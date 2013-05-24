(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings on The Doctor's Company, an Inter-Insurance Exchange (Doctors) and its wholly owned insurance subsidiaries (see list below), collectively referred to as The Doctors Company Group (TDC). The Rating Outlook for all ratings is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS TDC's ratings are based on above-average underwriting performance and profitability relative to medical professional liability insurance (MPLI) peers, favorable loss reserve levels, strong statutory capital position, and an experienced management team that employs a conservative operating strategy that is focused on long-term underwriting profitability. Partially offsetting these positives is the company's status as a monoline company that primarily operates in the volatile MPLI line of business, which limits the upside of TDC's ratings. While not anticipated by Fitch over the ratings horizon, Fitch believes TDC, as a specialty largely monoline company, is exposed to adverse changes in MPLI market conditions or other industry dynamics. The MPLI market's underwriting results outperformed other major commercial lines segments on a calendar year basis. However, more recently, MPLI combined ratios have risen significantly. The broader commercial lines market has experienced premium rate improvements for the last two years in response to weaker underwriting losses. The MPLI segment has lagged in this pricing recovery and is unlikely to show material near-term rate improvement due to the market presence of many monoline MPLI writers that experienced strong capital growth in the last hard market but have limited underwriting opportunities outside of MPLI. TDC reported statutory calendar year and accident year combined ratios of 93.2% and 105.4%, respectively, for full-year 2012 compared to full-year 2011 calendar and accident year combined ratios of 89.7% and 108.7%. Fitch notes that TDC's calendar year underwriting results have been influenced by sizeable favorable reserve development for several years and thus analyzes underwriting results moreso on an accident year basis to reduce the influence of reserve development when looking at profitability. Fitch views TDC's loss reserve position as modestly redundant and notes that the company has a history of favorable prior accident year reserve development. The $95 million of favorable reserve development reported for full-year 2012 primarily related to accident years 2003 through 2008. In particular, loss reserves are critically important for an MPLI company, as the liability duration is amongst the highest in the property/casualty universe, with potential for reserve volatility due to changes in the litigation environment and inflation over time. After one year approximately 13% of all known claims are closed and after five years approximately 90% of claims are closed. TDC has strong operating leverage at year-end 2012 of 0.55x and a Risk Based Capital (RBC) ratio of 414%. Financial leverage is modest at approximately 8%. Fitch notes that these ratios have persisted for several years demonstrating management's discipline to balance sheet strength. Within Fitch's rating rationale are multiple rating triggers. If TDC were to materially deviate from any of these items, especially for an extended period, the ratings could be affected. RATING SENSITIVITIES While TDC's quantitative metrics are more consistent with a higher rating category, Fitch's current view of the risk characteristics of the MPLI industry is constraining the ratings given TDC's monoline status. Fitch believes that a ratings upgrade in the near term is unlikely, barring a change in Fitch's broad view of the risks inherent in the MPLI industry. The following is a list of triggers that could lead to a downgrade: --An increase in the company's operating leverage, as defined by net written premiums to policyholder surplus, of 1.0x or higher; --Material adverse reserve development; --A Prism capital model score below 'Strong' (currently 'Strong'). Fitch has affirmed the 'A' IFS ratings of the following TDC insurance subsidiaries with a Stable Outlook: --Doctors Company, An Interinsurance Exchange; --Professional Underwriters Liability Insurance Company (PULIC); --Underwriter for the Professions Insurance Company (UPIC); --OHIC Insurance Company (OHIC); --SCPIE Indemnity Company --American Physicians Assurance --First Professional Insurance Company --Anesthesiologists Professional Assurance Company --Intermed Insurance Company --Advocate MD Insurance of the Southwest, Inc.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology – Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here 