
2016-2019 to reach 55% of China's online advertising market by
2019. According
to Analysys International, Tencent held a 57% share of China's
social
advertising market in 4Q16. This has translated into a 67% yoy
growth in the
company's social and others advertising revenues in 1Q17.
Synergy from Stronger Mobile Payment: We expect Tencent's mobile
payment and
related services will reinforce the strength of its platform and
ecosystem. Its
payment services engage its users and enable users to conduct
transactions with
merchants, allowing many of Tencent's partners to get paid from
their users -
which in turn benefits Tencent's platform. Tencent's mobile
payment services
have made significant progress over the past two years; its
market share in
China's mobile payment market increased to 37% in 4Q16, from 11%
in 1Q15,
according to Analysys International.
Robust Profitability and Cash Generation: Higher content costs
and marketing
expenses may put some pressure on margins in the short term.
However, we expect
Tencent to maintain relatively high profitability and strong
free cash flow
(FCF) generation, due to its solid market leadership and large
economies of
scale. Operating EBIT grew by 34% yoy in 1Q17, and the operating
EBIT margin was
35% (1Q16: 41%). The post-dividend FCF margin remained high, at
29% in 2016.
Acquisitive in Nature: We believe Tencent will maintain a high
appetite for M&A
in the medium term, as it will continue to build and enhance its
ecosystems and
gain control of key strategic assets in technologies and
business innovations.
The M&A strategy is part of its "connection strategy" that uses
Weixin and QQ to
link appropriate content and services to users' everyday lives,
and expand the
scope of business opportunities. Annual M&A and investment are
likely to remain
high, while we expect the FCF to be large enough to fund most of
its M&A
ambitions. We expect Tencent's post-dividend FCF margin will be
maintained at
around 25%-30%.
Regulatory Risks Well Managed: The ratings also reflect Fitch's
expectation of
Tencent's continued healthy relationships with China's
government and regulatory
authorities. However, should this position change, it could
affect credit
strength - particularly considering the rated entity's absence
of equity control
over its onshore operating companies. These would be Tencent
Computer, Shiji
Kaixuan and other consolidated affiliated Chinese entities with
whom it only has
contractual relationships, due to government restrictions on
foreign ownership
in internet businesses.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Tencent's credit profile compares favourably with its internet
peers such as
eBay Inc. (BBB/Stable), Expedia, Inc. (BBB-/Stable) and Baidu,
Inc. (Baidu,
A/Stable), but similar to Alibaba Group Holding Limited
(Alibaba, A+/Stable).
Tencent's cash-generation ability is stronger than that of
Baidu, but similar to
Alibaba. Tencent's ratings benefit from its diversified - but
synergistic and
integrated - platforms with market leadership across multiple
segments. This is
unlike Alibaba and Baidu, whose ratings benefit from their
dominance in China's
online shopping and search engine markets, respectively. The
popularity of
Tencent's Weixin/WeChat services has further enhanced Tencent's
platform
strength in the mobile space, and taken the company to a new
level in capturing
new business opportunities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- continued market leadership in online games, social network
services and
social advertising in China
- rapid revenue growth with a CAGR of 26% in 2016-2019
- higher content costs and marketing costs as well as a changing
sales mix to
reduce the operating EBIT margin, excluding share-based
compensation, to 32%-34%
in the next two to three years
- capex/revenue of 7%-11% in the next two to three years
- annual expenditure on M&A and investments to remain high
- dividend payout ratio of 10%-15% in the next two to three
years
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Positive rating action is unlikely in the medium term, taking
into account
Fitch's expectation of profit growth. The agency may consider an
upgrade if the
company develops businesses that diversify cash generation
significantly away
from operations that are subject to Chinese government and
regulatory risk.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Evidence of greater government, regulatory or legal
intervention leading to an
adverse change in operations, profitability or market share
- Substantial loss of market share in key products and services
- Significant M&A that has a negative effect on the operations
or business
profile
- Sustained decline in operating cash flow
- A shift to more aggressive financial policies, for example a
sustained loss of
its net cash position or sustained funds flow from operations
(FFO)-adjusted
leverage above 1.5x (2016: 2.1x). However, FFO-adjusted leverage
in itself
rising above this target would not be likely to lead to a
downgrade should the
company retain its strong net cash position (2016: CNY18
billion) and wide
post-dividend FCF margins (2016: 29%).
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: We expect Tencent to continue to maintain
strong liquidity and
a net cash position in the medium term. Its readily available
cash of CNY141
billion at end-March 2017 exceeded total debt of CNY114 billion.
We also expect
solid FCF in the medium term. Tencent's post-dividend FCF was
CNY45 billion in
2016. In addition, Tencent had significant excess cash invested
in listed
companies, which amounted to CNY112 billion at end-March 2017,
which could
provide more liquidity headroom if required. The company has
substantial unused
credit facilities, and it entered into new five-year syndication
loans in March
2017.
Mostly US Dollar Unsecured Debt: At end-March 2017, Tencent's
gross debt was
CNY114 billion with the vast majority were unsecured and
denominated in US
dollars. Unsecured notes totalled CNY39 billion and were mostly
under its USD10
billion global MTN programme, except for the USD600 million
3.375% senior
unsecured notes due 2018. Tencent had a staggered debt maturity
schedule.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Tencent Holdings Limited
-- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+' with a Stable
Outlook;
-- Foreign-currency senior unsecured class rating affirmed at
'A+';
-- USD10 billion global medium-term note programme affirmed at
'A+' rating;
-- USD600 million 3.375% senior unsecured notes due March 2018
affirmed at 'A+'
rating;
-- USD2 billion 3.375% senior unsecured notes due May 2019
affirmed at 'A+'
rating;
-- HKD2 billion 3.200% senior unsecured notes due January 2020
affirmed at 'A+'
rating;
-- HKD1.2 billion 2.900% senior unsecured notes due April 2020
affirmed at 'A+'
rating;
-- USD1.1 billion 2.875% senior unsecured notes due February
2020 affirmed at
'A+' rating;
-- USD900 million 3.800% senior unsecured notes due February
2025 affirmed at
'A+' rating.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
