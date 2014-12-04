(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed a peer review of three rated Puerto Rican banks and has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) for Doral Financial Corp. (DRL) at 'C and Popular Inc. (BPOP) at 'BB-' and First BanCorp (FBP) at 'B-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable for BPOP and FBP. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES VRs and IDRs (applicable to all banks in the peer group) Fitch-rated Puerto Rican bank VRs and IDRs incorporate limiting rating factors, and current rating levels are indicative of the significant challenges facing Puerto Rican banks. The company's VRs and IDRs are significantly more sensitive to economic conditions within their main operating market, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico (PR) and current rating levels incorporate the weak state of the local economy. Although Fitch recognizes that FBP and BPOP have been operating under these conditions for a number of years, while continuing to improve performance and strengthen balance sheets, recent measures by the government, such as increases in taxes and utility costs in an environment of negative economic growth may prolong the recession further and could pressure consumers even more. Further, Puerto Rican banks' funding profiles have historically been weaker when compared to U.S. bank peers given stronger reliance on noncore funding sources. This is also considered a rating constraint and has long been the case for Puerto Rico banks. In Fitch's view, the local market does not have sufficient deposits to support funding needs of all the banks, particularly for a relatively small economy. It is a competitive environment, which includes six local banks, four foreign banks, 127 cooperative banks as well as competition from the Government Development Bank for municipal deposits. Finally, although nonperforming assets (NPA) on an absolute basis have declined from peak levels, they remain at much higher than all U.S. mainland banks, with an NPA ratio of 12.28% for Fitch-rated Puerto Rico banks versus 2.07% for Fitch-rated Mid-Tier and 1.94% for Community Bank peer groups. Despite asset quality improvements at most banks, Fitch remains concerned with the high level of foreclosures on the island that will likely take a few years to balance out and may impact future credit performance. Fitch also notes that FBP and BPOP have large exposures, including direct and indirect, to the local government through investment securities, credit facilities to some of the public corporations, and loans to entities related to the government as well as municipalities, which may also have a negative impact on future credit performance. More recently, market events are pressuring the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico even more, affecting bond spreads and raising concerns regarding execution of future market access at reasonable costs. For additional details, please see 'Fitch Downgrades Puerto Rico GO, Sales Tax, Retirement System & Water Revenue Bonds', dated 09 July 2014, available on the Fitch web site at www.fitchratings.com. At this time, in Fitch's opinion, the local banks have sufficient capital position to absorb any potential losses from these exposures. Further, the local banks' tangible common equity (TCE) ratios remain solid and incorporate the changes in the market value of bond holdings. However, should the fiscal situation of the local government negatively impact the banking sector or local banks' exposure to Puerto Rico government materially increase, Fitch would likely review ratings for negative action, particularly those with sizeable exposures. The VR's of the banks in this review do not exceed the Puerto Rico 'GO' rating. However, current IDRs on the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico are on Negative Outlook. With that said, Fitch considers the current bank ratings as acceptable due to the low transfer and convertibility risk given that these institutions operate within the framework of U.S. banking system. Fitch believes that the banks would be able to continue to service their own debt obligations. Furthermore, Fitch believes that FBP and BPOP's ratings would be able to withstand a further downgrade of the Commonwealth's ratings. DRL (Long-term IDR 'C'/VR 'c') DRL's KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT DRL's current ratings reflect the company's very weak financial condition reflected by its low capital position and continued net losses. The company's ratings were downgraded on May 5, 2014 when the company announced that it will not meet the minimum capital requirements outlined in its current Consent Order and Written Agreement with its regulators. Further, Fitch notes that DRL at this time is no longer receiving waivers that allowed the company to increase brokered deposits for funding. More recently, regulators issued a second prompt corrective action letter which noted that Doral Bank falls within the 'significantly undercapitalized' capital category and needs to submit a revised capital plan. On Oct. 31, 2014, DRL announced in an 8K filing that it had submitted its capital plan, but did not provide any further information. DRL continues to be in a legal battle related to a tax receivable note from the Puerto Rican government. Although more recent court rulings have been favorable to DRL, the Commonwealth has pursued appeals. The ultimate resolution of this legal dispute may be prolonged. Given these circumstances, Fitch believes that it is unlikely that DRL would be able to address the capital shortfall in a timely manner. Moreover, the inability to access the brokered deposit market will further pressure DRL's weak funding profile. DRL's ratings have incorporated many of the company's on-going challenges such as longer-term strategic plans, geographic and product