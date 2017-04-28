(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Netherlands' Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AAA' with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on the Netherlands' senior unsecured
local currency
bonds have been affirmed at 'AAA'. Fitch has also affirmed the
Short-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+' and Country Ceiling at
'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' ratings reflect the Netherlands' diversified, high
value-added and
flexible economy. The current account surplus has averaged more
than 9% of GDP
since 2011, supporting a strong net international investment
position. The
Netherlands has a high degree of financing flexibility,
underpinned by its
status as a core eurozone sovereign issuer with deep capital
markets. General
government debt, at 62% of GDP at end-2016, is above the 'AAA'
median of 42% but
on a firm downward path.
Economic recovery drove a large fiscal outperformance in 2016.
The general
government balance moved from a deficit of 2.1% of GDP in 2015
to a surplus of
0.4% last year, exceeding the target by 1.5pp. Tax and social
security
revenues/GDP increased by 1.4pp, half of which was due to a jump
in corporate
tax receipts on the back of higher profits, depletion of
deferred tax assets and
greater pre-payments. Expenditure fell to 43.6% of GDP from
45.3% in 2015 helped
by lower unemployment and debt interest costs, as well as a
temporary reduction
in EU payments.
Fitch forecasts a moderate increase in the general government
surplus to 0.8% of
GDP in 2017, and 0.5% in 2018. This balances a boost from
further positive
labour market dynamics and lower debt interest costs, with
expectations of a
moderate fiscal loosening by the incoming administration.
General government
debt fell to 62.3% of GDP in 2016, from 65.2% in 2015, 0.6pp of
which was a
stock-flow adjustment reflecting sale of financial assets. We
forecast a further
fall in government debt to 59.1% of GDP this year. Stronger
fiscal outturns over
the last year give us greater confidence in the sustainability
of moderate
primary surpluses. According to our long-term sustainability
analysis, debt
falls below 50% of GDP in 2022.
Strengthening domestic demand and a resilient export performance
drove GDP
growth of 2.2% in 2016, from 2.0% in 2015. Unemployment has
fallen faster than
expected, to 5.1% in March 2017 from 6.4% a year earlier. Fitch
forecasts GDP
growth of 2.2% in 2017, moderating to 1.8% in 2018 partly due to
the impact of
higher inflation on spending. Weaker external demand represents
a key downside
risk to the export-dependent Dutch economy, including from any
Brexit-related
slowdown given its direct trade and investment links with the
UK. Longer term,
we expect GDP growth to converge to a trend rate of around 1.4%.
The recovery in house prices continues, reinforcing a positive
feedback loop
with private consumption and reducing contingent liability
risks. Prices rose
7.3% in March 2017 from a year earlier, although still 8.6%
below their
pre-recession peak and with some large geographical variations.
The share of
homeowners in negative equity has fallen to around 20% from a
high of close to
35%. Credit risks from the National Mortgage Guarantee scheme
have also reduced,
and total payouts from the scheme fell by 36% in 2016. Average
mortgage rates
have continued to fall, helping to support affordability, and
conditions look
set for further house price rises.
The current account surplus moderated to 8.4% of GDP in 2016,
from 8.7% in 2015,
due to a 0.8% of GDP deterioration in the primary income
balance. The surpluses
reflect sustained export competitiveness, a high savings rate
further supported
by some precautionary household deleveraging and greater pension
contributions,
large corporate retained earnings, and a marked fall in
investment after the
financial crisis. Fitch forecasts lower surpluses of 8.2% of GDP
in 2017 and
7.8% in 2018 due to lower natural gas production and
strengthening domestic
demand, which still compares favourably with the 'AAA' median of
6.4%.
The banking sector is similarly benefiting from the
strengthening economy. Tier
1 capital rose to 17.8% of risk-weighted assets at end-2016 from
16.2% a year
earlier, and the non-performing loan ratio edged down to 2.5% in
4Q16 from 2.7%
in 4Q15. Net interest margins declined somewhat in 2016 and
Fitch expects
further pressure on profitability, which is the key challenge
for the sector.
More broadly, sustained ultra-low interest rates could have
significant impacts
on the Dutch economy given large net household savings, and
parts of the
insurance and pension sectors have been under somewhat greater
strain.
The wider dispersion of parliamentary seats after March's
election makes
formation of an effective coalition more challenging. A
four-party coalition
headed by Prime Minister Mark Rutte's centre-right VVD looks the
most likely
outcome. A number of different tie-ups remain possible, although
there appears
little chance that the right-wing, Eurosceptic PVV will form
part of the
government. Negotiations could be protracted, and there is a
risk of a weaker or
more unstable government that does not see out a full term.
However, we do not
expect a marked shift in the direction of economic and fiscal
policy. More
generally, the Netherlands' ratings benefit from the country's
strong
institutions, reflected in World Bank governance indicator
scores in line with
the 'AAA' median.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns the Netherlands a score
equivalent to a rating
of 'AAA' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or not fully
reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could, individually or
collectively,
result in negative rating action include:
-Weak economic growth or fiscal easing that reverses the
downward trajectory in
public debt.
-Crystallisation of sizeable contingent liabilities, for example
from the
national mortgage/social housing guarantee schemes, or eurozone
bail-out
packages.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Fitch's long-term debt sustainability analysis assumes a
primary fiscal surplus
averaging 0.9% of GDP from 2017-2026, trend real GDP growth of
1.4%, a steady
increase in marginal interest rates, and a GDP deflator
converging to 1.8%.
-Future asset sales of state-owned bank holdings are likely, but
their timing
and size are unclear. Fitch has incorporated a debt reducing
adjustment of 0.3%
of GDP in 2017 (half the 2016 amount) partly reflecting
financial asset sales
already executed in 2017. Beyond this, we do not assume any
debt-reducing
transactions or any additional sovereign support to the banking
sector in our
projections for government debt.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas Winslow
Director
+44 20 3530 1721
Fitch Rating Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eugene Chiam
Director
+44 20 3530 1512
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001