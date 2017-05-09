(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed the ratings
on Thailand's four largest commercial banks. The Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) on Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (BBL),
KASIKORNBANK Public
Company Limited (KBank) and The Siam Commercial Bank Public
Company Limited
(SCB) have been affirmed at 'BBB+', while the Long-Term IDR of
Krung Thai Bank
Public Company Limited (KTB) has been affirmed at 'BBB'. The
National Long-Term
Ratings of all four banks were affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'.
Fitch has also affirmed the National Long-Term Ratings of two of
the banks'
subsidiaries - Kasikorn Securities Public Company Limited and
SCB Securities
Company Limited- at 'AA(tha)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs, National Ratings, and ratings on the senior debt of
BBL, KBank, and
SCB are driven by their Viability Ratings (VR). The IDRs,
National Ratings, and
senior debt of KTB are driven by the Support Rating Floor, which
exceeds the
bank's VR, as Fitch believes there a high probability of
sovereign support for
KTB if required.
The National Ratings of Kasikorn Securities and SCB Securities
are driven by
their status as strategically important subsidiaries of their
respective parents
KBank and SCB. This is due to their key roles in their parent
banks' universal
banking strategy, their status as wholly owned subsidiaries, and
high levels of
management and operational integration.
VRS
The VRs of BBL, KBank, SCB and KTB reflect their strong domestic
franchises and
large client bases. Their standalone financial profiles,
particularly
profitability and asset quality, have been weakened by the
downturn of the
domestic economy and could remain under pressure given the
persistent weaknesses
in the operating environment. Nevertheless, Fitch still expects
these four banks
to maintain acceptable financial profiles compared with their
respective
similarly rated peers.
BBL's domestic franchise is particularly strong in large
corporates and
international banking. BBL's VR takes into account its
conservative risk
appetite, which Fitch expects to lead to a lower delinquency
rate through the
cycle compared with its peers, and a stronger buffer (in terms
of loan-loss
reserve). Moreover, the VR also reflects BBL's healthy capital
position, with
ratios that are consistently among the highest in the Thai
banking sector.
KBank's solid domestic franchise stems from a particular
strength in the SME
segment, but it has a sound overall credit profile. Fitch
believes KBank's
profitability and asset quality could be more affected by a
persistently weak
operating environment due to its larger exposure to SME segment
(42% of loans at
end-2016); however, Fitch expects KBank's maintenance of
adequate buffers, in
term of capital, reserve coverage and earnings, to mitigate the
risks. As a
result, KBank's overall financial strength should remain sound
and comparable
with similarly rated peers.
SCB has an extensive universal banking franchise, with a
particular strength in
retail banking. The rating also takes into account SCB's strong
performance
track record as evidenced by consistent earnings generation,
with relatively
high net interest margins, good cost control, and diverse
revenue sources. Fitch
perceives SCB's risk appetite to have been slightly higher in
the past compared
to its large bank peers, with some concentration risks. However,
Fitch believes
SCB has maintained adequate buffer in term of reserve coverage
and capital.
KTB's VR is two notches below those of the other large banks.
This reflects its
weaker standalone financials, including asset-quality metrics
throughout the
latest economic cycle due to a higher risk appetite. KTB's
capitalisation is
likely to lag its large domestic peers. While asset contraction
in 2016
strengthened KTB's capital ratios, Fitch expects the growth in
its capital
ratios to decelerate in 2017 as the bank expands its assets. On
balance, the
agency expects little change in KTB's key ratios and estimates
they will remain
broadly in line with similarly rated peers, notwithstanding
possible
deterioration in asset quality and profitability.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
The Support Rating and SRF of the four banks are based on their
systemic
importance to the Thai financial system, as reflected by their
significant
deposit market share of over 14% each. KTB's SRF of 'BBB' is one
notch higher
than the other three banks, as it is not only systemically
important but also
strategically important to the government. KTB is the only
majority state-owned
commercial bank, with close operational and branding links to
Thailand's
Ministry of Finance.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
BBL, SCB, and KTB have issued legacy Tier 2 notes (non-Basel III
compliant) that
are rated one notch down from their Long-Term IDRs or National
Long-Term
Ratings. This reflects the subordination in the capital
structure relative to
senior unsecured debt, and is in line with Fitch's approach to
rating such
instruments.
KBank's Basel III Tier 2 subordinated Thai baht-denominated
notes are rated one
notch below its National Long-Term Rating to reflect their
partial write-down
feature and higher loss-severity risk relative to senior
unsecured instruments
arising from their subordinated status.
KTB's US dollar-denominated Basel III Tier 2 subordinated debt
is rated one
notch below the IDR. The use of the support-driven IDR as the
anchor rather than
the VR reflects Fitch's view that government support would flow
to KTB to
prevent non-viability. The one-notch differential reflects their
subordination
status, the presence of partial rather than full write-down
feature, as well as
the lack of going-concern loss-absorption features.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs, National Ratings, and ratings on the senior debt of
BBL, KBank, and
SCB could be affected by any changes in their respective
standalone profiles, as
indicated by the VR.
