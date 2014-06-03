(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of two Russian
autoleasing companies Europlan CJSC and Carcade LLC, including
their Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at, respectively, 'BB' and 'BB-'.
The agency has
also affirmed Kazakh Eastcomtrans's (ECT) IDR at 'B'. The
Outlooks on all
ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is available
at the end of
this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: Europlan's and Carcade's IDRS, NATIONAL
LONG-TERM RATINGS
The affirmation of the companies' IDRs reflects their solid
performance,
generally low credit losses of the lease books (zero for
Europlan and low single
digits for Carcade) helped by solid underwriting, a rigorous
collection
function, strong liquidity positions and increasing funding
diversification
(somewhat better for Europlan), which mitigates refinancing
risk.
Constraining the ratings are a weaker economic outlook,
including declining car
sales in Russia, and increased pressure on margins due to rising
funding costs.
There are also intrinsic constraints, such as a rapid build-up
of problem loans
in the bank start-up subsidiary of Europlan and somewhat
alleviated default
levels in Carcade, although these are mitigated by foreclosure
and sale of
collateral.
Europlan and Carcade are the two leading autoleasing companies
in Russia with
market shares of about 15% and 8%, respectively, at end-2013.
Both companies
demonstrated strong growth in 2013 of 25% and 42%, while in 1Q14
growth was more
muted (around 10% annualised) due to a less benign operating
environment. Fitch
expects car sales to contract in 2014, driven by a broader
weakening of economy,
although growing leasing penetration in car sales will help
mitigate a downturn
for the leasing industry. As a result, we expect growth of lease
books this year
to be below 15%.
Europlan's lease book is more diversified with trucks and light
commercial
vehicles amounting to 44%, followed by passenger car fleet at
38% and the
remaining 18% being specialised vehicles and equipment. Carcade
is more of a
monoliner focusing on passenger cars (70% of total book).
Although Fitch
assesses commercial vehicles and equipment segments as
higher-risk, primarily
due to a less liquid secondary market, this has not caused any
problems for
Europlan so far.
Default origination rates have picked up and are higher for
Carcade (13% in
1Q14, 9% in 2013) than Europlan (6%, 3% in respective periods).
However, the
robust collateral coverage (both companies require a
down-payment of around 25%)
underpins the recovery process, resulting in small final losses
- zero for
Europlan and around 2% for Carcade. Asset quality also benefits
from low lessee
concentration with top 25 lessees not exceeding 8% and 4% of the
lease books for
Europlan and Carcade, respectively.
For Europlan additional credit risk stems from a recently
established (in 2011)
banking subsidiary (around 13% of consolidated assets at
end-1Q14), which has
demonstrated extremely weak asset quality performance
(non-performing loans of
8% at end-2013) due to aggressive growth, lack of banking
experience and
untested underwriting. Positively, high-risk unsecured car loans
have been
discontinued. However, Fitch estimates that upon seasoning in
2014-2015 its loan
book may require additional provisioning of around RUB0.8bn,
thus eroding
Europlan's profitability. Carcade also had a banking subsidiary,
but sold it to
the parent Getin Holding in May 2014.
Profitability is so far reasonable, although there has been
increasing pressure
on margins due to competitive pressure. Fitch calculates that
the risk-adjusted
margins (after operating expenses) for Europlan and Carcade
contracted,
respectively, to 2.8% and 1.2% in 1Q14 from 5.2% and 2% in 2013.
Funding costs
are likely to increase by about 150bp-200bp in 2014 in line with
banking sector
trends, so the companies would try to pass this increase on to
their clients to
preserve profitability, which may be challenging given the
increasing
competition, especially from state-owned VEB-Leasing
(BBB/Negative).
Liquidity profile is strong for both entities, given sizable
cash buffers, a
fairly diversified funding base with a repayment schedule
well-matched by asset
amortisation. Also both companies have demonstrated their
ability to deleverage
if refinancing becomes problematic. However, the downside of
such a unwinding
scenario would be a reduced franchise and profitability. For
Carcade some
liquidity support may also come from sister Getin Noble Bank
S.A.
(BB/Stable/bb).
Capitalisaiton is generally satisfactory, albeit somewhat
stronger in Europlan
(debt-to-equity (D/E) of 4.8x) compared with Carcade (5.2x) at
end-1Q14. Carcade
plans dividend payments in 2014-2016, although it targets a D/E
ratio of no more
than 6.0x.
