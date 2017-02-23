(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of Chinese banks' leasing subsidiaries, all with
stable outlooks.
Fitch also affirmed the ratings on the notes issued by their
respective overseas
subsidiaries or special purpose vehicles (SPVs). CDB Leasing's
Short-Term IDR
has been upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1' to be aligned with CDB's
and the
sovereign's Short-Term IDR. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
The leasing subsidiaries are:
ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (ICBC Leasing, A/Stable)
ICBCIL Finance Co. Ltd (ICBCIL Finance; A/Stable)
Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (Bocom
Leasing, A/Stable)
CDB Leasing Co., Ltd (CDB Leasing, A+/Stable)
CCB Financial Leasing Corporation Limited (CCB Leasing,
A/Stable)
ICBC Leasing was established by Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC;
A/Stable) in 2007 as its wholly owned leasing subsidiary. The
company provides
aviation, shipping, and equipment leasing services, and is the
largest lessor in
China by managed assets while ICBC is the largest of China's
state-owned
commercial banks. ICBCIL Finance functions as the exclusive
treasury platform
for the offshore leasing operations of ICBC Leasing.
Bocom Leasing was established by Bank of Communications Co.,
Ltd. (Bocom;
A/Stable) in 2007 as its wholly owned leasing subsidiary. Bocom
Leasing is now
the second-largest financial leasing company in China by managed
assets, while
Bocom is the fifth-largest state-owned commercial bank.
CDB Leasing is a subsidiary of China Development Bank (CDB;
A+/Stable). CDB's
shareholdings in CDB Leasing dropped to 64% from 89% after CDB
Leasing's IPO,
but CDB remains the largest shareholder - with a strong
influence on CDB
Leasing. CDB is the largest of China's policy banks, playing a
key role in
financing infrastructure construction projects and strategically
important
industries, as well as in China's global expansion strategy.
CCB Leasing has been a wholly owned subsidiary of China
Construction Bank
Corporation (CCB; A/Stable) since 2012. CCB is the
second-largest state-owned
commercial bank. CCB Leasing's target customer sectors include
the highways,
subways, aviation and utility sectors, which are aligned with
CCB's strategic
focus on infrastructure areas.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs - ICBC Leasing, CDB Leasing, Bocom Leasing, CCB Leasing
All four leasing subsidiaries' IDRs are underpinned by our view
of an extremely
high probability of support from their parent banks, given their
strategic
importance and close linkage to the banks as core subsidiaries.
Chinese banks
are not allowed to provide leasing products directly, so the
leasing
subsidiaries provide leasing services to their parent banks'
customers as core
complementary products. The leasing subsidiaries' operations,
business-development and risk-management practices are highly
integrated with
those of their parents. They share the parent banks' brand
names, and enjoy
strong synergies with the banks through leveraging the parents'
strong customer
base and network to expand their business. The parent banks have
strong
oversight over the subsidiaries' strategy and financial plans.
In addition, the
subsidiaries' key personnel, including the board, are usually
under the strong
influence of their parent banks. The sizes of the leasing
subsidiaries remain
small in relation to the parents, despite the rapid growth in
recent years.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission's (CBRC) regulations for
financial
leasing companies effective from March 2014 requires the
founders of financial
leasing companies to provide liquidity and capital support when
necessary. All
four leasing companies amended their articles of association to
reflect the
regulators' requirements. The parent banks are now legally
obliged to provide
capital or liquidity support when needed, and have increased
credit lines for
their leasing subsidiaries as additional liquidity sources.
CDB Leasing completed its IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in
July 2016. We
believe CDB Leasing's status as a listed company will improve
the company's
information disclosure and corporate governance structure, but
it will not
significantly change CDB Leasing's role as a core subsidiary of
CDB, nor the
close link and integration between CDB and CDB Leasing. CDB
remains the majority
shareholder of CDB Leasing, with strong influence through key
management
personnel appointments after the IPO.
