CHICAGO, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+'
insurer financial
strength (IFS) rating of The Farmers Insurance Exchange
(Farmers) and its
affiliated property & casualty Insurers. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'A+' rating reflects Fitch's view of Farmers' strategic
importance as 'Very
Important' to the Zurich Insurance Group (ZIG) in accordance
with Fitch's
insurance group rating criteria. Based strictly on Farmers' own
financial
profile, Fitch believes the stand-alone IFS rating of the
company is 'A-'.
Farmers' strategic importance is an important consideration
toward providing
Farmers' ratings with a two-notch uplift towards ZIG's insurance
subsidiaries'
ratings.
Farmers operates as a reciprocal exchange ultimately owned by
its policyholders.
A separate organization called Farmers Group, Inc. (FGI; a
wholly-owned
subsidiary of ZIG) serves as the attorney-in-fact for Farmers
and collects a
management fee for non-claims related management services of up
to 20% of
Farmers' annual gross written premium. ZIG, which is FGI's
ultimate parent,
recorded approximately $2.8 billion in management fees from
Farmers in 2012.
Farmers ratings reflect the support and financial flexibility
provided by the
larger ZIG organization. This is manifested by the management
agreement between
FGI and the policyholders of Farmers, as well as by the
numerous, sizable
investments made by ZIG subsidiaries in surplus notes issued by
Farmers. It is
also evidenced by the existence of an all lines quota share
reinsurance
agreement through which The Farmers Exchanges ceded 20% of the
company's
business to ZIG and Farmers Re in 2012.
The stand-alone rating of Farmers reflects the company's strong
competitive
position as one of the largest personal lines insurers in the
U.S. The
stand-alone rating also takes into account Farmers' track record
of stable
operating results, and high quality investment portfolio that is
dominated by
highly rated fixed income securities.
These positive factors are partially offset by relatively high
statutory
operating leverage and geographic concentration. Fitch also
believes that
Farmers' underwriting results, which have averaged near
break-even over the past
five years, compare unfavorably to several of the company's
closest peers over
the same time period.
Fitch expects that ZIG will maintain its ownership in FGI and
remain committed
to accessing the North American personal lines insurance market
through Farmers.
In evaluating this commitment, Fitch will place particular
emphasis on FGI's
earnings contribution to ZIG. Fitch will also emphasize other
factors including
ZIG's willingness and ability to provide reinsurance and capital
support to
Farmers if needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a ratings downgrade
include a downgrade
of ZIG's ratings or an indication of weakening in ZIG's
willingness or ability
to provide capital support to Farmers. Moreover, if Farmers'
stand-alone credit
profile were to worsen then Fitch could downgrade the Farmers'
ratings.
Evidence of such deterioration would be declining underwriting
results or
overall profitability, or if net written premium-to-surplus and
net leverage,
were to exceed 3.0 times (x) and 6.5x, respectively, versus
average levels of
roughly 2.5x and 5.5x, respectively, observed over the past
several years.
Conversely, key rating triggers that could lead to a ratings
upgrade center
around an improvement in Farmers' stand-alone credit profile
including improved
operating performance, and improved capitalization metrics such
as a reduction
in operating leverage (net written premium-to-surplus) and net
leverage ratio to
below 2.0x and 4.0x, respectively.
Fitch affirms the 'A+' IFS rating for the following entities
with a Stable
Outlook:
--Farmers Insurance Exchange;
--Truck Insurance Exchange Truck Underwriters Association;
--Fire Insurance Exchange Fire Underwriters Association;
--Mid-Century Insurance Company;
--Farmers Insurance Company of Arizona;
--Farmers Insurance Company of Idaho;
--Farmers Insurance Company, Inc. ;
--Farmers Insurance Company of Oregon;
--Farmers Insurance Company of Washington;
--Farmers Insurance Hawaii, Inc. ;
--Illinois Farmers Insurance Company;
--Texas Farmers Insurance Company;
--Farmers Insurance of Columbus, Inc. ;
--Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company ;
--Mid-Century Insurance Company of Texas;
--Civic Property and Casualty Company;
--Exact Property and Casualty Company;
--Neighborhood Spirit Property and Casualty Company;
--Farmers New Century Insurance Company;
--Farmers Reinsurance Company;
--Foremost Insurance Company Grand Rapids, Michigan;
--Foremost Signature Insurance Company;
--American Federation Insurance Company;
--Foremost Property and Casualty Insurance Company;
--Foremost County Mutual Insurance Company;
--Foremost Lloyds of Texas;
--Bristol West Casualty Insurance Company;
--Bristol West Insurance Company;
--Bristol West Preferred Insurance Company;
--Coast National Insurance Company;
--Security National Insurance Company;
--21st Century Assurance Company;
--21st Century North America Insurance Company;
--21st Century Superior Insurance Company ;
--21st Century Pinnacle Insurance Company;
--21st Century Pacific Insurance Company;
--21st Century Auto Insurance Company of New Jersey;
--21st Century Centennial Insurance Company;
--American Pacific Insurance Company, Inc. ;
--21st Century Advantage Insurance Company;
--21st Century Indemnity Insurance Company;
--21st Century National Insurance Company, Inc. ;
--21st Century Preferred Insurance Company;
--21st Century Premier Insurance Company;
--21st Century Security Insurance Company;
--21st Century Casualty Company;
--21st Century Insurance Company;
--21st Century Insurance Company of the Southwest.
