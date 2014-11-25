(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
Goldman Sachs
Group, Inc.'s (Goldman) Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'A/F1',
Support Rating
at '1', Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A' and Viability Rating
(VR) at 'a'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
The rating actions have been taken as part of a periodic review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. On balance, Fitch's outlook for the sector is
stable. The 12
banks have continued to strengthen their balance sheets in 9M14.
Capitalisation
has improved materially over the past two years and liquidity
remains sound.
This strengthening balances continued pressure on earnings,
particularly in
securities businesses, and remaining material but unpredictable
exposure to
conduct and regulatory risks.
Fitch forecasts weak growth in the eurozone during 2015 while
growth in the US
and UK is expected to be somewhat stronger, which should help
the GTUBs with a
significant presence in these regions. Spikes in market
volatility, most
recently in October 2014, show that uncertainty remains over how
expectations of
rising interest rates in the US will affect financial markets.
Our expectation
is that rises in interest rates will be gradual and would follow
improved
prospects for the economy, which should help business volumes.
Sharp and
unexpected hikes in US interest rates would likely result in
increased market
volatility and, consequently, additional pressure on banks'
earnings, although
we believe that the GTUBs' risk appetite has declined.
Lower risk appetite should help the banks avoid material losses
on trading
positions but an adverse operating environment could result in a
change of our
outlook if earnings prospects suffer materially. For
eurozone-focused banks, a
prolonged deflationary scenario would put pressure on earnings
and could result
in a changed outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Goldman's IDRs, VR and senior debt continue to be supported by
its leading
investment banking franchise, solid liquidity position,
better-than-average
capital position, and strong risk management. The ratings are
constrained by
Goldman's focus on capital market activities and relatively
higher level of
wholesale funding.
Goldman has higher reliance on capital market operations than
many global
trading and universal banks (GTUBs). Fitch recognizes that
capital market
revenues are inherently volatile and susceptible to declines in
difficult market
periods. Concerns over this inherent volatility are offset by
management's
successful track record in managing through difficult periods.
The company's results have not been significantly impacted by
litigation
expenses and the slowdown in mortgage origination that affected
it larger U.S.
peers.
Fitch believes that Goldman has a comparatively strong risk
management
organization and systems to manage and monitor risk as
demonstrated by its
ability to manage risk during periods of market stress.
Goldman has consistently maintained liquidity at conservative
levels, which is
viewed as appropriate given the company's reliance on wholesale
funding. At
third quarter 2014 (3Q'14), unencumbered highly liquid
securities and cash were
$180 billion (21% of total assets). Goldman's reliance on
unsecured short-term
funding continues to be modest and the weighted average maturity
of secured
funding improved during 2014.
Goldman's total assets declined 5% to $869 billion from year-end
2013 (YE13),
reflecting on-going optimization of lower return activities,
most notably
including matched book secured financing which was down
approximately $28
billion, primarily reflecting a decline in the matched book of
approximately $50
billion over this timeframe. Fitch views the balance sheet
reduction positively,
as it demonstrates proactive management of assets.
Goldman's capital position continues to improve and remains
comparatively
strong. Fitch Core Capital to risk-weighted assets remained
higher than the GTUB
average. At 3Q'14, Goldman's Tier I common ratio under the Basel
III advanced
approach was approximately 11.8% on a transitional basis (in
line with the
average of U.S. GTUBs). Goldman reported that as of 3Q'14, the
supplementary
leverage ratio (SLR) for the holding company was approximately
4.9%, just below
the minimum threshold of 5%. Fitch believes that Goldman will be
able to meet
the SLR threshold prior to the required timeframe.
In August 2014, Goldman settled with the Federal Housing Finance
Agency (FHFA)
related to the selling of private-label mortgage securities to
Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac. A number of large securities firms have recently
settled similar
lawsuits, generally resulting in sizeable pay-outs. The face
value of the
securities sold by Goldman was $11.1 billion. Goldman agreed to
pay $3.5 billion
to repurchase MBS from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which will
make them whole in
their investments. The economic value of the settlement is
estimated at $1.2
billion, which reflected the difference between the $3.15
billion cash payment
and the GSEs net carrying value of the securities repurchase,
which Goldman was
permitted to sell following the repurchase.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Goldman's IDRs, VR and senior debt continue to be underpinned by
its leading
investment banking franchise, solid operating profitability,
strong risk
management, comfortable liquidity position and
better-than-average capital
position. The ratings factor in Fitch core capital is in line
with current
levels and the management of capital comfortably above Basel III
capital
minimums. The IDRs, VR and senior debt have limited upward
potential, given
Goldman's business focus on the capital markets.
Downward pressure on the VR could result from a material loss,
significant
increase in leverage or deterioration in liquidity levels.