concentration in Puerto Rico with a limited franchise, high levels of non-performing loans, and a weak capital and liquidity profile. The tax and concomitant regulatory capital issues further exacerbate DRLs already fragile financial profile. Fitch had previously assigned a recovery rating to DRL's uninsured deposits, in accordance with its 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions Criteria'; however, in light of DRL's current circumstances, Fitch does not believe it has adequate information on which to base a recovery analysis, as the company is increasingly reliant on asset sales while at the same time unable to file audited and consolidated financial statements due to material control weaknesses. In the event satisfactory information becomes available, Fitch may assess potential recovery prospects for uninsured depositors. DRL's KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VR DRL's ratings are at the lowest rating category, indicating that default is imminent or inevitable. In previous ratings actions, Fitch noted that the company's ratings are highly sensitive to compliance with its regulatory agreement. Additionally, DRL's ratings remain sensitive to its ability to access funding markets. First Bancorp (Long-term IDR 'B-'/VR 'b-'; Outlook Stable) FBP's KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT FBP's affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the company's idiosyncratic improvements in earnings, capital position, and credit performance. These fundamental improvements have been largely offset by Fitch's view of the worsening operating environment for Puerto Rican banks. Fitch recognizes FBPs improved core fundamentals, including de-risked balance sheet, increased capital position, and improved funding profile. Excluding impacts from one-time charges, financial performance has improved year-over-year with PPNR increasing by 20%. Despite the low rate environment, NIM improved to 4.17% at 3Q'14 compared to 3.64% at year-end 2012. This in part is attributed to improved funding costs. In addition, FBP's sizeable CRE and construction portfolios continue to decline reducing a source of what has been significant risk. These improvements have been largely offset by Fitch's concerns around the operating environment. Fitch notes that although the Puerto Rico consumer has been resilient, continued stress in the local economy may pressure borrowers. FBP may be exposed to such changes given its increase in consumer assets over the last two years. In addition, Fitch notes that FBP continues to operate with a high level of NPAs (which includes accruing TDRs) totaling 11.73% at 3Q'14 coupled with a comparatively low level of reserves. Although FBP's absolute level of NPAs has improved/stabilized, Fitch believes that FBP could still experience volatility. Nonetheless, Fitch does not expect NCOs to return to the peak level experienced in 2010. Further, the company's return to profitability is considered sustainable and should remain in- line with recent performance. Similar to most peers, FBP has improved its capital position following the peak of the crisis. At 3Q'14, FBP's TCE stood at 9.82% and Tier 1 Common of 14.06%. The company also remains in compliance by a wide margin with its regulatory order minimum capital ratios. Fitch believes that as the company's core earnings improve, its capital position will continue to be maintained at current levels and support the current risk on the balance sheet. FBP's KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VR Positive rating momentum would require a sustained improvement in the Puerto Rican operating environment. Negative rating pressures could emerge should the company's exposure to the Puerto Rican government materially increase. Fitch regards current levels of exposure, estimated around $577 million to be incorporated into the current ratings, thus material increases could warrant negative rating pressures. Popular Inc. (Long-term IDR 'BB-'/VR 'bb- '; Outlook Stable) BPOP's KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT The affirmation of BPOP's ratings and the Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the bank's current operating performance is sustainable and will continue during this difficult operating environment. Fitch recognizes improvements to BPOPs core fundamentals such as solid capital, sustainable earnings, and stabilization of credit, however, current and expected challenges in Puerto Rico's operating environment limit positive rating momentum at this time. Despite the weak local economy, BPOP has been able to deliver improving results. Core earnings (excluding one-time gains from the EVERTEC sale as well as charges related to TARP repayment) continue on a positive trend with an expectation that ROA, NIM and Pre-provision net revenue/Average Assets PPNR/Avg will remain in line with current levels, which supports current rating levels. Fitch also notes that BPOP successfully executed the repayment of TARP capital outstanding ($955 million) in April 2014, further demonstrating its improved balance sheet. Furthermore, in Oct 2014, BPOP announced the removal of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) that had been in place since 2010, underscoring regulatory comfort with BPOP's financial profile. Nonetheless, BPOP is not immune to the challenging environment should the recession become more pronounced. Fitch also notes that the company has expanded its consumer assets. Although the Puerto Rico consumer has been resilient considering the economic backdrop, a worsening of the prolonged recession and absent improvements to the labor market, will add more pressure on asset quality. On a comparative basis, asset quality remains in line with the current rating as the adjusted NPA ratio (which includes 90+ days, accruing restructured loans excludes covered loans) still remains elevated at 9.05%, and NCOs at 1.11% at 3Q'14 are still much higher than similarly rated