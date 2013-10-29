BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Autonomous Community of the Basque Country's (Basque Country) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at `BBB+'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-term foreign currency rating at `F2'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the Basque Country's strong socio-economic profile and prudent management but also its volatile fiscal performance. The ratings also take into the account a large increase of debt between 2008 and 2012 which has left the community exposed to high refinancing risk. The Basque Country's high degree of tax autonomy and its prosperous socio-economic position allow it to be rated above the Kingdom of Spain (BBB/Negative/F2). In common with the rest of Spain, the Basque Country is suffering from an economic slowdown. Its higher level of prosperity and greater economic resilience mean it has been and, is likely to remain, less severely affected than other autonomous regions in Spain. Between 2008 and 2012, the Basque Country's GDP shrank by 0.3%, compared with a 0.9% reduction for Spain. This is attributable to a diversified economy, a solid manufacturing sector, a smaller contribution from the construction sector, and much lower household debt. GDP per capita is 135% of the national average and housing prices were 69% above the national average in Q213. Under its base case scenario, Fitch forecasts higher growth in tax revenue from 2014, which will enable the administration to improve its current balance. Fitch views that the Basque Country is likely to post an operating balance of 1% in 2014 and around 3% in 2015, as a modestly growing economy (expected nominal growth of 2% in 2014) and spending restraint mitigate an increase of fiscal pressure. Fitch also considers that debt is likely to grow moderately. We believe debt should remain below the equivalent of 80% of the Basque Country?s current revenue by 2015, which is a smaller and more manageable proportion of operating revenue than in other Spanish regions. The financial model in the Basque Country means that tax revenues are correlated to the performance of its economy while current expenditures are rigid due to the scope of responsibilities (education, healthcare, police, etc). As a result, there may be some short-term volatility in the balance between operating revenues and expenditure. The region's decision to maintain a high level of investment to offset the impact of the economic downturn led to an increase in debt to EUR6bn in 2012 from less than EUR0.5bn before 2008. Even though the regional government has been able to borrow on its own in 2012 and 2013, interest costs and refinancing risk have risen substantially. Debt represented 69% of current revenue in 2012 and debt servicing rose to 4.2% from 2.4% of current revenue in 2010. RATING SENSITIVITIES The inability to report a positive current balance to cover a larger part of its debt repayment could cause a downgrade to 'BBB'. This is currently not Fitch's base case, and the agency notes that the executive is taking measures to improve its current balance. A downgrade of the sovereign rating would also lead to a downgrade of the region's rating. A positive rating action would be contingent on an upgrade of the sovereign ratings, and on significantly stronger debt coverage ratios which Fitch does not view as likely in the medium term. Contact: Primary Analyst Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 8410 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, Barcelona 08008 Secondary Analyst Fernando Mayorga Managing Director +34 93 323 8407 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria" dated 14 August 2012, "International Local, Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States" dated 9 April 2013 and "Rating Subnationals Above the Sovereign: Outside US" dated 2 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.comALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.