(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Royal Bank of Scotland's (RBS, A/Stable/F1) covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bond rating is based on RBS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the asset percentage (AP) between the covered bonds and the cover pool. The agency takes into account the highest observed nominal AP of the past 12 months (64.5%) in its analysis, as RBS's Short-term IDR is above 'F3'. This provides an ample cushion compared with the breakeven AP of 85.5% for the 'AAA' rating. The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable, which reflects the Stable Outlook on RBS's IDR. The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the moderate risk assessment of the liquidity gap & systemic risk, the cover pool specific and the systemic alternative management categories and the privileged derivatives, which are the weakest of the D-Cap components. The asset segregation has been assessed as low risk from a discontinuity point of view. The liquidity gap assessment reflects the agency's view of the mitigants in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month extendible maturity on the covered bonds. The systemic alternative management score reflects the provision for an alternative management post-insolvency and the challenges faced by the alternative manager, as well as the positive effect of the active oversight taken by the Financial Conduct Authority. Regarding cover pool-specific alternative management, Fitch views positively RBS's processes, data delivery and the internally developed IT systems, but notes that internally developed IT systems will likely lead to a more difficult transition to an alternative manager than market-based systems. Finally the risk assessment for privileged derivatives is due to RBS acting as counterparty for all swaps, which cover the cover pool and all eight outstanding bonds. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 85.5% supports a 'AA' rating on a PD basis and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. The breakeven AP has improved from 83.6% due to the shorter average life of the assets, which has a positive impact on the stressed asset price in Fitch's cash-flows model. The Fitch 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bonds will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. As of August 2013, the cover pool totalled GBP15bn. The pool consisted of 125,196 loans secured on residential properties in England, Scotland and Wales with 28.8% on interest-only repayments and 61.26% fixed rate loans. All borrower income information has been verified. The mortgage portfolio had a weighted average (WA) current indexed loan to value (LTV) ratio of 62.36% and a seasoning of 35 months. The cover pool assets are reasonably diversified over the UK. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure at 19.97% and a WA recovery rate of 58.46%. The weighted-average life of the assets is 12.7 years, compared to 4.3 years for the covered bonds. An asset coverage test (ACT) is calculated monthly to ensure that a minimum level of credit enhancement is maintained at any time. In addition to the AP that applies to the nominal value of the assets, a 'negative carry factor' is used in the ACT to calculate an additional amount of collateral to compensate for the risk of the limited liability partnership having to hold funds yielding less than the interest on the covered bonds. The amount is the product of the WA remaining maturity of the outstanding series of covered bonds (4.3 years), the GBP equivalent of the aggregate amount of outstanding covered bonds (GBP8.997bn) and the negative carry factor (2.34%, a function of the WA margin on the covered bond swaps). The higher the WA margin on the covered bonds swaps, the higher the amount of additional collateral provided. RATING SENSITVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by two notches to 'BBB+'; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by two category to 2 (high risk); or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 85.5%. Fitch relies on the highest AP of the past 12 months, at 64.5%, but the issuer uses an AP of 74.4% in the calculation of the ACT, which is publicly available in its investor report. Both figures provide an ample cushion compared to the 'AAA' breakeven AP. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4 Sept 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 13 May 2013, 'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 6 June 2013 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom' dated 9 August 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com. 