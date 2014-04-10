(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kemble Water Finance Limited's (Kemble Water) Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook and senior secured rating at 'BB'. The agency has
also affirmed Thames Water (Kemble) Finance PLC's (TWKF) GBP400m senior secured bond
issue at 'BB', which is guaranteed by Kemble Water.
Kemble Water is a holding company of Thames Water Utilities Limited (Thames
Water), the regulated monopoly provider for water and wastewater services in
London and the surrounding areas.
The affirmation takes into account the pressure on credit metrics stemming from
Ofwat's (the regulator for the UK water sector) risk and reward guidance for the
price review covering April 2015 to March 2020. The ratings also reflect Thames
Water's operating and regulatory performance. The company has scope to improve
customer service, reduce sewer flooding incidents, move asset serviceability for
sewerage infrastructure back to stable and become more efficient in terms of
operating expenditure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Material Reduction of Earnings in the Sector
The regulator has guided towards a cost of capital of 3.85% for the regulated
companies, lower than Fitch expected. Companies will be able to earn additional
returns from incentives. However, earnings visibility regarding outcome delivery
incentives may be limited and their scope to outperform total expenditure will
depend on the level at which the regulator sets cost targets and the resulting
efficiency challenge for individual companies, relative to their current cost
performance.
Ofwat appears to have done a lot of modelling regarding the hypothetically
possible return on regulatory equity for the regulated companies, but has put
limited emphasis on the timing and visibility of these returns. As the price
control process moves forward, Fitch will re-assess companies' scope to
outperform, consider funding mechanisms associated with incentives and establish
forecasts with detailed sensitivities.
Financial Profile Remains Within Guidance
Fitch's preliminary forecasts for the next price control period indicate that
Kemble Water can maintain gearing below 90% pension-adjusted net debt/economic
regulatory asset value, post-maintenance interest cover at around 1.05x and
dividend cover at around 2.2x. To establish the rating case forecast Fitch used
the cost of capital of 3.85%, factored in the revenue adjustments related to the
last price control period included in Thames Water's business plan and no
outperformance. The forecast credit metrics continue to be in line with guidance
for Kemble Water's 'BB-' rating.
Upstream Cash Flow Tightens
The GBP750m of incremental debt at the holding level represents around 5% of RAV
and incurs an annual finance charge of around GBP60m. The re-based dividend
stream from Thames Water expected for the next price control period will still
allow servicing of the debt. This is based on the assumption that Thames Water
will maintain its current financial structure.
If management decided to reduce gearing at Thames Water by retaining dividends,
this would likely have a negative impact on Kemble Water's ratings. Similarly,
if Fitch concluded after the price control process that business risk in the
sector had increased or Thames Water was expected to underperform price control
assumptions, a downgrade of Kemble Water would be likely considering that
currently forecasted dividend cover only has little headroom in comparison with
the established guideline.
Meeting Regulatory Targets
In the financial year to March 2013 (FY13) Thames Water reported marginal asset
serviceability for sewerage infrastructure and the number of sewer flooding
incidents exceeded the target. The company met leakage targets for the seventh
consecutive year.
Customer Satisfaction Lagging Behind
In terms of the service incentive mechanism, which measures customer
satisfaction in the water sector, the company scored 63 points out of 100 for
FY13, ranking low compared with peers. In comparison, peers made some progress
in improving scores during FY13. The bad debt charge remained at a high level.
Hence, there is more work to be done to improve these factors.
LIQUIDITY & DEBT STRUCTURE
Reliance on Upstream Cash Flow
Kemble Water mainly relies on dividends for debt service. As of December 2013,
Kemble Water held GBP10.8m in cash and cash equivalents and had access to a
committed GBP75m revolving credit facility to bridge short-term liquidity needs.
Compared with Kemble Water's annual finance charge of around GBP60m, Fitch deems
available back-up liquidity as adequate.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating action are
deemed to be unlikely at this stage due to the challenges posed by the upcoming
price control.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- Decrease of dividend cover at Kemble Water below 2x, increase of gearing above
95% and/or decrease of post-maintenance and post-tax interest cover below 1.05x
(as per Fitch's forecasts).
- Possibility of a dividend lock-up at Thames Water.
- Deterioration of operational and regulatory performance at Thames Water.
- Increasing business risk in the sector following conclusion of the price
control process.
- Retention of dividends at the Thames Water level in order to reduce leverage.