The parent banks' IDRs are driven by the support from the China
sovereign
(A+/Stable). We expect sovereign support to be passed down to
the leasing
subsidiaries through the parents in times of stress, given their
roles as core
subsidiaries and strong linkage with their parents. The Stable
Outlooks reflect
our expectation that the leasing subsidiaries' strategic roles
as core
subsidiaries - and close operational linkage with their parent
banks - will not
change substantially over the rating horizon. Thus, the Outlooks
are consistent
with the Stable Outlooks on the ratings of the parents and the
Stable Outlook on
China's sovereign rating.
IDR - ICBCIL Finance
The ratings on ICBCIL Finance primarily reflect our assessment
of an extremely
high probability of support from ICBC Leasing and ICBC, its
ultimate parent.
ICBCIL Finance is owned by ICBC, but it is highly integrated
into ICBC Leasing's
operations as ICBC has authorised and mandated ICBC Leasing to
exercise full
managerial and operational control over ICBCIL Finance. Fitch
believes that a
default by ICBCIL Finance would create enormous reputational
risk for ICBC
Leasing and ICBC.
SENIOR DEBT - ICBCIL Finance, CDBL Funding 1, CCBL (Cayman) and
CCBL (Cayman) 1
The ratings on senior notes issued by ICBCIL Finance, CDBL
Funding 1, CCBL
(Cayman) Corporation Limited (CCBL (Cayman)) and CCBL (Cayman) 1
Corporation
Limited (CCBL (Cayman) 1) are driven by our assessment of an
extremely high
probability of support from the leasing subsidiaries and their
ultimate parent
banks to this issuance. Fitch believes that a default by the
issuers or the
overseas subsidiaries would create enormous reputational risk
for the leasing
subsidiaries and their parents.
The notes issued by these four entities - ICBCIL Finance, CDBL
Funding 1, CCBL
(Cayman) and CCBL (Cayman) 1 - all have the benefit of keepwell
and
asset-purchase deeds, which require the leasing subsidiaries to
repurchase their
overseas operating platforms' assets if such platforms do not
have sufficient
liquidity to meet their payment obligations or if there was an
event of default.
The repurchase agreements serve as an important mechanism to
allow the leasing
subsidiaries to provide foreign-currency liquidity to their
overseas operating
platforms in a timely manner. Approval from the State
Administration of Foreign
Exchange for these foreign-currency transfers is not required
because buying
assets for leasing purposes is a part of the leasing companies'
operating
activities sanctioned by the relevant authorities, including the
CBRC.
There could be practical difficulties in enforcing the keepwell
and
asset-purchase deeds, which are not as strong as a guarantee.
Nevertheless, the
keepwell and asset-purchase deeds suggest a strong propensity
for the leasing
subsidiaries to support their overseas operating platforms, if
required.
CDBL Funding 1 is an offshore SPV established by CDB Aviation
Lease Finance
Designated Activity Company (formally named as SinoAero Leasing
Co., Designated
Activity Company), which is the core operating platform directly
wholly owned by
CDB Leasing for its overseas aircraft-leasing business.
CCBL (Cayman) and CCBL (Cayman) 1 are offshore SPVs established
by CCB Leasing
(International) Corporation Designated Activity Company (CCBLI),
which functions
as the primary overseas platform for CCB Leasing's
aviation-leasing business.
CCBLI is wholly owned by CCB through CCB International
Innovative Investment
Limited, but CCB Leasing has full managerial and operational
control over CCBLI
based on the service agreement with CCB International Innovative
Investment
Limited.
Both CDB Aviation Leasing and CCBLI are highly integrated into
the leasing
subsidiaries' operations, and are considered core subsidiaries
of CDB Leasing
and CCB Leasing.
The notes issued by CDBL Funding 1, CCBL (Cayman) and CCBL
(Cayman) 1 are
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the leasing
subsidiaries' primary
overseas platforms, namely CDB Aviation and CCBLI, with the
benefit of keepwell
and asset-purchase deeds provided by the leasing subsidiaries to
these overseas
platforms. The notes are guaranteed and constitute direct,
general and unsecured
obligations of overseas platforms, and will rank pari passu with
all their
existing and future unsubordinated and unsecured obligations.
SENIOR DEBT - Azure Nova
Azure Nova International Finance Limited (Azure Nova) is an
offshore SPV wholly
owned by Bocom Leasing. The MTN programme under Azure Nova is
unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by Bocom Leasing. The rating on the
MTN programme and
notes issued under the programme reflects Fitch's assessment of
an extremely
high probability of support from Bocom Leasing to Azure Nova.