peers. Fitch notes that BPOP has taken significant steps to reduce its problem assets including the successful execution of loan sales, which has helped reduced NPAs by $1.2 billion since the peak in 2010. Additionally, BPOP's loan portfolio includes $2.7 billion of covered loans, where risk of loss is largely born by the FDIC. Nonetheless, Fitch remains concerned with the company's outsized direct and indirect exposure to the local government, which totaled $1.2 billion in outstandings. Although the bond holdings, credit facilities and loan agreements appear to be well-structured with BPOP in senior positions, should the fiscal situation in Puerto Rico worsen, it may have an impact on future credit performance. BPOP's KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VR Given uncertainty regarding the Puerto Rico's fiscal situation and potential impacts from current exposure, upside may be limited in the near term. Positive rating momentum would be predicated on sustained improvement in the Puerto Rico operating environment coupled with modestly improved operating performance. Negative rating pressures could emerge should the company's exposure to the Puerto Rican government materially increase. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR DRL, FBP and BPOP have a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, the banks in this peer group are not systemically important and therefore, the probability of support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to Fitch's assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of need HOLDING COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES All of the entities reviewed in the Puerto Rican Banks Peer Review Group have bank holding company (BHC) structures with the bank as the main subsidiary. All subsidiaries are considered core to the parent holding company supporting equalized ratings between bank subsidiaries and BHCs. IDRs and VRs are equalized with those of the operating companies and banks, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Double leverage is below 120% for BPOP and FBP parent companies reviewed in this peer group. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY If FBP or BPOP became undercapitalized or increased double leverage significantly, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating companies. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES All of the entities reviewed in the Puerto Rican Banks Peer Review factor in a high probability of support from parent institutions to subsidiaries. This reflects the fact that performing parent banks have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to default. It also considers the high level of integration, brand, management, financial and reputational incentives to avoid subsidiary defaults. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by the banks are notched down from the issuers' VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which may vary considerably. BPOP's preferred stock and trust preferred stock rating at 'B-' is three notches below its Viability Rating (VR) of 'BB-' in accordance with Fitch's assessment of the instruments' non-performance and loss severity risk profiles for issuers that have VRs rated below 'BB+'. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid securities are sensitive to any change in the banks' VRs or to changes in the banks' propensity to make coupon payments that are permitted but not compulsory under the instruments' documentation. KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS DRL, FBP and BPOP's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks are rated one notch higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by bank subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in the company's IDRs. This means that should a Long-term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings could be similarly affected. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings. Doral Financial Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'C'; --Senior debt at 'C' --Viability Rating at 'c'; --Preferred stock at 'C'; --Short-term IDR at 'C'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'; Doral Bank --Long-term IDR at 'C'; --Long-term deposits at 'CC' --Viability Rating at 'c'; --Short-term IDR at 'C'; --Short-term deposit at 'C'. --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings. The Outlook is Stable: First BanCorp --Long-term IDR at 'B-'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b-' --Support at '5'. --Support floor at 'NF'. FirstBank Puerto Rico --Long-term IDR at 'B-'; --Long-term deposit at 'B/RR3'. --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Short-term Deposits at 'B'. --Viability at 'b-'. --Support at '5'. --Support floor at 'NF'. Popular, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BB-'; --Senior unsecured at 'BB-'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Short-term Debt at 'B'. --Viability at 'bb-'; --Preferred stock at 'B-'; --Support at '5' --Support floor at 'NF'. Popular North America, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BB-'; --Senior unsecured at 'BB-'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Short-term Debt at B --Viability rating at 'bb-'; --Support at '5' --Support floor at 'NF'. Banco Popular North America --Long-term IDR at 'BB-'; --Long-term deposits at 'BB'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Short-term deposits at 'B'. --Viability rating at 'bb-' --Support at '5' --Support floor at 'NF'. Banco Popular de Puerto Rico --Long-term IDR at 'BB-'; --Long-term deposits at 'BB'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Short-term deposits at 'B'; --Viability rating at 'bb-'; --Support at '5' --Support floor at 'NF'. BanPonce Trust I --Trust preferred at 'B-'. Popular Capital Trust I --Trust preferred at 'B-'. Popular Capital Trust II --Trust preferred at 'B-'. Popular North America Capital Trust I --Trust preferred at 'B-'. 