Similarly, any
unforeseen outsized or unusual fines, settlements or charges
levied could also
have adverse rating implications. Goldman's long-term IDR could
be negatively
pressured if both its financial profile deteriorates (reflected
in the VR) and
Fitch's view of support of U.S. G-SIFIs change.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATIING FLOOR
Goldman's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect Fitch's
expectation that there remains an extremely high probability of
support from the
U.S. government (rated 'AAA'/Outlook Stable by Fitch) if
required. This
expectation reflects the U.S.'s extremely high ability to
support its banks
especially given its strong financial flexibility, though
propensity is becoming
less certain. Specific to Goldman, our view of support
likelihood is based
mostly on its systemic importance in the U.S., its global
interconnectedness
given its size and operations in global capital markets, and its
position as a
key provider of financial services to the U.S. economy.
Goldman's IDRs and
senior debt ratings do not benefit from support because
Goldman's VR is equal to
its SRF.
However, in Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to reduce
support for
G-SIFIs in the U.S., as demonstrated by the Dodd Frank Act (DFA)
and progress
regulators have made on implementing the Orderly Liquidation
Authority (OLA).
The FDIC has proposed its single point of entry (SPOE) strategy
and further
initiatives are demonstrating the U.S. government's progress to
eliminate state
support for U.S. banks going forward, which increases the
likelihood of senior
debt losses if its banks fall afoul of solvency assessments.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
The SR and SRF are sensitive to progress made in finalizing the
SPOE strategy
and any additional regulatory initiatives that may be imposed on
the G-SIFIs,
including debt thresholds at the holding company. Fitch's
assessment of
continuing support for U.S. G-SIFIs has to some extent relied
upon the
feasibility of OLA implementation rather than its enactment into
law (when DFA
passed). A key hurdle that remains is whether sufficient
contingent capital
exists at the holding company to recapitalize without requiring
government
assistance.
Fitch expects that the SPOE strategy and regulatory action to
ensure sufficient
contingent capital will be finalized in the near term, but
regardless of its
finalization Fitch believes that sufficient regulatory progress
continues to be
made over the ratings time horizon. Therefore, Fitch expects to
revise Goldman's
Support Rating to '5' and its SRF to 'No Floor' likely during
the first half of
2015.
A revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would result in no change to
Goldman's
Long-term IDR and debt ratings because Goldman's viability
rating is equal to
the current SRF.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER
HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Goldman and
by various
issuing vehicles are all notched down from Goldman's VR in
accordance with
Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
nonperformance and relative
Loss Severity risk profiles. Their ratings are primarily
sensitive to any change
in Goldman's VR.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT
RATINGS
Goldman's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher
than the
company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit
from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives
deposit liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default. However,
Goldman's
uninsured deposits outside of the U.S. do not benefit from
rating uplift because
they do not typically benefit from the U.S. depositor preference
unless the
deposit is expressly payable at an office of the bank in the
United States.
Since Fitch cannot determine which foreign branch deposits may
be dually
payable, they do not get the rating uplift.
The ratings of long and short-term deposits issued by Goldman
and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in Goldman's
IDR.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY AND OPERATING
SUBSIDIARY
Fitch is now considering introducing a rating differential
between the holding
company and bank in the U.S. due to structural changes in the
sector and the
evolving regulatory landscape, as described in the special
report 'U.S. Bank
HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles', dated March 27, 2014.
This may result
in a possible downgrade of Goldman's holding company rating, an
upgrade of
operating company ratings, or no changes to ratings if Fitch's
views the
long-term debt requirement assigned to Goldman as providing an
insufficient
amount of bail-in capital at the operating company level.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANIES
IDRs of major rated operating subsidiaries are equalized with
Goldman's IDR
reflecting Fitch's view that these entities are core to
Goldman's business
strategy and financial profile.
Goldman is a top global bank with four business segments:
investment banking,
institutional client services, investment management, and
investing and lending.
Goldman, in September 2008, converted to a bank holding company
regulated by the
Federal Reserve Board. Goldman is designated as a G-SIFI by the
Financial
Stability Board.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A';
--Market linked securities at 'Aemr';
--Subordinated debt to 'A-';
--Preferred equity at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured Chilean Bond Issuance Programme at 'AAA(cl)'.
Goldman Sachs Bank, USA
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Goldman, Sachs & Co.
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Senior secured debt at 'A'.
Goldman Sachs International
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Senior secured long-term notes at 'A';
--Senior secured short-term notes at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs International Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs AG
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs Bank (Europe) plc
--Senior secured guaranteed debt at 'A';
--Short-term secured guaranteed debt at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs Paris Inc. et Cie.
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Ultegra Finance Limited
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Global Sukuk Company Limited
--Long-term senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-term senior unsecured at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs Financial Products I Limited
--Long-term senior unsecured at 'A'.
Goldman Sachs Capital I
--Trust preferred at 'BBB-'.
Goldman Sachs Capital II, III
--Preferred equity at 'BB+'.
Murray Street Investment Trust I
--Senior Guaranteed Trust Securities 'A'.
Vesey Street Investment Trust I
--Senior Guaranteed Trust Securities 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tara Kriss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0369
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+ 44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
