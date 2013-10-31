Oct 31 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and long-term debt ratings for
Textron Inc. (TXT) and Textron Financial Corporation (TFC) at 'BBB-'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. TXT's short-term ratings have been affirmed at 'F3'. A full rating
list follows at the end of this release.
Key Rating Drivers:
TXT's ratings incorporate well-established market positions in the company's
aerospace, defense and industrial businesses; significant progress toward
exiting TFC's non-captive portfolio; adequate liquidity; and disciplined cash
deployment. Leverage is low for the current ratings, with debt/EBITDA at TXT's
manufacturing businesses of 1.8x at Sept. 28, 2013, unchanged compared with the
end of 2012. Other credit measures, including free cash flow (FCF) and operating
margins, are not as strong but could potentially improve and lead to a positive
rating action. However, TXT faces a number of near-term challenges that
constrain its financial performance. As these issues are resolved, the company's
FCF and financial flexibility should strengthen, but the timing will be subject
to conditions in the business jet market and TXT's realization of ongoing
operating improvements at Bell and Textron Systems.
Rating concerns include the lack of a meaningful recovery in industry demand for
business jets, particularly at the light end of the market where TXT's Cessna
business is concentrated. As a result, Cessna currently provides little support
to TXT's overall profitability and cash flow. Cessna's unit deliveries and
revenue appear likely to decline in 2013, with a return to modestly higher
industry demand possible in 2014.
Even if the market starts to recover, Cessna's volumes likely will remain below
peak levels for several years, partly reflecting the trend toward larger jets.
During 2013, Cessna reduced production to match lower demand but reported a loss
through the first three quarters. The fourth quarter could improve, based on
normal seasonality and initial deliveries of the new Citation M2 and upgraded
Sovereign business jets, which may return Cessna close to break-even
profitability for the full year if higher deliveries are realized.
A near-term rating concern is manufacturing FCF which could be minimal for all
of 2013 compared to FCF in excess of $300 million during each of the past
several years. Weak FCF includes the impact of higher inventory at Cessna and
Bell due to a ramp-up of production for certain aircraft and lower than expected
demand at Cessna. Some of the increase in inventory is expected to reverse due
to the timing of deliveries which could increase in the fourth quarter. Also,
the conversion to a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system at Bell
created delays in OEM and aftermarket parts shipments which are gradually being
caught up. Fitch estimates FCF will recover in 2014 toward historical levels, or
possibly higher, as a result of further inventory reductions and stronger
operating margins, but actual cash flow will be sensitive to end-market
conditions.
TXT plans to contribute $200 million to its pension plans in 2013, down from
$405 million in 2012 and $642 million in 2011. An increase in discount rates
during 2013 could potentially reduce the net pension liability as well as future
contributions. At the end of 2012, the pension deficit was $1.3 billion (81%
funded). Other uses of cash include capital expenditures which TXT estimates at
approximately $500 million in 2013, slightly higher than in 2012. Acquisitions
could potentially increase following several years of limited transactions
during which TXT has focused on product development, reduced TFC's non-captive
portfolio, and addressed operating challenges at Cessna.
At Sept. 28, 2013, liquidity at the manufacturing business included cash of $444
million and a $1 billion five-year bank facility that expires in 2018 and is
available to back commercial paper. The facility includes a maximum
debt-to-capitalization covenant of 65% and a requirement that TFC's leverage not
exceed 9:1. Fitch calculates these covenants were well within compliance at the
end of the third quarter. Liquidity was offset by $104 million of debt due
within one year. TXT's long-term debt is well distributed; the earliest maturity
is in 2015 and maturities in any single year do not exceed $400 million.
Liquidity can be affected by TXT's support for TFC through capital contributions
or intercompany loans, but these have been immaterial in 2013. Fitch expects
future support for TFC will be minimal.
At the manufacturing business, Bell's revenue and profitability have been
temporarily reduced by the implementation of a new ERP system earlier in 2013
and by production delays ahead of a new five-year UAW labor contract that was
signed in October 2013. The negative impact of these developments will decline
gradually but will not be fully eliminated until 2014. Stronger demand for
commercial helicopters, including new product introductions, mitigates concerns
about military revenue. Deliveries of the H-1 and V-22 military aircraft
programs should be generally stable through 2014, and a second multi-year
contract to deliver 99 V-22 units starting in late 2014 was recently awarded. In
addition, Bell has a substantial installed base which could benefit from
aftermarket spending and modernization programs.
