May 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Rompetrol Group
NV's (TRG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable.
TRG remains heavily reliant on its parent company JSC National Company
KazMunaiGas (NC KMG; Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB'/Stable) for financial
support. Fitch views TRG's stand-alone rating as commensurate with a 'CCC'
rating given the company's weak financial profile (2012 funds from operations
(FFO) net adjusted leverage of 12x). TRG is planning to repurchase 27% of
Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.'s (RRC) shares from the government in 2013 for USD200m.
The Romanian government will retain an 18% minority stake in RRC. NC KMG will
finance the transaction through a shareholder loan to TRG. NC KMG views the
transaction as important to solving a long-standing dispute with the government,
a move that will also give NC KMG confidence to make further investments into
TRG.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Expansion of Retail Development Strategy.
Having completed the upgrade of its Petromidia refinery in 2012, TRG is eager to
improve its integrated distribution (retail and wholesale) network domestically.
TRG feels they are in a position to increase market share in Romania from their
approximate 25% share (16% retail). Fitch notes that TRG would benefit from a
greater share of the domestic market at the expense of imports, but improving
margins are important to realising project value.
Share Buy Back Support.
TRG is spending USD200m to repurchase 27% of RRC shares from the government. It
hopes to complete the purchase in 2013. The parent company, NC KMG, will finance
the transaction through an intercompany loan. The resolution of this issue
closes several possible scenarios, the most serious being Fitch's previous
concern that TRG could have been obligated to repurchase the government's stake
with additional external debt. Fitch said previously that in light of the
historical support provided by NC KMG to TRG, it is likely that TRG would
receive further financial support from its parent to finance such a transaction,
which would have a neutral impact on TRG's rating at its current level.
Acquisition Growth Strategy.
This strategy could be potentially favourable for the company in terms of
gaining access to markets that are importing diesel and gasoline (Turkey and
Ukraine). Fitch anticipates that TRG is eager to be involved in these markets,
and will likely look to make an acquisition as a quick way to gain a foothold.
This means the company could experience a short-term deterioration to its
financial profile. Given the company's already stressed financial position, this
could potentially lead to downward pressure on TRG's 'CCC' stand-alone rating.
Fitch understands however that the acquisition strategy would likely involve
further financial support from NC KMG, which could alleviate the risks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Improvement in TRG's stand-alone financial profile away from the 'CCC' rating
category
-Increased cash flow generation from an improving business profile.
-Higher market share in Romania or neighbouring markets such as Turkey or
Ukraine.
-A longer debt maturity profile
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Significant cash outflows related to operational difficulties
- Large debt financed acquisitions
- Large debt financed capital expenditure
- Lower support from NC KMG
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
At end-2012 TRG's short-term debt amounted to USD671m, against a cash balance of
USD308m and undrawn, committed credit lines of USD12m expiring after 2013. Fitch
assumes TRG will be able to extend a significant portion of short-term credit
lines in 2013.