(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today affirmed all
ratings for The
Chubb Corporation (NYSE: CB) (Chubb), including the 'AA-' Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) and 'A+' senior debt rating. Fitch has also affirmed the
'AA' Insurer
Financial Strength ratings (IFS) of Chubb's property/casualty
insurance
subsidiaries, which are led by Federal Insurance Company
(Federal). A full
rating list is shown below. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of the current ratings reflect Chubb's
market position as a
leading property/casualty insurer, history of favorable
underwriting
performance, strong capital position at both the insurance
subsidiary and parent
holding company levels, and conservative investment portfolio.
Chubb's
operations are segmented into personal, commercial and specialty
operations,
each of which has a track record of consistent, strong
underwriting
profitability.
The company's pretax operating income for the first half of 2014
was just over
$1 billion an approximate $400 million decline over the first
half of 2013. The
deterioration was partly due to higher catastrophes and both
lower favorable
reserve development and net investment income.
Chubb reported a consolidated GAAP underwriting combined ratio
that deteriorated
to 91.6% for the first half of 2014 compared to an 86.7% in
first half 2013. On
a segment basis personal lines underwriting results deteriorated
the most in
first half of 2014 which was led by homeowners which experienced
higher fire and
non-catastrophe weather related losses accounting for an almost
14 point
differential year-over-year. In spite of the elevated claims
homeowners produced
an underwriting profit for the first half of 2014 as did all
segments including
commercial property and marine which was heavily impacted by a
combination of
large fire losses and some non-catastrophe weather related
losses. CB generated
a solid return on average equity of 12.3% for the first half
2014.
The company's financial leverage ratio was 17.7% at June 30,
2014 equivalent to
the year-end 2013 level. Operating interest coverage remained
strong at 10.9x
for the first half of 2014. Chubb has significant resources
available for debt
servicing needs as the parent holding company held approximately
$2 billion of
cash and other liquid assets at June 30, 2014. Chubb's insurance
subsidiary
capital adequacy as measured by risk based capital, traditional
operating
leverage metrics, and Prism remains 'Very Strong'.
Chubb's debt ratings currently benefit from narrower notching
from the IFS
rating due to lower leverage, strong interest coverage, and
significant
liquidity at the holding company. The existing debt ratings are
sensitive to
future increases in financial leverage or reductions in debt
servicing capacity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to consideration of a downgrade of
Chubb's debt and IDR
ratings include:
--Reduction in holding company liquid investments to less than
$1 billion,
sustained reductions in statutory fixed charge coverage below
5x-6x, or a
sustained decline in GAAP interest coverage below 9x.
Factors that could lead to consideration of a ratings downgrade
include:
--A significant level of near-term earnings volatility which is
outside the
historical average;
--A material weakening of operating company capital quality,
through either a
deterioration in reserve or asset quality.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include:
--A material increase in capital strength such that GAAP
operating leverage was
0.7x or lower accompanied by a Prism score of 'Extremely
Strong'. However, given
publicly traded companies' sensitivity around managing capital,
this level of
capitalization is unlikely.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
The Chubb Corporation
--IDR at 'AA-';
--5.75% senior notes due May 2018 at 'A+';
--6.6% notes due August 2018 at 'A+';
--6.8% debentures due November 2031 at 'A+';
--6% senior notes due 2037 at 'A+';
--6.5% senior notes due May 2038 at 'A+';
--6.375% junior subordinated debentures due 2067 at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following IFS ratings at 'AA' with a
Stable Outlook:
Chubb's Property/Casualty Insurance subsidiaries:
--Chubb Atlantic Indemnity Ltd.;
--Chubb Custom Insurance Co;
--Chubb Indemnity Insurance Co.;
--Chubb Insurance Company of Australia Ltd.;
--Chubb Insurance Company of Canada;
--Chubb Insurance Company of Europe, S.E.;
--Chubb Insurance Company of New Jersey;
--Chubb Lloyds Insurance Company of Texas;
--Chubb National Insurance Co.;
--Federal Insurance Company;
--Great Northern Insurance Co.;
--Pacific Indemnity Co.;
--Executive Risk Indemnity, Inc.;
--Executive Risk Specialty Insurance Co.;
--Texas Pacific Indemnity Company;
--Vigilant Insurance Co.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Greg Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Group Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.