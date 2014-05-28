(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Thailand's four largest commercial banks and their
three subsidiaries. The Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on Bangkok Bank Public Company
Limited (BBL), Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (KBANK) and Siam
Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (SCB) have been affirmed at 'BBB+' and their
National Long-Term Ratings at 'AA(tha)'. Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited's (KTB)
Long-Term IDR has been affirmed at 'BBB' and its National Long-Term Rating at
'AA+(tha)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the National Long-Term Ratings on the banks' three
subsidiaries, Kasikorn Securities Public Company Limited (KS), SCB Securities
Company Limited (SCBS) and KTB Leasing Company Limited (KTBL) at 'AA-(tha)'.
A full list of rating actions is included at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs, National Ratings and Senior Debt
The IDRs and National Ratings of BBL, KBANK and SCB are driven by their
Viability Ratings (VRs), while the IDR of KTB is driven by its Support Rating
Floor.
The National Ratings of KS, SCBS and KTBL are driven by their strategic
importance to their groups, and as a result, KS is notched once, SCBS once and
KTBL twice from their respective their parent banks' ratings.
The senior debt ratings of BBL, KBANK, SCB and KTB are at the same level as the
IDRs (for international ratings) or National Ratings, as the debt represent
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the banks.
The banks' VRs are driven by their strong domestic franchises, sound capital
levels, and acceptable loan loss reserves.
Fitch expects the operating environment to be more challenging in the future,
which may impact the banks' performance. The Thai economy faces significant
downside risks, with some signs already seen in 1Q14 of deteriorating asset
quality in the banking system. However, we believe that the buffers of these
four banks remain acceptable and sufficient for the banks to cope with a normal
cyclical economic downturn.
Fitch expects BBL's credit profile to remain resilient against potential risks
through its maintenance of strong capital and reserve buffers, although its
concentration in corporate loans is relatively high compared with other major
local banks. BBL continues to maintain a high level of high-quality capital,
with Core Tier 1 ratio at 14.3% at end-2013. At the same time, BBL also has the
strongest level of loan loss reserve coverage among Thai banks at 214% at
end-2013.
Fitch expects KBANK's well-diversified portfolio and moderate risk appetite,
reflected by its slower loan growth (compared with local peers) over the past
few years, to provide some buffer against future asset quality risks.
SCB's ratings reflect its sound franchise, particularly in retail banking, and
good performance. It has grown relatively quickly in recent years, but at the
same time it has maintained acceptable levels of capital and improved its asset
quality buffers.
KTB's VR is two notches lower than the other three banks, reflecting its
relatively weaker operating and financial performance and the quasi-policy
responsibility it bears (although KTB has become more commercial in nature).
While many of KTB's metrics have improved over the past several years, key
financial ratios such as asset quality and leverage are still more comparable to
'bbb-' rated international peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs, National Ratings and Senior Debt
Protracted economic weakness from a very severe downturn could have a
larger-than-expected impact on the banks' asset quality and performance. The
recent rise in private-sector leverage (particularly in the household sector)
may lead to unanticipated adverse impacts on businesses and consumers in the
event of a sharp economic slowdown. If Fitch deems that this would have a
material negative impact on the banks' capital buffers, it could take negative
rating actions on the VRs of the four banks, and subsequently on the IDRs and
National Ratings of BBL, KBANK and SCB. A further deepening and extension of the
economic downturn that is related to the current political uncertainties could
lead to a bigger impact on bank asset quality and absorption buffers.
A downgrade of Thailand's sovereign rating could lead to a similar impact on the
VRs of BBL, KBANK and SCB, as these are currently at the same level as the
sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of the four banks reflect their
clear systemic importance to the Thai banking system. The four banks together
account for more than 60% of total commercial bank deposits and loans.
KTB's Support Rating Floor at 'BBB' is one notch higher than the other three
banks. This reflects KTB's strategic importance to the government - it is the
only state-owned commercial bank, with close operational and branding links with
the Finance Ministry.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
A reduced propensity of the government to support systemically important banks
could result in a downgrade in the Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of
the banks, but we view this to be unlikely in the medium term. A change in the
sovereign ratings could also lead to a change in the Support Ratings and Support
Rating Floors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Subordinated debt
BBL's US dollar subordinated debt is rated one notch below its IDR. The four
banks' Thai baht subordinated debts are rated one notch below their National
Long-Term Ratings. This is to reflect their subordination in the capital
structure and is in line with Fitch's approach to rating such subordinated debt
instruments of financial institutions. These subordinated debts are legacy
instruments, which are not Basel III-compliant.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated debt
The banks' subordinated debt ratings would be affected by changes to the banks'
IDR/ National Long-Term Ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Hybrid Tier 1
KTB's international hybrid Tier 1 rating of 'B' is rated five notches below the
VR, reflecting their going-concern risks that include a non-cumulative coupon
deferral feature that could be triggered upon the bank posting a loss. The
national hybrid Tier 1 rating also reflects this implied notching approach from
the VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Hybrid Tier 1
Any changes in KTB's VR could impact the ratings on KTB's hybrid Tier 1
securities.
The list of rating actions is as follows:
BBL
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Senior unsecured USD3bn GMTN programme affirmed at 'BBB+'
Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB+'
Long-term foreign currency subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
National long-term subordinated debt affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'
KBANK
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Senior unsecured USD2.5bn EMTN programme affirmed at 'BBB+'
Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
National short-term senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
National long-term subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'
SCB
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
National long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Senior unsecured USD3.5bn MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB+'
Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
National rating on short-term senior unsecured debt programme affirmed at
'F1+(tha)'
National rating on long-term subordinated debt affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'
KTB
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Senior unsecured USD 2.5bn EMTN programme affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB'
International rating for hybrid Tier 1 securities affirmed at 'B'
National rating on THB30bn short-term debenture programme affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
National subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'
National rating hybrid Tier 1 securities affirmed at 'BBB(tha)'
KS
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
SCBS
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
KTBL
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'