For Europlan there is uncertainty stemming from the scheduled
end of term in
December 2014 of the Baring Vostok Private Equity Fund, which
owns 60.9% of its
shares. Unless the fund's term is renewed there is a risk of
potential change of
a controlling shareholder, which may affect the company's
strategy and risk
profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: Carcade's and Europlan's IDRS, NATIONAL
LONG-TERM RATINGS
There is currently limited upgrade potential for the ratings,
although continued
franchise strengthening and maintenance of reasonable leverage
will be
credit-positive. For Europlan an upgrade would also be
contingent on an
improvement of the banking subsidiary's asset quality.
A significant increase in leverage, material credit losses
exerting pressure on
performance and capitalisation could be negative for the
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: ECT's LONG-TERM IDR
The affirmation of ECT's ratings reflects limited changes in the
credit profile
over the past 12 months; a fairly narrow franchise, high
concentration risk and
some credit risk stemming from a high share of
dollar-denominated/linked
contracts. Positively, the ratings also reflect generally strong
financial
metrics, stable cash generation and moderate liquidity risk with
so far
comfortable headroom over its main debt covenants.
The growth of ECT's fleet moderated to 14% in 2013 from 25% in
2012, but it
retains a strong position in the Kazakh rolling stock market, as
the largest
private fleet owner with 11,184 cars at end-2013. ECT's fleet is
fairly young
(about four years) and dominated by oil tanker cars (54% of
total fleet at
end-2013). While ECT has a solid position in Kazakhstan, it
remains small in the
context of the wider CIS market.
ECT's fleet utilisation ratio is close to 100% despite the
currently weak market
dynamics and an increase in tenge terms of dollar-linked rental
rates after the
local currency depreciated by 19% in 1Q14. ECT's client base
concentration
remains high with the largest client, Tengizchevroil LLP (TCO,
secured notes
rated BBB+/Stable), accounting for around 62% of the company's
2013 revenues or
52% of total wagons leased. Therefore any potential decrease by
TCO of rail
transportation in favour of the pipeline could be detrimental to
ECT's cash
flows unless it promptly finds a replacement.
Profitability remains solid with EBITDA margin at 85% and ROAE
close to 21% in
2013. However, Fitch expects profitability to moderate somewhat
in mid to
long-term, as rent rates on new or renewed contracts would
decrease to average
market levels, while funding costs of predominantly
foreign-currency debt are
likely to remain flat.
Leverage is fairly low with debt/EBITDA of 2.6x and debt/equity
of 1.3x at
end-2013. However, ECT has not revalued its fleet since 2010,
while the wagons
acquired in 2011-2012 were bought at a rather high price. Fitch
estimates that
based on CIS average wagon prices the book value of assets is
about 10% above
the market value. However, this is not a big risk, as it would
require at least
a 34% negative devaluation of assets to cause a breach of the
eurobond covenant
of minimum total equity of USD90m.
ECT's EBITDA comfortably covers debt service (interest and
principal payments)
by about 1.6x. Also, ECT lengthened its funding structure by
placing a USD100m
eurbond in 1H13 and using USD65m of the proceeds to refinance
short-term bank
loans, although now there is a spike in 2018 when the eurobond
is due.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: ECT's LONG-TERM IDR
A greater franchise diversification in conjunction with an
extended track record
of solid performance, comfortable leverage and adequate
liquidity, could create
upside for the ratings.
A considerable decline of utilisation, a shrinking revenue base
or an
acquisition of another leasing company or portfolio resulting in
weaker credit
metrics would be negative for the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: ECT's SENIOR DEBT RATING
The senior debt rating for the USD100m notes due 2018 is aligned
with the
company's IDR, among other factors reflecting the Recovery
Rating soft-cap of
'RR4' for countries, including Kazakhstan, that are included in
Group D as per
Fitch's 'Country Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings'
criteria.
List of rating actions:
Europlan
Long-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed at to 'BB';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign-currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt National rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'
Carcade
Long-term foreign and local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-';
Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term National Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'; Stable Outlook
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured debt National rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'
Eastcomtrans
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
Outlook Stable
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'BB(kaz)'; Outlook Stable
Senior secured rating affirmed at 'B', Recovery Rating at 'RR4'
Contacts
Primary Analysts
Aslan Tavitov (Europlan, Carcade)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 115054
Sergey Popov (Eastcomtrans)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Anton Lopatin (Europlan, Carcade)
Director
+7 495 956 7096
Aslan Tavitov (Eastcomtrans)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014, Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria, dated 11
December 2012,
are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.