(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) and revised the Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative. Fitch's actions affect approximately $7.2 billion of total debt, including the company's undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF). The ratings and Outlook reflect TI's resumption of revenue growth and profitability expansion, which should enable TI to meet Fitch's expectations for operating profit, free cash flow (FCF) and credit protection measures through at least the near term. Focus revenues, including analog and embedded processing, should continue recovering through the near term after bottoming in the first quarter of 2013. Broad-based strength across focus end-markets contributed to sequential growth and TI ended the June 2013 quarter with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.03x, greater near-term visibility and balanced inventory. The full exit of TI's legacy wireless business will temper otherwise higher focus revenues for the year. Fitch anticipates non-wireless Other revenues could be down nearly 20% in 2013 from lower royalties and application-specific integrated circuit demand, despite seasonally strong calculator sales and higher high definition front projector demand in the recent quarter. Operating profit should expand throughout 2013 from volume-driven higher absorption and a richer sales mix. Legacy wireless (estimated double-digit operating losses) declined to 5% of total revenues in the recent quarter from 9% in the prior year. TI also will benefit from the completion of its $450 million cost reduction program associated with exiting this business. FCF should approximate $2 billion due to higher profitability and lower capital spending from TI's strategic capital additions in recent years. Capital spending should be $500 million for 2013 and remain at the lower end of the 4% to 7% of revenue range over the next few years, resulting in depreciation expense exceeding capital spending through the intermediate term. Fitch expects total debt-to-operating EBITDA will range from 1x to 1.5x over the longer term and estimates this metric was 1.3x for the latest 12 months (LTM) ended June 30, 2013. FCF-to-total debt declined slightly to 37% for the LTM ended June 30, 2013 from 41% in the prior year period, due to higher dividends associated with TI's capital allocation program. Fitch anticipates focus revenues will grow 6% for 2013, while overall revenues including wireless, Digital Light Processing (DLP) and calculators, should be down 5%. Automotive and industrial demand is driving top line growth, despite the cautious macroeconomic environment, and offsetting lower power management demand for personal computers and game consoles. Roughly 35% of TI's sales are to industrial and automotive markets, driven in part by the acquisition of National Semiconductor Corporation (NSC). TI is leveraging its salesforce scale to address the significantly greater number of customers and longer product life cycles in industrial and automotive markets and gaining share over the past three quarters. Operating margins should remain in the mid-20s through the intermediate term, driven by higher gross margins and achieving $450 million of annual cost savings related to the wind-down of its legacy wireless business, mostly lower research and development (R&D) spending. R&D should decline to $1.5 billion in 2013 from $1.9 billion in 2012. As part of the company's capital allocation plan announced during the first quarter of 2013, TI is committed to returning 100% of annual FCF to shareholders and announced another $5 billion of share repurchase authorization. Over the longer term, Fitch believes FCF could be used to support acquisitions, given fragmentation within analog and embedded processor markets. RATING SENSITIVITY: Negative rating actions could result from sustained share losses in focus segments leading to: i) negative focus revenue growth, ii) lower base line operating profitability, or iii) FCF below $1.5 billion. Positive rating action is unlikely in the absence of a higher FCF base or greater degree of technology leadership. KEY RATINGS DRIVERS: The ratings are supported by TI's: --Solid liquidity and annual FCF of more than $1.5 billion through the semiconductor cycle; --Meaningful market share leadership in analog (approximately 20%, more than twice that of closest competitor) and embedded processing from investments in sales reach and manufacturing capacity; --More sustainable operating results from an intensified focus on fragmented and less volatile analog and embedded processing markets, along with a lack of customer concentration. Ratings concerns center on TI's: --Still substantial investments in R&D and capital expenditures over the longer term required for long-term customer collaboration/retention and manufacturing cost leadership; --Reduced technology leadership, given the company's exit from legacy wireless and the associated leading-edge R&D investments; --Aggressive capital allocation program constraining FCF growth. TI's liquidity was solid as of June 30, 2013, and supported by: --Approximately $3.2 billion of cash and short-term investments; --An undrawn $2 billion credit facility due March 2018. Liquidity is further supported by Fitch's expectations for annual FCF of more than $1.5 billion through the semiconductor cycle. Total debt was $5.2 billion as of June 30, 2013 and consisted of: --$1 billion of 1.375% senior notes due May 2014; --$250 million of 3.95% NSC issued senior notes due April 2015: --$750 million of 0.45% senior notes due August 2015; --$1 billion of 2.375% senior notes due May 2016; --$375 million of 6.6% NSC issued senior notes June 2017; --$500 million of 1% senior notes due May 2018; --$750 million of 1.65% senior notes due August 2019; --$500 million of 2.25% senior notes due May 2023. Fitch anticipates TI will refinance at least a portion of the $1 billion of senior notes due in 2014. Fitch affirms TI and its subsidiary, National Semiconductor Corporation, as follows: TI: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Commercial paper program at 'F1'; --Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'A+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'A+'. National Semiconductor: --Long-term IDR at 'A+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'A+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Jason Pompeii Senior Director +1-312-368-3210 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst: Jason Paraschac, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0746 Committee Chairperson Jamie Rizzo, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0548 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. 