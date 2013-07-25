(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 25 (Fitch) Following the announcement that Grupo
Aval Acciones y
Valores S.A. (GA) and Banco de Bogota S.A. (Bogota) have agreed
to acquire Banco
Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Panama) SA (BBVApa), Fitch Ratings
has affirmed the
ratings for GA and Bogota. The Rating Outlook for GA and Bogota
is Stable but
the national long term rating and the senior unsecured debt
rating of BBVApa
were placed on Rating Watch Evolving. A complete list of rating
actions follows
at the end of this press release.
On July 19, GA and its primary operating company Bogota
announced an agreement
to acquire 98.92% of BBVApa through Bogota's subsidiary Leasing
Bogota S.A.
Panama (LBpa). BBVApa is the eleventh largest bank in Panama,
and GA intends to
merge BBVApa with BAC International Bank, Inc (BAC), a
subsidiary of BAC
International Corporation (BAC). BAC is a subsidiary of Bogota
that operates
throughout Central America, has a strong regional franchise
through multiple
banks and a healthy retail business. BAC is Bogota's largest
acquisition so far
and is considered, as a whole, a core subsidiary of Bogota as it
is key to
Bogota's expansion abroad and a consistent contributor to
Bogota's revenues.
Similarly, BBVApa will be considered a core subsidiary of
Bogota.
BBVApa will be acquired for $490 million and will be paid with
LBpa's own funds,
creating goodwill of about $300 million in LBpa's books as well
as on Bogota's
consolidated balance sheet. BBVApa had assets of $2 billion and
equity of $321
million at May 2013. BBVApa will distribute an extraordinary
dividend of about
$140 million prior to the closing of the transaction. BBVApa is
focused on the
corporate and commercial segments which would complement BAC's
retail portfolio.
Based on total assets outstanding as of May 2013, the merged
entity would be
Panama's fourth largest general license bank.
From a strategic standpoint, Aval's recently announced
acquisitions of Grupo
Financiero Reformador (GFR, Guatemala) and BBVApa are consistent
with the
group's stated interest in deepening its market penetration and
diversifying its
product offering and target market in Central America. There is
little overlap
between the acquired entities. In Fitch's opinion, BAC's sound
retail business
in the region and the acquisitions will allow the bank to expand
its customer
base and help it achieve critical mass for its growing retail
business while
providing a sound footing in the corporate/ commercial market.
Although the acquisitions would not significantly affect
Bogota's credit
profile, these are not without risks. Integrating a bank is
complex enough but
integrating two banks in different countries poses a quite
bigger challenge.
Fitch believes that these entities' ample experience in mergers
and acquisitions
should mitigate this risk, but the group's resources will be
tested over the
next few quarters.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BANCO DE BOGOTA
The impact of the transaction on Bogota's financial standing
would be moderate
but neutral to its ratings. Initial calculations by Fitch show
that Bogota's
capital ratios would decline due to the acquisition and the
goodwill it will
generate. This will add to the goodwill generated during 2Q'13
as Bogota
acquired BBVA Horizonte's pension fund business in Colombia and
to the goodwill
to be generated by the acquisition of GFR during 2H2013.
However, capital ratios
would remain at a level compatible with Bogota's rating as Fitch
expects the
bank's FCC to RWA ratio to remain in the 10% - 11% range. In
addition, Bogota
could receive capital injections from its parent to carry out
the transaction.
Fitch's base case scenarios do not consider such capital
injections.
The bank reported a strong improvement in profitability during
1Q'13 and this
should not be affected by the transaction. However,
profitability is expected to
revert closer to Bogota's recent levels (ROAA in the 1.8% - 2%
range in 2011 -
2012) as the exceptional conditions of 1Q'13 dissipate.
Nevertheless,
profitability should continue to compare well with that of
similarly rated
emerging market banks.
Bogota's 'bbb' Viability (VR) and 'BBB' Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) reflect
its strong franchise, sound asset quality and reserves,
consistent performance,
conservative credit/risk policies, ample, diversified funding,
and adequate
capital. Fitch's view of Bogota's creditworthiness is tempered
by its heightened
competitive environment in Colombia and abroad and the risk
arising from its
ongoing diversification into retail.
Bogota's support and support floor ratings reflect its systemic
importance (the
bank has a market share of about 15% by assets) and Fitch's view
that support
from the Colombian government (rated 'BBB-/BBB'; Outlook
Positive by Fitch)
would be forthcoming, should it be required.
GRUPO AVAL
Fitch has affirmed GA's ratings based on their linkage to
Bogota's ratings. The
transaction is not expected to increase debt levels at the
holding company level
(GA), while Bogota's financial profile remains consistent with
its credit
rating. In addition, GA's double leverage, debt service and debt
coverage ratios
remain moderate.
GA's IDRs and viability rating reflect its strong competitive
position, sound
financial standing, sustained operating performance, diversified
franchises, M&A
experience and robust asset quality. Fitch's view of GA's
creditworthiness is
tempered by the expected increase in its double leverage after
all the
acquisitions are consolidated, and higher debt service which,
nevertheless, are
only marginally affected by the recent acquisitions.
