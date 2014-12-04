(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed a peer
review of three
rated Puerto Rican banks and has affirmed the Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) for Doral Financial Corp. (DRL) at 'C and Popular Inc.
(BPOP) at 'BB-' and
First BanCorp (FBP) at 'B-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable for
BPOP and FBP.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES VRs
and IDRs
(applicable to all banks in the peer group)
Fitch-rated Puerto Rican bank VRs and IDRs incorporate limiting
rating factors,
and current rating levels are indicative of the significant
challenges facing
Puerto Rican banks. The company's VRs and IDRs are significantly
more sensitive
to economic conditions within their main operating market, the
Commonwealth of
Puerto Rico (PR) and current rating levels incorporate the weak
state of the
local economy. Although Fitch recognizes that FBP and BPOP have
been operating
under these conditions for a number of years, while continuing
to improve
performance and strengthen balance sheets, recent measures by
the government,
such as increases in taxes and utility costs in an environment
of negative
economic growth may prolong the recession further and could
pressure consumers
even more.
Further, Puerto Rican banks' funding profiles have historically
been weaker when
compared to U.S. bank peers given stronger reliance on noncore
funding sources.
This is also considered a rating constraint and has long been
the case for
Puerto Rico banks. In Fitch's view, the local market does not
have sufficient
deposits to support funding needs of all the banks, particularly
for a
relatively small economy. It is a competitive environment, which
includes six
local banks, four foreign banks, 127 cooperative banks as well
as competition
from the Government Development Bank for municipal deposits.
Finally, although nonperforming assets (NPA) on an absolute
basis have declined
from peak levels, they remain at much higher than all U.S.
mainland banks, with
an NPA ratio of 12.28% for Fitch-rated Puerto Rico banks versus
2.07% for
Fitch-rated Mid-Tier and 1.94% for Community Bank peer groups.
Despite asset
quality improvements at most banks, Fitch remains concerned with
the high level
of foreclosures on the island that will likely take a few years
to balance out
and may impact future credit performance.
Fitch also notes that FBP and BPOP have large exposures,
including direct and
indirect, to the local government through investment securities,
credit
facilities to some of the public corporations, and loans to
entities related to
the government as well as municipalities, which may also have a
negative impact
on future credit performance. More recently, market events are
pressuring the
Commonwealth of Puerto Rico even more, affecting bond spreads
and raising
concerns regarding execution of future market access at
reasonable costs. For
additional details, please see 'Fitch Downgrades Puerto Rico GO,
Sales Tax,
Retirement System & Water Revenue Bonds', dated 09 July 2014,
available on the
Fitch web site at www.fitchratings.com.
At this time, in Fitch's opinion, the local banks have
sufficient capital
position to absorb any potential losses from these exposures.
Further, the local
banks' tangible common equity (TCE) ratios remain solid and
incorporate the
changes in the market value of bond holdings. However, should
the fiscal
situation of the local government negatively impact the banking
sector or local
banks' exposure to Puerto Rico government materially increase,
Fitch would
likely review ratings for negative action, particularly those
with sizeable
exposures.
The VR's of the banks in this review do not exceed the Puerto
Rico 'GO' rating.
However, current IDRs on the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico are on
Negative
Outlook. With that said, Fitch considers the current bank
ratings as acceptable
due to the low transfer and convertibility risk given that these
institutions
operate within the framework of U.S. banking system. Fitch
believes that the
banks would be able to continue to service their own debt
obligations.
Furthermore, Fitch believes that FBP and BPOP's ratings would be
able to
withstand a further downgrade of the Commonwealth's ratings.
DRL (Long-term IDR 'C'/VR 'c')
DRL's KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
DRL's current ratings reflect the company's very weak financial
condition
reflected by its low capital position and continued net losses.
The company's
ratings were downgraded on May 5, 2014 when the company
announced that it will
not meet the minimum capital requirements outlined in its
current Consent Order
and Written Agreement with its regulators. Further, Fitch notes
that DRL at this
time is no longer receiving waivers that allowed the company to
increase
brokered deposits for funding. More recently, regulators issued
a second prompt
corrective action letter which noted that Doral Bank falls
within the
'significantly undercapitalized' capital category and needs to
submit a revised
capital plan. On Oct. 31, 2014, DRL announced in an 8K filing
that it had
submitted its capital plan, but did not provide any further
information.
DRL continues to be in a legal battle related to a tax
receivable note from the
Puerto Rican government. Although more recent court rulings have
been favorable
to DRL, the Commonwealth has pursued appeals. The ultimate
resolution of this
legal dispute may be prolonged. Given these circumstances, Fitch
believes that
it is unlikely that DRL would be able to address the capital
shortfall in a
timely manner. Moreover, the inability to access the brokered
deposit market
will further pressure DRL's weak funding profile.
