(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms all ratings for
The Chubb
Corporation (NYSE: CB; Chubb), including the 'AA-' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
and 'A+' senior debt rating. Fitch has also affirmed the 'AA'
Insurer Financial
Strength ratings (IFS) of Chubb's property/casualty insurance
subsidiaries,
which are led by Federal Insurance Company (Federal). The Rating
Outlook is
Stable. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of the current ratings reflect Chubb's
market position as a
leading property/casualty insurer, history of favorable
underwriting
performance, strong capital position at both the insurance
subsidiary and parent
holding company levels, and conservative investment portfolio.
Chubb's
operations are segmented into personal, commercial and specialty
operations,
each of which has a track record of consistent strong
underwriting
profitability.
The company's pretax operating income for the first half of 2013
was $1.4
billion, a $300 million improvement over first half of 2012.
The improvement
was due to improved accident year underwriting results, more
favorable reserve
development, and lower catastrophes, this was modestly offset by
lower
investment income.
The company reported a consolidated GAAP underwriting combined
ratio of 86.7%
for the period with catastrophes accounting for 4.3 points to
the combined
ratio. The annualized GAAP return on reported equity ratio was
15.8% in the
first half of 2013.
The company's financial leverage ratio was 18.5% at June 30,
2013 which was down
slightly from 20.2% at year-end 2012. Operating interest
coverage (excluding
realized investment gains) remains highly favorable at 13.8x for
the first half
of 2013.
Chubb has significant resources available for debt servicing
needs as the parent
holding company held approximately $2 billion of cash and other
liquid assets at
June 30, 2013. The company's insurance subsidiaries have paid
$634 million in
dividends to the holding company as of June 30, 2013 and could
pay an additional
$930 million to the parent holding company without prior
regulatory approval.
Chubb's insurance subsidiary capital adequacy as measured by
risk based capital,
traditional operating leverage metrics, and Fitch's Prism
capital model remains
very strong.
Chubb's debt ratings currently benefit from narrower notching
from the IFS
rating due to lower leverage, strong interest coverage, and
significant
liquidity at the holding company. The existing debt rating is
sensitive to
future increases in financial leverage or reductions in debt
servicing capacity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to consideration of a ratings downgrade
include:
--A significant level of near-term earnings volatility which is
outside the
historical average.
--A material weakening of operating company capital quality,
through either a
deterioration in loss reserves or asset values.
--Significant reductions in holding company liquid investments,
declines in
statutory maximum dividend coverage below 5x-6x, or a fall in
interest coverage
consistently below 9x would lead to more traditional notching in
Chubb's ratings
with the debt ratings moving down by one notch.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Sustained stronger profitability, especially relative to peers
at the current
rating level and the industry aggregate, over the business
cycle.
--Sustained conservatism within the company's overall risk
management,
catastrophe profile, liquidity and capitalization, at both the
holding company
and operating company.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
The Chubb Corporation
--IDR at 'AA-';
--5.75% senior notes due May 2018 at 'A+';
--6.6% notes due August 2018 at 'A+';
--6.8% debentures due November 2031 at 'A+';
--6.0% senior notes due 2037 at 'A+';
--6.5% senior notes due May 2038 at 'A+';
--6.375% junior subordinated debentures due 2067 at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following IFS ratings at 'AA' with a
Stable Outlook:
Chubb's Property/Casualty Insurance subsidiaries:
--Federal Insurance Company;
--Chubb Custom Insurance Co;
--Chubb Indemnity Insurance Co.;
--Chubb National Insurance Co.;
--Great Northern Insurance Co.;
--Pacific Indemnity Co.;
--Vigilant Insurance Co.;
--Executive Risk Indemnity, Inc.;
--Executive Risk Specialty Insurance Co.;
--Chubb Insurance Company of Europe, S.E.;
--Chubb Insurance Company of Canada;
--Chubb Insurance Company of Australia Ltd.;
--Chubb Atlantic Indemnity Ltd.;
--Texas Pacific Indemnity Company;
--Northwestern Pacific Indemnity Company;
--Chubb Insurance Company of New Jersey;
--Chubb Lloyds Insurance Company of Texas.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Greg Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Group Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Aug. 19, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
