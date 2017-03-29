(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Philippines'
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB-'
with a Positive Outlook. The ratings on the Philippines' senior
unsecured
foreign and local-currency bonds are also affirmed at 'BBB-' and
'F3'. The
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs are affirmed at
'F3'. The Country
Ceiling is affirmed at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Philippines' ratings reflect its continued strong and
consistent growth
performance, a robust net external creditor position and
government debt levels
that are lower than the median of peers in the 'BBB' rating
category. The
ratings remain constrained by relatively weak governance
standards, a narrow
government revenue base, and levels of per capita income and
human development
that are below the 'BBB' median.
The rating action reflects the following factors:
The Philippines' strong economic growth is a rating strength.
Real GDP grew by
6.8% in 2016, up from 5.9% in 2015, supported by continued
strong growth in
private consumption spending and investment. Private consumption
was supported
by the reliable inflow of remittances, which comprised about 10%
of GDP and grew
by around 5% in 2016. Growth in investment spending was driven
by a pick-up in
infrastructure investment. Sustained strong performance of the
business process
outsourcing (BPO) sector also remained supportive of employment
and domestic
demand. The Philippines' average real GDP growth for the five
years to end-2016
was 6.6%, well above the 'BBB' median of 3.2%.
Fitch expects the economy to sustain its strong growth momentum,
with GDP
forecast to increase by 6.8% and 6.7% in 2017 and 2018,
respectively. Fitch
forecasts inflation to increase to 3.3% in 2017, up from 1.8% at
end-2016, but
remain within the central bank's target of 2%-4%.
The Philippines in May 2016 elected Rodrigo Duterte as its new
president. The
president's election campaign focused on improving law and order
and promoting
social justice, and he has maintained those priorities since
taking office.
Macroeconomic performance has remained strong despite the
increase in incidents
of violence associated with the administration's campaign
against the illegal
drug trade while domestic political stability has been
maintained. Fitch will
continue to monitor the impact of the president's campaign
against drugs on
economic performance, financing flexibility and capital flows.
In terms of the
broader policy agenda, the new administration has adopted a
10-point
socio-economic plan, which signals broad continuity of policies
under the
previous administration.
The Philippines is a strong net external creditor. The
Philippines' current
account has been in surplus since 2003, which has led to a
steady increase in
its foreign-exchange reserves and supports its net external
creditor position.
At end-2016, the Philippines net external creditor position was
close to 13% of
GDP, compared with the 'BBB' median of a net debtor position of
0.7% of GDP.
However, the Philippines' current account narrowed significantly
to 0.2% of GDP
at end-2016 from 2.5% at end-2015. This was primarily due to an
increase in
capital goods imports and sluggish export growth, which led to a
sharp increase
in the trade deficit. Fitch expects the current account to move
into a modest
deficit over 2017-2018 as increased spending on infrastructure
is likely to
drive strong growth in capital-goods imports. The Philippines'
current account
will, however, remain supported by a steady inflow of
remittances, which
increased by about 5% in 2016, and strong growth in services
receipts related to
the BPO industry. Further, Fitch estimates that foreign-exchange
reserves will
continue to cover close to 8 months of current external payments
over 2017-2018.
Philippines' net external creditor position and healthy reserve
position
represent effective buffers against external shocks.
The Philippine central bank's monetary and exchange rate
policies are effective.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has been able to maintain
inflation at modest
levels, and the foreign exchange managed-float regime allows the
peso to act as
a cushion against external shocks, as evidenced by the downward
adjustment in
the currency following portfolio outflows in 2016. The upcoming
transition to a
new central bank governor will be important in the context of
policy stability
and credibility.
The government's debt remains below the 'BBB' median. Fitch
expects the
Philippines' fiscal deficit to widen in 2017-2018 to around 3%
of GDP from 2.4%
of GDP in 2016. As a result, Fitch expects the government
debt-to-GDP ratio to
increase modestly over this period, although over the
medium-term this ratio is
forecast to gradually decline. The expectation of a wider fiscal
deficit
primarily reflects the government's plan to increase spending on
infrastructure.
The authorities in 2016 revised the deficit ceiling to 2.7% of
GDP from 2%, and
further raised it to 3% of GDP for 2017.Fitch estimates the
Philippines' general
government debt at 35.6% of GDP at end-2016, which was below the
'BBB' median's
41.1%.
The Philippines' fiscal profile remains constrained by a narrow
government
revenue base. Central government revenues at end-2016 stood at
15.2% of GDP
although the agency estimates general government revenue at
closer to 22% of
GDP. However, this is still below the 'BBB' median of 30% and
the 'A' median of
35.5%. The authorities plan to address this weakness by
implementing an
ambitious comprehensive tax reform programme, with the
authorities estimating
that the first part of this reform package will add revenue of
2% of GDP.
However, in Fitch's view, there are execution risks that could
affect the extent
of the reforms and their implementation.
The Philippines' average income levels and standards of human
development
continue to lag many of its peers in the 'BBB' rating category.
The Philippines'
per capita income level at market exchange rates at end-2016 was
USD2,968,
compared with the 'BBB' median of USD9,654. Further, on the
United Nations Human
Development Index, Philippines is ranked in the 39th percentile
while the 'BBB'
median was the 68th percentile.
Banking sector liquidity, capitalisation levels and asset
quality ratios remain
strong. The banking sector implemented Basel III minimum capital
standards in
full at the beginning of 2014. Loan growth in 2017 is likely to
rise to the mid
to high teens, with most of the growth in lending coming from
increased demand
from infrastructure, real estate and other business investment
sectors.
Continued strong credit growth could generate concerns of
over-heating, and
potential credit bubbles, but we believe that the authorities
will be able to
adjust policy to address these risks, including the
implementation of
macroprudential policy measures.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns the Philippines a score
equivalent to a rating
of 'BBB-' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale. Fitch's
sovereign rating
committee did not adjust the output from the SRM to arrive at
the final
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employees 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year
of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that individually or collectively might lead to
positive rating
action are:
- Continued strong growth without the emergence of imbalances
and maintenance of
external buffers that are resilient to potential negative
external developments,
including increased protectionism.
- Further broadening of the government's revenue base that lends
greater
stability to government finances, for example reflecting the
successful passage
of the government's proposed tax reforms.
- Strengthening of governance standards and implementation of
reforms that
support growth and improve structural indicators
The rating Outlook is Positive. Hence Fitch does not anticipate
a material
probability of negative action over the forecast period.
However, the main
factors that could see the ratings revert to Stable Outlook are:
- Deterioration in governance standards or political stability,
for example,
through an escalation of violence associated with the
administration's campaign
against the illegal drug trade that exerts a negative impact on
external
finances, economic growth or financial stability.
- Weakening of external buffers in the face of negative external
developments.
- Instability in the financial system, possibly triggered by a
sustained period
of excessive credit growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Global economic assumptions are consistent with Fitch's latest
Global Economic
Outlook.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sagarika Chandra
Associate Director
+852 2263 9921
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Mervyn Tang
Director
+852 2263 9944
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021266
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001