The senior notes issued under the MTN programme represent
direct, general,
unconditional and unsecured obligations of Azure Nova, and of
Bocom Leasing by
virtue of the deed of guarantee given by Bocom Leasing to Azure
Nova's MTN
programme. Such obligations rank pari passu with all other
present and future
unsecured obligations of Bocom Leasing. The programme's ratings
reflect the
ratings assigned to senior notes issued under the programme, and
are in line
with Bocom Leasing's Long-Term IDR of 'A'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs
The leasing subsidiaries' ratings are susceptible to any signs
of a lower
probability of support from their parent banks. This would
include any major
change in the ownership structure that results in the parents'
shareholdings
declining significantly and the parent banks losing the status
and strong
control as majority shareholders; changes in the
regulatory-imposed obligation
in the articles of association for the parent banks to provide
capital and
liquidity support; as well as a significant change in the
leasing companies'
roles as the parent banks' core subsidiaries or evolution of
strategies that
make them deviate significantly from the parents' overall
strategy or policy
role.
Any change in the parent banks' ratings, which reflects any
shift in the
perceived willingness or ability of China's government to
support the parents in
a full and timely manner, is likely to affect the leasing
companies' ratings by
the same magnitude.
SENIOR DEBT
The rating on the notes would be directly correlated with any
notable change in
the willingness or ability of the leasing subsidiaries and their
parent banks to
support their overseas platforms, if required. Likewise, any
notable change in
the perceived willingness or ability of China's government to
support the parent
banks and the leasing companies in a full and timely manner is
likely to affect
the rating on the guaranteed notes.
Any change in regulation that causes the leasing subsidiaries
and their parent
banks to encounter practical difficulties in exercising the
keepwell and
asset-purchase deeds to support their overseas platforms, will
also be likely to
trigger a downgrade of the notes.
The rating actions are as follows:
ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (ICBC Leasing)
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
ICBCIL Finance Co. Ltd. (ICBCIL Finance)
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured USD5bn medium-term note programme affirmed at
'A'
USD300m 3.625% senior unsecured notes due 2026 affirmed at 'A'
USD300m floating-rate senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed
at 'A'
USD400m 2.625% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'A'
USD500m 2.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A'
USD500m 2.6% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'A'
USD500m 2.75% senior unsecured notes due 2021 affirmed at 'A'
USD600m 3.25% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'A'
USD700m 2.125% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A'
USD700m 2.5% senior unsecured notes due 2021 affirmed at 'A'
USD700m 3.2% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'A'
CDB Leasing Co., Ltd (CDB Leasing)
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'
CDBL Funding 1
USD250m 3.25% guaranteed notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A+'
USD400m 4.25% guaranteed notes due 2024 affirmed at 'A+'
Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (Bocom
Leasing)
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Azure Nova International Finance Limited (Azure Nova)
Senior unsecured USD2bn medium-term note programme affirmed at
'A'
USD1bn 2.625% senior unsecured notes due 2021 affirmed at 'A'
USD500m 2.25% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A'
CCB Financial Leasing Corporation Limited (CCB Leasing)
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
CCBL (Cayman) Corporation Limited (CCB (Cayman))
USD500m 3.25% guaranteed notes due 2020 affirmed at 'A'
CCBL (Cayman) 1 Corporation Limited (CCB (Cayman)1 )
Senior unsecured USD5bn medium-term note programme affirmed at
'A' and 'F1'
USD400m 2.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A'
USD600m 2.75% senior unsecured notes due 2021 affirmed at 'A'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Katie Chen (ICBC Leasing and ICBCIL Finance, CDB Leasing and
CDBL Funding 1, CCB
Leasing, CCBL (Cayman), and CCBL (Cayman) 1)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7614
Shirley Hsu (Bocom Leasing and Azure Nova)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen (Bocom Leasing and Azure Nova)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7614
Shirley Hsu (ICBC Leasing and ICBCIL Finance, CDB Leasing and
CDBL Funding 1,
CCB Leasing, CCBL (Cayman), and CCBL (Cayman) 1)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
