(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings on The Doctor's Company, an
Inter-Insurance Exchange
(Doctors) and its wholly owned insurance subsidiaries (see list
below),
collectively referred to as The Doctors Company Group (TDC). The
Rating Outlook
for all ratings is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TDC's ratings are based on above-average underwriting
performance and
profitability relative to medical professional liability
insurance (MPLI) peers,
favorable loss reserve levels, strong statutory capital
position, and an
experienced management team that employs a conservative
operating strategy that
is focused on long-term underwriting profitability.
Partially offsetting these positives is the company's status as
a monoline
company that primarily operates in the volatile MPLI line of
business, which
limits the upside of TDC's ratings. While not anticipated by
Fitch over the
ratings horizon, Fitch believes TDC, as a specialty largely
monoline company, is
exposed to adverse changes in MPLI market conditions or other
industry dynamics.
The MPLI market's underwriting results outperformed other major
commercial lines
segments on a calendar year basis. However, more recently, MPLI
combined ratios
have risen significantly.
The broader commercial lines market has experienced premium rate
improvements
for the last two years in response to weaker underwriting
losses. The MPLI
segment has lagged in this pricing recovery and is unlikely to
show material
near-term rate improvement due to the market presence of many
monoline MPLI
writers that experienced strong capital growth in the last hard
market but have
limited underwriting opportunities outside of MPLI.
TDC reported statutory calendar year and accident year combined
ratios of 93.2%
and 105.4%, respectively, for full-year 2012 compared to
full-year 2011 calendar
and accident year combined ratios of 89.7% and 108.7%.
Fitch notes that TDC's calendar year underwriting results have
been influenced
by sizeable favorable reserve development for several years and
thus analyzes
underwriting results moreso on an accident year basis to reduce
the influence of
reserve development when looking at profitability.
Fitch views TDC's loss reserve position as modestly redundant
and notes that the
company has a history of favorable prior accident year reserve
development. The
$95 million of favorable reserve development reported for
full-year 2012
primarily related to accident years 2003 through 2008.
In particular, loss reserves are critically important for an
MPLI company, as
the liability duration is amongst the highest in the
property/casualty universe,
with potential for reserve volatility due to changes in the
litigation
environment and inflation over time. After one year
approximately 13% of all
known claims are closed and after five years approximately 90%
of claims are
closed.
TDC has strong operating leverage at year-end 2012 of 0.55x and
a Risk Based
Capital (RBC) ratio of 414%. Financial leverage is modest at
approximately 8%.
Fitch notes that these ratios have persisted for several years
demonstrating
management's discipline to balance sheet strength.
Within Fitch's rating rationale are multiple rating triggers. If
TDC were to
materially deviate from any of these items, especially for an
extended period,
the ratings could be affected.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While TDC's quantitative metrics are more consistent with a
higher rating
category, Fitch's current view of the risk characteristics of
the MPLI industry
is constraining the ratings given TDC's monoline status. Fitch
believes that a
ratings upgrade in the near term is unlikely, barring a change
in Fitch's broad
view of the risks inherent in the MPLI industry.
The following is a list of triggers that could lead to a
downgrade:
--An increase in the company's operating leverage, as defined by
net written
premiums to policyholder surplus, of 1.0x or higher;
--Material adverse reserve development;
--A Prism capital model score below 'Strong' (currently
'Strong').
Fitch has affirmed the 'A' IFS ratings of the following TDC
insurance
subsidiaries with a Stable Outlook:
--Doctors Company, An Interinsurance Exchange;
--Professional Underwriters Liability Insurance Company (PULIC);
--Underwriter for the Professions Insurance Company (UPIC);
--OHIC Insurance Company (OHIC);
--SCPIE Indemnity Company
--American Physicians Assurance
--First Professional Insurance Company
--Anesthesiologists Professional Assurance Company
--Intermed Insurance Company
--Advocate MD Insurance of the Southwest, Inc.