Textron Systems' revenue has increased modestly, reflecting favorable volumes in
programs for unmanned air systems and precision munitions. The business provides
a broad mix of products that reduces its exposure to single programs. Revenue at
Textron Systems could be flat to slightly higher during the next several years
as foreign sales offset reduced defense spending. Margins have been pressured in
recent periods by delays on a UAS retrofit development program and by execution
problems on a fee-for-service UAS contract which is effectively being performed
at a break-even level.
Textron Financial Corporation:
The equalization of TFC's ratings with those of TXT reflects Fitch's view that
TFC is a core subsidiary to its parent. The rating linkages reflect the strong
operational and financial linkages between the two companies and the strategic
importance of TFC to its parent as illustrated through a support agreement. The
support agreement requires TXT to maintain full ownership in TFC and ensure TFC
has a minimum net worth of $200 million and fixed-charge coverage of 1.25x.
Other factors supporting the rating linkage include a shared corporate identity,
common management, and the extension of intercompany loans to TFC.
While non-captive receivables remain in the portfolio, TFC is prudently managing
the timely liquidation and sale of the golf mortgage and structured assets. The
non-captive portfolio totaled $210 million at Sept. 30, 2013, compared to $370
million at Dec. 31, 2012. Fitch views positively the progress TFC has made in
liquidating the non-captive portfolio, and believes its liquidation has
significantly reduced credit risk in the portfolio. Asset quality for the first
nine months of 2013 improved as non-accrual finance receivables declined 34.3%
from Dec. 31, 2012. The structured portfolio, which consists primarily of rail
car leases, is the largest portion of the non-captive segment. Fitch believes
these leases have lower credit risk given the strong credit quality of the
lessee.
Cash collections on liquidated receivables and repayments of receivables have
continued to reduce TFC's debt balance. Fitch believes TFC has sufficient
liquidity to repay its outstanding debt obligations; however, if cash generated
from operations and receivable repayments and liquidations are less than
expected, TXT would need to provide further support to TFC. TFC's leverage was
1.9x at Sept. 30, 2013, as estimated by Fitch, compared to 2.9x at the end of
2012 and 4.5x at the end of 2011.
The Finance group's captive portfolio totaled $1,379 million, including $825
million at TFC as of Sept. 30, 2013, and consisted primarily of aviation
receivables. Non-accrual accounts were 10.7% of total captive receivables at
Sept. 30, 2013 compared to 8.3% at the end of fiscal 2012, due to a decline in
the receivables balance. Although the level of non-accrual accounts is
relatively high, potential concerns about credit quality in the captive
portfolio are mitigated by TFC's expertise managing aviation receivables.
Rating Sensitivities:
Fitch could take a positive rating action if FCF recovers to consistently
stronger levels, Cessna's business jet market improves materially, TXT adjusts
effectively to lower levels of U.S. defense spending, and net pension
liabilities are reduced.
TFC's Stable Rating Outlook is linked to that of its parent. Positive ratings
will be limited by Fitch's view of TXT's credit profile. Fitch cannot envision a
scenario where the captive would be rated higher than its parent.
TXT's ratings could be negatively affected if FCF remains weak due to working
capital requirements or weak demand at Cessna, margins are negatively affected
by operating challenges, or liquidity is reduced by spending for acquisitions or
other discretionary uses. Any future material, unexpected support for TFC would
be a negative consideration, but this concern is much smaller than in the past
due to the significant reduction of TFC's non-captive portfolio in recent years.
A negative rating action at TFC could be driven by a change in the perceived
relationship between the parent and subsidiary, such as if Fitch believed that
TFC had become less core to the parent's strategic operations or adequate
financial support was not provided in a time of crisis. Additionally,
deterioration in asset quality, the generation of consistent operating losses, a
material increase in leverage beyond management's target of 7:1, and/or a
reduction in the company's liquidity profile could also yield negative rating
actions.
Fitch has affirmed the ratings for TXT and TFC as follows:
Textron Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured bank facilities at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Commercial paper at 'F3'.
Textron Financial Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--Junior subordinated notes at 'BB'.
At Sept. 28, 2013, there was approximately $3.3 billion of debt outstanding
including $2 billion at the manufacturing business and $1.3 billion in the
Finance group of which $856 million was at TFC.