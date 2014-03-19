(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
international ratings
of three major Argentine private banks: Banco Macro (Macro),
Banco Santander Rio
(Santander Rio), and BBVA Banco Frances (BBVA Frances).
Fitch affirmed at 'b-' and 'B-', respectively, the banks'
Viability Ratings (VR)
and Long Term Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (LT LC IDR).
The Rating
Outlook on the LT LC IDRs remains Negative.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings on Macro's senior unsecured
and subordinated
debt at 'B-'/RR4 and 'CCC'/RR6, respectively.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The banks' VRs and IDRs are currently constrained by the weak
and deteriorating
operating environment in Argentina, characterized by ample
economic imbalances,
and the risk of increasing political or regulatory intervention
on the banking
system. These banks have maintained sound financial profiles,
but the potential
of increased sovereign risk cannot be underestimated.
The Negative Outlook on each bank's LC LT IDR is in line with
that of
Argentina's sovereign Rating Outlook, which is Negative.
All of the banks have support ratings (SR) of '5', and Macro
additionally has a
support rating floor (SRF) of 'NF'. This reflects that, although
possible,
external support for these banks cannot be relied upon, given
the high political
interference risk and ample economic imbalances. Fitch considers
that Santander
Rio and BBVA Frances are subsidiaries of limited importance for
their respective
parents, Spain's Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) and Banco Bilbao
Vizcaya Argentaria
(BBVA), both rated 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch.
Macro - VR and debt issues
Macro's ratings factor in the bank's sound and stable franchise,
strong and
resilient earnings, well-controlled asset quality, high loss
absorption
capacity, as well as its stable funding and good liquidity.
Macro's senior unsecured debt rating is aligned to the bank's LT
LC IDR, given
Fitch's perception that these notes would have average
recoveries in the event
of liquidation. In turn, the 'CCC/RR6' rating of the
subordinated notes due 2036
reflects that these notes are subordinated to all of Macro's
senior debt and
therefore carry low recovery prospects. However, the rating of
the notes also
consider the high compression arising from the low VR of the
issuer, and Fitch's
opinion that non-performance risk is low, despite the
non-cumulative coupon
deferrable feature, considering Macro's ample capital cushion
relative to
regulatory minimums and its current and expected earning
generation.
Santander Rio - VR
Santander Rio's VR benefits from the ample experience of its
main shareholder,
Spain's SAN, as well as by its stable and growing franchise as
one of the two
largest private banks. The bank is going through a solid
expansion, with
positive loans and deposits trends, adequate asset quality,
profitability, and
sound capitalization
BBVA Frances - VR
BBVA Frances' VR benefits from the ample experience of its main
shareholder,
Spain's BBVA, as well as from its stable and growing franchise
as one of the
four largest private banks. The bank's VR also reflects its
healthy asset
quality, sound and improved profitability, as well as its strong
capital
adequacy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any downgrade of Argentina's sovereign rating could trigger
further downgrades
in the banking sector, including the VRs and IDRs of these three
banks, and
Macro's senior unsecured and subordinated debt.
In turn, if the magnitude of the economic downturn is greater
than expected,
Macro's VR and IDRs could be affected by material financial
deterioration.
Impairments above 5% or operating ROA below 2% could trigger a
downgrade of
these ratings.
Santander Rio's and BBVA Frances' ratings could be pressured
downward in the
event of considerably weaker asset quality or profitability
metrics, or a
tightened liquidity position, although Fitch considers this is
unlikely in the
near term.
Fitch does not expect any improvement in bank ratings in the
near term, unless
the sovereign rating dynamics changes positively. Due to the
current compression
on the rating of its subordinated notes, a potential upgrade of
Macro's VR will
not necessarily result in a similar action on the 'CCC/RR6'
rating of these
notes.
Changes on the SRs and SRFs of these banks are highly unlikely
in the
foreseeable future.
Fitch has affirmed the ratings as follows:
Macro
--FC and LC long-term IDRs at 'B-', Outlook Negative;
--FC and LC short-term IDRs at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--USD150 million Senior bonds Class 2 due 2017 at 'B-/RR4';
--USD150 million subordinated debt due 2036 at 'CCC/RR6'.
Santander Rio
--Viability Rating at 'b-';
--LT LC IDR at 'B-', Outlook Negative;
--Support at '5'.
BBVA Frances
--Viability Rating at 'b-';
--LT LC IDR at 'B-', Outlook Negative;
--Support at '5'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9146
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 81 8399 9150
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
