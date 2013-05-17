(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Rompetrol Group NV's (TRG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. TRG remains heavily reliant on its parent company JSC National Company KazMunaiGas (NC KMG; Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB'/Stable) for financial support. Fitch views TRG's stand-alone rating as commensurate with a 'CCC' rating given the company's weak financial profile (2012 funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage of 12x). TRG is planning to repurchase 27% of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.'s (RRC) shares from the government in 2013 for USD200m.

The Romanian government will retain an 18% minority stake in RRC. NC KMG will finance the transaction through a shareholder loan to TRG. NC KMG views the transaction as important to solving a long-standing dispute with the government, a move that will also give NC KMG confidence to make further investments into TRG.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Expansion of Retail Development Strategy.

Having completed the upgrade of its Petromidia refinery in 2012, TRG is eager to improve its integrated distribution (retail and wholesale) network domestically. TRG feels they are in a position to increase market share in Romania from their approximate 25% share (16% retail). Fitch notes that TRG would benefit from a greater share of the domestic market at the expense of imports, but improving margins are important to realising project value.

Share Buy Back Support.

TRG is spending USD200m to repurchase 27% of RRC shares from the government. It hopes to complete the purchase in 2013. The parent company, NC KMG, will finance the transaction through an intercompany loan. The resolution of this issue closes several possible scenarios, the most serious being Fitch's previous concern that TRG could have been obligated to repurchase the government's stake with additional external debt. Fitch said previously that in light of the historical support provided by NC KMG to TRG, it is likely that TRG would receive further financial support from its parent to finance such a transaction, which would have a neutral impact on TRG's rating at its current level.

Acquisition Growth Strategy.

This strategy could be potentially favourable for the company in terms of gaining access to markets that are importing diesel and gasoline (Turkey and Ukraine). Fitch anticipates that TRG is eager to be involved in these markets, and will likely look to make an acquisition as a quick way to gain a foothold. This means the company could experience a short-term deterioration to its financial profile. Given the company's already stressed financial position, this could potentially lead to downward pressure on TRG's 'CCC' stand-alone rating. Fitch understands however that the acquisition strategy would likely involve further financial support from NC KMG, which could alleviate the risks.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

-Improvement in TRG's stand-alone financial profile away from the 'CCC' rating category

-Increased cash flow generation from an improving business profile.

-Higher market share in Romania or neighbouring markets such as Turkey or Ukraine.

-A longer debt maturity profile

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Significant cash outflows related to operational difficulties

- Large debt financed acquisitions

- Large debt financed capital expenditure

- Lower support from NC KMG

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

At end-2012 TRG's short-term debt amounted to USD671m, against a cash balance of USD308m and undrawn, committed credit lines of USD12m expiring after 2013. Fitch assumes TRG will be able to extend a significant portion of short-term credit lines in 2013.