MOSCOW/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
International Bank
of Azerbaijan's (IBA) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB', and
Kapital Bank (KB) and Pasha Bank (PB) at 'B+'. All three banks
have Stable
Outlooks. Fitch has also upgraded KB's Viability Rating (VR) to
'b' from 'b-'. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ALL BANKS' IDRS AND VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs)
The rating actions reflect the stability of the broader economy
and the
sovereign credit profile to date; Azerbaijan is rated
BBB-/Stable. In Fitch's
view, the strong sovereign balance sheet and sizable State Oil
Fund provide a
significant cushion against the decline in oil prices. Despite
lower oil
revenues, the goverment's policy response is expected to be
relatively modest,
so that growth will continue to benefit from fiscal support in
the form of high
public capital expenditure. However, a prolonged period of low
oil prices could
ultimately result in significant reductions in budget spending,
which has been
the major growth driver for the non-oil economy and supported
bank lending and
asset quality to date. Liquidity in the sector is adequate,
underpinned by
banks' reasonable deposit collection capacity and limited market
wholesale
funding (with the notable exception of IBA).
The relatively high risk operating environment constrains the
VRs of local banks
at quite low levels. Fitch assesses the environment as high risk
in light of
Azerbaijan's weak institutional development, reflected in a
challenging business
climate and limited financial transparency of the corporate
sector, and
potentially high cyclicality of the economy as a result of its
commodity
dependence. Banks' risks are further heightened by their often
long-term and
concentrated loan exposures, sometimes with significant grace
periods and bullet
repayments, including for project and acquisition finance
purposes. In Fitch's
view, these weaknesses are likely to translate into high and
volatile levels of
credit losses at most of the country's banks. The higher VRs of
PB (b+) and KB
(b) relative to IBA reflect their greater resilience to
potential swings in
asset quality and performance as a result of their larger
capital buffers.
For more details and Fitch's outlook on the Azerbaijani banking
system see "2015
Outlook: CIS and Georgian Banks: Geopolitics and Oil Key to
Prospects for
Region's Banks" dated 10 December 2014 at www.fitchratings.com
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IBA
The affirmation of IBA's IDRs, SR SRF and senior debt rating
reflects Fitch's
view that there is a moderate probability of support for the
bank, if needed,
from the Azerbaijan authorities. This view factors in (i) IBA's
high systemic
importance stemming from its large domestic franchise (the bank
accounts for 35%
of sector assets) and substantial funding from state-owned
corporations
(AZN1.1bn or 14% of end-1H14 liabilities); (ii) the bank's
majority (51.07%)
state ownership; (iii) its fairly small size relative to the
sovereign's
available resources (assets and equity equal to 15.1% and 1.2%
of GDP at
end-1H14); and (iv) the potentially significant reputational
damage for the
authorities in case of IBA's default.
However, Fitch views the sovereign's propensity to provide
support as only
moderate due to the recent track record of quite slow (and
limited in volume)
capital support in 2011-2012 - when the bank breached minimum
regulatory capital
requirements - and weaknesses in the bank's corporate
governance. Fitch views as
moderately positive the IBA's recapitalisation plan, which
provides for total
equity injections of AZN500m by end-2016, including AZN200m
already contributed
in 2013-1H14. However, in the agency's view, planned loan growth
means that this
is unlikely to result in a significant improvement in capital
ratios.
IBA's 'b-' VR primarily reflects its weak capitalisation and
asset quality. The
Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio was a low 8% at end-1H14, and the
bank has no
capacity to absorb losses through the income statement, given
that
pre-impairment profit, net of accrued interest not received in
cash, was
negative in 1H14 and only marginally above break-even in 2013.
Reported NPLs (non-performing loans, 90 days overdue) were a
moderate 6.2% at
end-1H14. However, in Fitch's view, high risk loans among IBA's
largest
exposures, including lending to start-up businesses and
construction loans
exposed to non-completion risks, were equal to a sizable 1.7x of
end-1H14 FCC.
Additional potential pressure on capital stems from the legacy
promissory notes
portfolio (around 1x FCC net of loan impairment reserves; LIR),
which is largely
exposed to construction projects in Russia. Fitch has limited
information on the
current status of these projects and their
non-completion/impairment risks;
however, past disclosures suggested the recoverability of these
assets could be
lengthy and may require absorption of considerable additional
credit losses.
Positively, near-tear term financing risks are manageable
following the USD500m
Eurobond placement in 1H14 and recent funding rollovers. In
assessing IBA's
liquidity position Fitch also views as moderately positive the
stickiness of
IBA's customer funding and potential liquidity support from the
authorities in
case of need.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IBA
IBA's Long-term IDR and senior debt may be upgraded by one
notch, to 'BB+', if:
(i) the authorities continue to contribute equity, in line with
the announced
capitalisation plan; (ii) the sovereign's credit profile and
ability to provide
support does not suffer any marked impairment as a result of the
decline in the
oil price; and (iii) IBA's asset quality and solvency do not
deteriorate
significantly as a result of the potential negative impact of
the lower oil
price on the Azerbaijan economy. IBA could also be upgraded in
case of a
sovereign upgrade.