DRL's ratings have incorporated many of the company's on-going
challenges such
as longer-term strategic plans, geographic and product
concentration in Puerto
Rico with a limited franchise, high levels of non-performing
loans, and a weak
capital and liquidity profile. The tax and concomitant
regulatory capital issues
further exacerbate DRLs already fragile financial profile.
Fitch had previously assigned a recovery rating to DRL's
uninsured deposits, in
accordance with its 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
Criteria';
however, in light of DRL's current circumstances, Fitch does
not believe it has
adequate information on which to base a recovery analysis, as
the company is
increasingly reliant on asset sales while at the same time
unable to file
audited and consolidated financial statements due to material
control
weaknesses. In the event satisfactory information becomes
available, Fitch may
assess potential recovery prospects for uninsured depositors.
DRL's KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
DRL's ratings are at the lowest rating category, indicating that
default is
imminent or inevitable. In previous ratings actions, Fitch noted
that the
company's ratings are highly sensitive to compliance with its
regulatory
agreement. Additionally, DRL's ratings remain sensitive to its
ability to access
funding markets.
First Bancorp (Long-term IDR 'B-'/VR 'b-'; Outlook Stable)
FBP's KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
FBP's affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the company's
idiosyncratic
improvements in earnings, capital position, and credit
performance. These
fundamental improvements have been largely offset by Fitch's
view of the
worsening operating environment for Puerto Rican banks.
Fitch recognizes FBPs improved core fundamentals, including
de-risked balance
sheet, increased capital position, and improved funding profile.
Excluding
impacts from one-time charges, financial performance has
improved year-over-year
with PPNR increasing by 20%. Despite the low rate environment,
NIM improved to
4.17% at 3Q'14 compared to 3.64% at year-end 2012. This in part
is attributed to
improved funding costs. In addition, FBP's sizeable CRE and
construction
portfolios continue to decline reducing a source of what has
been significant
risk.
These improvements have been largely offset by Fitch's concerns
around the
operating environment. Fitch notes that although the Puerto Rico
consumer has
been resilient, continued stress in the local economy may
pressure borrowers.
FBP may be exposed to such changes given its increase in
consumer assets over
the last two years. In addition, Fitch notes that FBP continues
to operate with
a high level of NPAs (which includes accruing TDRs) totaling
11.73% at 3Q'14
coupled with a comparatively low level of reserves. Although
FBP's absolute
level of NPAs has improved/stabilized, Fitch believes that FBP
could still
experience volatility. Nonetheless, Fitch does not expect NCOs
to return to the
peak level experienced in 2010. Further, the company's return to
profitability
is considered sustainable and should remain in- line with recent
performance.
Similar to most peers, FBP has improved its capital position
following the peak
of the crisis. At 3Q'14, FBP's TCE stood at 9.82% and Tier 1
Common of 14.06%.
The company also remains in compliance by a wide margin with its
regulatory
order minimum capital ratios. Fitch believes that as the
company's core earnings
improve, its capital position will continue to be maintained at
current levels
and support the current risk on the balance sheet.
FBP's KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
Positive rating momentum would require a sustained improvement
in the Puerto
Rican operating environment. Negative rating pressures could
emerge should the
company's exposure to the Puerto Rican government materially
increase. Fitch
regards current levels of exposure, estimated around $577
million to be
incorporated into the current ratings, thus material increases
could warrant
negative rating pressures.
Popular Inc. (Long-term IDR 'BB-'/VR 'bb- '; Outlook Stable)
BPOP's KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of BPOP's ratings and the Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's view
that the bank's current operating performance is sustainable and
will continue
during this difficult operating environment. Fitch recognizes
improvements to
BPOPs core fundamentals such as solid capital, sustainable
earnings, and
stabilization of credit, however, current and expected
challenges in Puerto
Rico's operating environment limit positive rating momentum at
this time.
Despite the weak local economy, BPOP has been able to deliver
improving results.
Core earnings (excluding one-time gains from the EVERTEC sale as
well as charges
related to TARP repayment) continue on a positive trend with an
expectation that
ROA, NIM and Pre-provision net revenue/Average Assets PPNR/Avg
will remain in
line with current levels, which supports current rating levels.
Fitch also notes that BPOP successfully executed the repayment
of TARP capital
outstanding ($955 million) in April 2014, further demonstrating
its improved
balance sheet. Furthermore, in Oct 2014, BPOP announced the
removal of the
memorandum of understanding (MOU) that had been in place since
2010,
underscoring regulatory comfort with BPOP's financial profile.
Nonetheless, BPOP is not immune to the challenging environment
should the
recession become more pronounced. Fitch also notes that the
company has expanded
its consumer assets. Although the Puerto Rico consumer has been
resilient
considering the economic backdrop, a worsening of the prolonged
recession and
absent improvements to the labor market, will add more pressure
on asset
quality.
