BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Autonomous Community of the Basque Country's (Basque Country)
Long-term foreign
and local currency ratings at `BBB+'. The Outlooks for the
Long-term ratings are
Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-term foreign
currency rating at
`F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the Basque Country's strong
socio-economic profile and
prudent management but also its volatile fiscal performance. The
ratings also
take into the account a large increase of debt between 2008 and
2012 which has
left the community exposed to high refinancing risk. The Basque
Country's high
degree of tax autonomy and its prosperous socio-economic
position allow it to be
rated above the Kingdom of Spain (BBB/Negative/F2).
In common with the rest of Spain, the Basque Country is
suffering from an
economic slowdown. Its higher level of prosperity and greater
economic
resilience mean it has been and, is likely to remain, less
severely affected
than other autonomous regions in Spain. Between 2008 and 2012,
the Basque
Country's GDP shrank by 0.3%, compared with a 0.9% reduction for
Spain. This is
attributable to a diversified economy, a solid manufacturing
sector, a smaller
contribution from the construction sector, and much lower
household debt. GDP
per capita is 135% of the national average and housing prices
were 69% above the
national average in Q213.
Under its base case scenario, Fitch forecasts higher growth in
tax revenue from
2014, which will enable the administration to improve its
current balance. Fitch
views that the Basque Country is likely to post an operating
balance of 1% in
2014 and around 3% in 2015, as a modestly growing economy
(expected nominal
growth of 2% in 2014) and spending restraint mitigate an
increase of fiscal
pressure. Fitch also considers that debt is likely to grow
moderately. We
believe debt should remain below the equivalent of 80% of the
Basque Country?s
current revenue by 2015, which is a smaller and more manageable
proportion of
operating revenue than in other Spanish regions.
The financial model in the Basque Country means that tax
revenues are correlated
to the performance of its economy while current expenditures are
rigid due to
the scope of responsibilities (education, healthcare, police,
etc). As a result,
there may be some short-term volatility in the balance between
operating
revenues and expenditure.
The region's decision to maintain a high level of investment to
offset the
impact of the economic downturn led to an increase in debt to
EUR6bn in 2012
from less than EUR0.5bn before 2008. Even though the regional
government has
been able to borrow on its own in 2012 and 2013, interest costs
and refinancing
risk have risen substantially. Debt represented 69% of current
revenue in 2012
and debt servicing rose to 4.2% from 2.4% of current revenue in
2010.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The inability to report a positive current balance to cover a
larger part of its
debt repayment could cause a downgrade to 'BBB'. This is
currently not Fitch's
base case, and the agency notes that the executive is taking
measures to improve
its current balance. A downgrade of the sovereign rating would
also lead to a
downgrade of the region's rating.
A positive rating action would be contingent on an upgrade of
the sovereign
ratings, and on significantly stronger debt coverage ratios
which Fitch does not
view as likely in the medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8407
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria" dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local, Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States" dated 9 April 2013 and "Rating Subnationals Above the
Sovereign: Outside
US" dated 2 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.comALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.