Downside pressure on IBA's IDR could stem from either a
sovereign downgrade or a
weakening in the authorities' support stance.
IBA's VR may be upgraded if the bank manages to significantly
strengthen its
loss-absorption capacity and gradually reduce the volume of
weaker exposures to
its loan book. Renewed deterioration in asset quality and
solvency could result
in a downgrade of the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IBA MOSCOW's SENIOR DEBT
The rating of IBA Moscow's senior debt issues is equalised with
that of IBA's
senior debt. This reflects IBA's offer to purchase the bonds in
case of a
default by IBA Moscow, which represents an irrevocable
undertaking and ranks
equally with IBA's other senior unsecured obligations. The
rating of IBA
Moscow's senior debt is sensitive to any change in the rating of
IBA's senior
debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - KB
KB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the
limited
probability of support from the Azerbaijan authorities in case
of need. Fitch's
assessment of the authorities' support propensity is based on
(i) KB's systemic
importance due to its social function of distributing pensions
and other budget
transfers through the largest branch network in the country, and
(ii) KB's
active involvement in state-funded agency lending. However, the
support
probability is only limited, in Fitch's view, given the bank's
private ownership
and still modest commercial franchise (albeit fairly strong in
retail).
The upgrade of KB's VR reflects the bank's improved performance
and stronger
capitalisation. The latter benefitted from net equity injections
of AZN100m in
2013-1H14, resulting in the FCC ratio increasing to 27% at
end-1H14 from 14% at
end-2012. Fitch estimates that KB could now withstand additional
credit losses
equal to a high 17% of gross loans before breaching minimum
regulatory capital
requirements. Capital is also supported by KB's solid
pre-impairment
profitability (equal to 7.4% of average loans, annualised, in
1H14) which has
improved considerably as a result of KB's fast growth in general
purpose retail
lending (by 56%, non-annualised, in 1H14).
At end-10M14, KB's unreserved NPLs were equal to a moderate 6.5%
of FCC. At the
same time, KB's corporate book is still burdened by concentrated
construction
and other project finance loans (0.6x FCC at end-10M14) which
may require
additional loss absorption capacity in a stress case. Retail
credit risks have
been fairly low to date due to still modest credit penetration,
small loan
tickets and KB's ability to directly debit loan instalments from
borrowers'
incoming salary and budget transfer payments. KB's liquidity
position is
healthy, supported by the absence of material non-government
wholesale
borrowings and decent deposit collection capacity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - PB's IDRS AND VR
The affirmation of PB's ratings reflects its solid
capitalisation, comfortable
liquidity and manageable asset quality metrics. However, the
ratings remain
constrained by (i) the weak operating environment, (ii) the
bank's still limited
franchise and short track record and so far quite high credit
losses; (iii)
potential contingent risks arising from the construction
business of the broader
group and the bank's planned international expansion, which will
require
significant capital investment; and (iv) uncertainty with
respect to the
long-term sustainability of the bank's sizeable related party
funding (41% of
end-1H14 liabilities).
A new AZN105m equity injection in 1H14 lifted PB's FCC ratio to
a high 51% at
end-1H14. However, the bank's plan to open a foreign subsidiary
in 1H15 could
reduce capital flexibility, as it will be deducted from PB's
regulatory capital
thereby reducing loss absorption capacity at the parent bank
level. PB's loan
growth is moderate (10%, annualised, in 1H14), but it results in
capital
consumption as it is above the bank's return on equity (2%,
annualised, in
1H14).
PB's NPLs stood at a low 4.3% of gross loans at end-1H14;
however, restructured
loans comprised a further 18%, and during 1H14 the bank also
wrote off 10% of
its starting loan balance, indicating significant asset quality
weaknesses. PB's
total available liquidity, net of potential wholesale funding
repayments,
comfortably covered 37% of its end-1H14 liabilities. However,
the funding
profile is weakened by significant single name concentrations
and considerable
funding from related parties.
PB's SR of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' reflects its limited
systemic importance
and the absence of any policy role.
RATING SENSITIVITES - KB AND PB
KB's support-driven IDRs could be downgraded if the sovereign is
downgraded, or
if its systemic importance markedly decreases or the banks fail
to receive
timely support, when needed. However, these scenarios are
currently regarded as
unlikely by Fitch. Upside potential for KB's support-driven
ratings may emerge
as a result of notable improvement of its systemic importance.
The latter could
also result in PB's SR and SRF being revised upwards.
KB's VR could be upgraded if (i) the bank is able to maintain
sound asset
quality in its retail portfolio, enabling it to continue to
perform well; and
(ii) a moderation of growth rates allows it to maintain sound
capital ratios.
Upside potential for PB's VR is limited at present; however, the
rating could be
upgraded if (i) loss absorption capacity at the parent bank
level remains strong
after the planned foreign expansion; and (ii) the bank improves
significantly
its asset quality track record and profitability.
Downside risks for the banks' VRs could stem from any marked
deterioration in
the operating environment, for example as a result of prolonged
period of low
oil prices, if this results in a marked weakening of banks'
asset quality and
capitalisation.
The rating actions are as follows:
IBA
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'
IBA-Moscow
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB' and 'BB(exp)'
KB
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b' from 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
PB
Long-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