On a comparative basis, asset quality remains in line with the
current rating as
the adjusted NPA ratio (which includes 90+ days, accruing
restructured loans
excludes covered loans) still remains elevated at 9.05%, and
NCOs at 1.11% at
3Q'14 are still much higher than similarly rated peers. Fitch
notes that BPOP
has taken significant steps to reduce its problem assets
including the
successful execution of loan sales, which has helped reduced
NPAs by $1.2
billion since the peak in 2010. Additionally, BPOP's loan
portfolio includes
$2.7 billion of covered loans, where risk of loss is largely
born by the FDIC.
Nonetheless, Fitch remains concerned with the company's outsized
direct and
indirect exposure to the local government, which totaled $1.2
billion in
outstandings. Although the bond holdings, credit facilities and
loan agreements
appear to be well-structured with BPOP in senior positions,
should the fiscal
situation in Puerto Rico worsen, it may have an impact on future
credit
performance.
BPOP's KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
Given uncertainty regarding the Puerto Rico's fiscal situation
and potential
impacts from current exposure, upside may be limited in the near
term. Positive
rating momentum would be predicated on sustained improvement in
the Puerto Rico
operating environment coupled with modestly improved operating
performance.
Negative rating pressures could emerge should the company's
exposure to the
Puerto Rican government materially increase.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
DRL, FBP and BPOP have a Support Rating of '5' and Support
Rating Floor of 'NF'.
In Fitch's view, the banks in this peer group are not
systemically important and
therefore, the probability of support is unlikely. The IDRs and
VRs do not
incorporate any support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to Fitch's
assumption
around capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of need
HOLDING COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
All of the entities reviewed in the Puerto Rican Banks Peer
Review Group have
bank holding company (BHC) structures with the bank as the main
subsidiary. All
subsidiaries are considered core to the parent holding company
supporting
equalized ratings between bank subsidiaries and BHCs. IDRs and
VRs are equalized
with those of the operating companies and banks, reflecting its
role as the bank
holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a
source of strength
for its bank subsidiaries. Double leverage is below 120% for
BPOP and FBP parent
companies reviewed in this peer group.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
If FBP or BPOP became undercapitalized or increased double
leverage
significantly, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the
holding company
IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating companies.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
All of the entities reviewed in the Puerto Rican Banks Peer
Review factor in a
high probability of support from parent institutions to
subsidiaries. This
reflects the fact that performing parent banks have very rarely
allowed
subsidiaries to default. It also considers the high level of
integration, brand,
management, financial and reputational incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by the
banks are notched
down from the issuers' VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment
of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which may vary considerably.
BPOP's preferred stock and trust preferred stock rating at 'B-'
is three
notches below its Viability Rating (VR) of 'BB-' in accordance
with Fitch's
assessment of the instruments' non-performance and loss severity
risk profiles
for issuers that have VRs rated below 'BB+'.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid securities are
sensitive to any
change in the banks' VRs or to changes in the banks' propensity
to make coupon
payments that are permitted but not compulsory under the
instruments'
documentation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
DRL, FBP and BPOP's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary
banks are rated
one notch higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured
debt because U.S.
uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S.
depositor preference
gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the
event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by bank
subsidiaries are
primarily sensitive to any change in the company's IDRs. This
means that should
a Long-term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings could be
similarly affected.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings.
Doral Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'C';
--Senior debt at 'C'
--Viability Rating at 'c';
--Preferred stock at 'C';
--Short-term IDR at 'C';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
Doral Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'C';
--Long-term deposits at 'CC'
--Viability Rating at 'c';
--Short-term IDR at 'C';
--Short-term deposit at 'C'.
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings. The Outlook is Stable:
First BanCorp
--Long-term IDR at 'B-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b-'
--Support at '5'.
--Support floor at 'NF'.
FirstBank Puerto Rico
--Long-term IDR at 'B-';
--Long-term deposit at 'B/RR3'.
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term Deposits at 'B'.
--Viability at 'b-'.
--Support at '5'.
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Popular, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured at 'BB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term Debt at 'B'.
--Viability at 'bb-';
--Preferred stock at 'B-';
--Support at '5'
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Popular North America, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured at 'BB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term Debt at B
--Viability rating at 'bb-';
--Support at '5'
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Banco Popular North America
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-';
--Long-term deposits at 'BB';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term deposits at 'B'.
--Viability rating at 'bb-'
--Support at '5'
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Banco Popular de Puerto Rico
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-';
--Long-term deposits at 'BB';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term deposits at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb-';
--Support at '5'
--Support floor at 'NF'.
BanPonce Trust I
--Trust preferred at 'B-'.
Popular Capital Trust I
--Trust preferred at 'B-'.
Popular Capital Trust II
--Trust preferred at 'B-'.
Popular North America Capital Trust I
--Trust preferred at 'B-'.
Popular Capital Trust III
--Trust preferred at 'B-'