The IDR, National Ratings, and senior debt of KTB would be
affected by any
changes in its Support Rating Floor, which in turn reflects
Fitch's view on the
sovereign's capacity and propensity to support on a timely
basis.
The National Ratings of Kasikorn Securities and SCB Securities
would be
similarly affected by any changes in their parent's National
Ratings. They could
also be affected by any perceived changes in the propensity of
KBank or SCB to
support their respective subsidiaries - for example, if there
were a large
reduction in shareholding or a reversal of marketing and
management linkages.
However, Fitch does not expect any such changes in the medium
term.
VRS
There is unlikely to be upside to the VRs for BBL, KBank, and
SCB - the ratings
are at the same level as the sovereign's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR
(BBB+/Stable) and the banks have a substantial exposure to
sovereign bonds. A
downgrade of the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR
could result in a
similar ratings action for the VRs of BBL, KBank and SCB.
KTB's VR could be upgraded if it shows a sustained improvement
in key financial
ratios, particularly in asset quality and capitalisation, and
reduces current
gaps with its three peers. However, this is unlikely to occur in
the short term,
given the recent deterioration in some of its key financial
ratios, particularly
asset-quality figures.
For all four banks, a significant and sustained deterioration
(beyond Fitch's
expectations) in asset quality or profitability without
maintenance of adequate
buffers in term of earnings, loan loss reserves and
capitalisation could lead to
a negative rating action on the VR. Also, further weakening in
the operating
environment that materially increases the potential downside
risk could lead to
a downgrade of the VR; however, this is not Fitch's base case
scenario, which is
that the environment will see more signs of stabilisation in the
latter part of
2017.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
Any change in the ability of the authorities to provide support
- such as
through a downgrade of the sovereign Long-Term Foreign-Currency
IDR - would most
likely lead to a similar change in the SRF of KTB, and would
also lead to a
re-assessment of the SRFs of BBL, KBank, and SCB.
Any change in Fitch's view on the propensity of the state to
provide support to
systemically important banks would also lead to a change in the
SRFs of all four
banks. For example, this might be evident from legislation
mandating new
controls on the state's powers to provide equity to banks.
However, Fitch does
not expect any such changes in the medium term.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The subordinated debts of all four banks would be affected by
any changes in the
anchor ratings of the respective instruments.
The rating actions are as follows:
BBL
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Senior unsecured USD3 billion global medium-term note programme
affirmed at
'BBB+'
Long-term foreign-currency senior unsecured notes affirmed at
'BBB+'
Long-term foreign-currency subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
National long-term subordinated debt affirmed at 'AA(tha)'
KBank
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Senior unsecured USD2.5 billion Euro medium-term note programme
affirmed at
'BBB+'
Long-term foreign-currency senior unsecured debt affirmed at
'BBB+'
National long-term subordinated debt rating affirmed at
'AA(tha)'
SCB
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
National long-term rating affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Senior unsecured USD3.5 billion medium-term note programme
affirmed at 'BBB+'
Long-term foreign-currency senior unsecured debt affirmed at
'BBB+'
National rating on short-term senior unsecured debt programme
affirmed at
'F1+(tha)'
National rating on long-term subordinated debt affirmed at
'AA(tha)'
KTB
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Senior unsecured USD2.5 billion Euro medium-term note programme
affirmed at
'BBB'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated US dollar debentures affirmed at 'BBB-'
National rating on THB20 billion short-term debenture programme
affirmed at
'F1+(tha)'
National subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'
Kasikorn Securities
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
SCB Securities
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Ambreesh Srivastava (BBL, KBank, KTB, and SCB's International
Ratings)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Parson Singha, CFA (SCB's National Ratings)
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Patchara Sarayudh (KBank and Kasikorn Securities' National
Ratings)
Director
+662 108 0152
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat (BBL's National Ratings)
Associate Director
+66 2108 0153
Jackerin Jeeradit (KTB's National Ratings)
Associate Director
+66 2108 0163
Thanasit Utamaphethai (SCB Securities' National Ratings)
Associate Director
+66 2108 0154
Secondary Analysts
Patchara Sarayudh (KBank's International Ratings; BBL and KTB's
National
Ratings)
Director
+662 108 0152
Parson Singha, CFA (SCB's International Ratings)
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat (BBL's International Ratings; SCB,
KBank and Kasikorn
Securities' National Ratings)
Associate Director
+66 2108 0153
Jackerin Jeeradit (KTB's International Ratings and SCB
Securities' National
Ratings)
Associate Director
+66 2108 0163
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA', and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10
Mar 2017)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
