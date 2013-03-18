(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating of The Hanover Insurance Company, the
principal operating
subsidiary of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE: THG). Fitch has
also affirmed
the following ratings for THG:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. (A full rating list follows at the
end of this
press release.)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
THG's ratings reflect adequate operating subsidiary
capitalization, and Fitch's
belief that THG's operating subsidiaries internal capital
formation is likely to
marginally improve over the intermediate term. GAAP operating
leverage (net
premium written to shareholders' equity) was 1.63x and net
leverage was 4.60x at
Dec. 31, 2012.
Operating leverage has increased significantly over the last
three years nearer
to maximum credit sector factor guidelines for the current
rating level due
largely to acquisitions and limited growth in shareholders'
equity. The score
for U.S. subsidiaries on Fitch's Prism capital model was
'adequate' at year-end
2011 and the financial leverage ratio (FLR) was 26.8% at
year-end 2012.
Profitability has declined over the last three years due to
above average
catastrophe related losses and competitive market conditions.
THG's
calendar-year combined ratio was 104.8% in 2012 from 105.1% in
2011. Catastrophe
losses impacted the combined ratio by 8.7 points in 2012 and
10.0 points in
2011.
Underwriting losses and declining investment yields promoted a
significant
decline in profitability. THG's net income return on GAAP equity
was 2.2% in
2012 and 1.5% in 2011.
Growth in commercial lines has primarily been through renewal
rights
transactions and acquisitions where THG has focused on smaller,
easy-to-integrate acquisitions. THG's 2011 acquisition of
Chaucer Holdings plc
(Chaucer) represented a significantly larger diversification
effort. Fitch also
notes the uncertainty tied to ultimately meeting return
objectives for the
transaction given the cyclical and competitive nature of
Chaucer's business.
THG's future profit potential is buoyed by a hardening premium
rate environment
across most U.S. property/casualty market segments. Recently,
THG has
experienced an improving price environment in commercial lines
overall and has
increased rates in auto, especially commercial auto, in response
to higher loss
trends.
A more balanced U.S. risk appetite and shifts in the company's
geographic mix
from traditional northeast markets and from a product
perspective towards more
specialty commercial lines also positions the company for
improved profitability
over the intermediate term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key ratings triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: a
material and
sustained deterioration in the Prism score and/or material
increases in GAAP
operating leverage from current levels; GAAP operating EBIT
coverage below 5x
and maintenance of parent company cash and investments less than
2x annual
interest expense; a further material deterioration in
underwriting or operating
performance relative to peers; and a material deterioration in
THG's reserve
adequacy, particularly regarding Chaucer.
Key ratings triggers that could lead to an upgrade include
underwriting results
and consolidated profitability comparable to higher rated peer
companies and
industry averages; improvement in the Prism score to 'strong';
and maintenance
of the run-rate holding company financial leverage ratio below
25%.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
The Hanover Insurance Group
--IDR at 'BBB';
--7.5% senior notes due 2020 'BBB-';
--6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'BBB-';
--7.625% senior unsecured notes due 2025 at 'BBB-';
--8.207% junior subordinated debentures due 2027 at 'BB'.
The Hanover Insurance Company
Citizens Insurance Company of America
--IFS at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
+1-312-368-3191
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Mark E. Rouck, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The issuer did
not participate in the rating process, or provide additional
information, beyond
the issuer's available public disclosure. The ratings above were
unsolicited and
have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.