GA's support and support rating floor reflect Fitch's belief
that the government
will not extend its support for systemically important banks to
the holding
companies.
According to Fitch's calculations (assuming a conservative
dividend growth
scenario), the EBITDA to interest expense ratio would remain in
the 7x - 8x
range and its debt to EBITDA ratio would gradually decline from
its 2.9 peak at
December 2012. Current third party financial debt has an
adequate weighted
average tenor of almost six years while related parties' debt
represented around
24% of total financial debt at end-2012.
Accordingly, the debt service ratio (EBITDA to Interest Expense
+ Debt
Amortizations) will fluctuate between 3x and 4x in the next
three years. When
considering only third party debt, the debt service ratio will
fluctuate between
6x and 7.6x. For its part, the net debt to EBITDA ratio will
become a very
moderate 2.2x that will gradually fall down to about 1.3x.
The expected increase on the dividend flows from the main
operating subsidiaries
and the possible inclusion of dividends from the recently
acquired pension fund
business may result in a steady enhancement of such metrics in
the medium term
under the absence of new financial debt. GA also manages a
sizable portfolio of
liquid assets that may be used to fund additional acquisitions,
capitalize its
subsidiaries or cover unexpected shortfalls on its revenue
stream.
Grupo Aval Limited is a wholly owned GA Special Purpose Vehicle
that issues debt
guaranteed by GA. Hence, its debt ratings are equalized to those
of GA.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (PANAMA) SA
The ratings of BBVApa were placed on Rating Watch Evolving as
its parent BBVA
(rated 'BBB+/RON') announced that it would sell the bank to
BLpa. The
transaction is subject to regulatory approval and should be
closed during 1Q'14.
The potential support BBVApa would receive from its current
parent, should it be
required, drives BBVApa's ratings. In Fitch's view, and in spite
of BBVA's
intention to sell the bank, support for BBVApa should be
forthcoming as long as
BBVA is its owner and until the transaction is closed. The
ratings carried a RON
until today, in line with the parents' RON and reflecting the
fact that BBVApa's
ratings would move in tandem with those of BBVA while BBVA
maintains control of
BBVApa.
The Rating Watch Evolving expresses Fitch's view that BBVApa's
ratings could be
downgraded if its current parent's ratings are downgraded prior
to the sale as
explained above. They also reflect the fact that once the
transaction is closed,
Fitch expects that BBVApa will be considered a core subsidiary
of Bogota, as the
banks pertaining to BAC are, given its importance to Bogota's
expansion strategy
in the region and its expected contribution to consolidating
Bogota/BAC's
operations in Panama. This would lead to the affirmation of
BBVApa's ratings at
their current levels and the removal of the Rating Watch
Evolving and the
assignment of a Stable Outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BOGOTA
Bogota's ratings could be upgraded if the bank maintains its
structural
strengths and sustains its performance while adequately managing
BAC - and the
subsidiaries it will acquire - achieving synergies and better
diversification in
Colombia and Central America.
On the other hand, a dismal performance and/or severely weaker
asset quality
that would pressure loan loss provisions and erode the bank's
capital/reserves
cushion would pressure its VR and IDRs downwards. Likewise, a
disruptive
integration of the newly acquired banks that would affect BAC's
operations and
Bogota's performance would be seen as credit negatives. Fitch
considers this
scenario unlikely.
GRUPO AVAL
GA's ratings would benefit from higher capital levels
(i.e. lower leverage and double leverage levels), a sustained
performance at
each operating company (i.e. maintaining asset quality and
reserve coverage) and
stronger debt service coverage ratios. GA's ROS reflects Fitch's
expectations of
sustained performance at each operating company (i.e.
maintaining adequate asset
quality and reserve coverage), declining leverage and adequate
debt service
coverage ratios in the medium term and, a moderate double
leverage.
On the other hand, a substantial increase in the group's
leverage or a decline
in the dividend flows from the operating companies would be
credit negatives for
GA as they would hinder its ability to serve its debt.
Grupo Aval Limited's ratings would move in line with those of
Grupo Aval.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (PANAMA) SA
BBVApa's ratings could be affirmed with a RON (in line with that
of its current
parent) if the sale is not completed or they could be downgraded
to 'AA(pan)' or
lower should its current parent be downgraded. On the other
hand, once the
transaction is completed and Bogota/BAC takes control of the
bank, the ratings
would likely be affirmed at 'AA+(pan)', they would be removed
from Rating Watch
and assigned a ROS. Further upside to the ratings is contingent
upon
improvements in Bogota's creditworthiness which are not foreseen
in the very
short run.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
BOGOTA
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bbb';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support floor at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB':
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB-'.
GRUPO AVAL
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F3';
--Viability rating at 'bbb-';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support rating floor at 'NF';
GRUPO AVAL LIMITED
--Senior unsecured bonds at 'BBB-'.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (PANAMA) SA
--National Long Term Rating at 'AA+(Pan)'; Placed on Rating
Watch Evolving;
--National Short Term Rating at 'F1+(Pan)';
--Senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(Pan)' Placed on Rating Watch
Evolving.
