(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed three
Romanian banks'
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) as follows:
UniCredit Tiriac Bank S.A. (UCTB) at 'BBB', Negative Outlook
Banca Transilvania S.A. (BT) at 'BB-', Stable Outlook
ProCredit Bank Romania (PCBR) at 'BB+', Stable Outlook
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The contraction in Romania's economy in 2009 and 2010 followed
by a period of
slow recovery has damaged the banking system's asset quality.
The system's
regulatory non-performing loan (NPL) ratio increased to 19.5% at
end-April 2013
(2012: 18.2%, 2011: 14.3%, 2010: 11.9%), which, coupled with
slow lending growth
and a shift to more expensive domestic funding, resulted in
sector losses for
the three years to end-2012. In Fitch's view the NPL ratio is
likely to increase
further despite early signs of a slowdown in new NPL inflows and
impairment
charges. Due to the high level of foreign-currency lending,
exposure to unhedged
borrowers and the long maturities of retail loans, asset quality
risks remain
high. Furthermore pressures on pre-impairment profitability are
expected to
persist.
Fitch views the capitalisation of Romanian banks as adequate,
and its aggregate
liquidity position as sound, despite having reached the bottom
of the economic
cycle. It takes into consideration the difference between the
National Bank of
Romania's (NBR) conservative provisioning rules and the
accounting rules
required by IFRS, which have usually been lower. Since 2012 all
banks in Romania
report their financials according to IFRS including asset
quality metrics and
impairment charges.
UCTB
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING
UCTB's Viability Rating (VR) reflects the pressure on its
profitability from
elevated loan impairment charges (LICs), rising impaired loan
ratios (20.7% at
end-2012), lending concentrations in troubled real estate and
construction
sectors as well as relatively low coverage of impaired loans
with accounting
provisions (38% at end-2012) and moderate coverage of 90 days
overdue loans at
72% at end-2012. It also considers relatively high, albeit
decreasing (through
customer deposit growth and funds attracted from domestic
institutional
investors and International Financial Institutions) reliance on
its parent for
funding and its moderate capital levels (Fitch Core Capital
ratio of 14.3% at
end-2012). The rating also takes into account UCTB's efficiency,
limited market
risk and comfortable liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDR, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
UCTB's IDRs and Support Rating reflects Fitch's opinion that
UCTB remains
strategically important for its ultimate parent, UniCredit
S.p.A. (UC;
'BBB+'/Negative), although Romania is currently not a market
where UC is
focusing its growth strategy. This view takes into account the
continued high
strategic importance of the Central and Eastern Europe region as
a whole for UC.
Fitch notches down the UCTB's Long-term IDR once from UC's
Long-term IDR.
Although support is likely to flow through UC's fully owned
subsidiary and
UCTB's direct owner, UniCredit Bank Austria AG (UCBA
'A'/Stable), at present
UCTB's IDRs and Support Ratings do not incorporate any potential
support coming
directly from UCBA. Fitch believes that the Austrian authorities
would look to
UC to provide support to the CEE subsidiaries directly before
allowing any
Austrian sovereign support to flow through to these entities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES; VR
Fitch views the recent deterioration in the bank's asset quality
and reduced
impairment coverage of impaired loans as a negative rating
driver and should a
continued deterioration take place, this may result in a
downgrade in the bank's
VR. Fitch will focus in particular on the impact the
deterioration will have on
the bank's capital levels, taking into account particularly the
portion of
equity exposed to the uncovered portion of impaired loans. Given
the recent
deterioration in the bank's performance, Fitch views the
likelihood of an
upgrade in the bank's VR as being low in the short- to
medium-term, unless the
current trends reverse significantly.
RATING SENSITIVITIES; IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The Negative Outlook on UCTB's Long-term IDR reflects that on
the parent.
Therefore, a downgrade of UC's Long-term IDR would be likely to
result in a
downgrade of UCTB's Long-term IDR.
BT
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDR, VR AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BT's Long-Term IDR is driven by its individual strength,
reflected in its VR of
'bb-'. The VR reflects the bank's strong deposit funding base,
improving
profitability, share of foreign-currency lending lower than at
peers and
reasonable coverage of impaired loans with accounting provisions
(67.8% at
end-2012) and full coverage of 90 days past due loans. Given the
bank's risk
profile and provisioning coverage, capitalisation is adequate in
Fitch's view
(Fitch Core Capital ratio of 14.4% at end-2012) and internal
capital generation
is sound.
BT's Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor of 'BB-'
reflect the bank's
systemic importance as the largest private bank with no majority
shareholder and
with a nationwide franchise in Romania, as a result of which
Fitch believes
there to be a moderate likelihood that the Romanian authorities
would provide
support if necessary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDR, VR AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BT's VR and Long-term IDR could be upgraded if there were
sustained improvements
in asset quality supported by a recovery in the macroeconomic
environment, and
continued sound performance supporting capitalisation. Downside
risk to the VR
could come primarily from a major deterioration in asset
quality, leading to a
substantial worsening of capitalisation, which is not likely, in
Fitch's view.
The Long-term IDR would come under downward pressure only if
there was both a
downgrade of the VR and a downward revision of Fitch's
expectation of sovereign
support for the bank, for example should timely support not be
made available if
required.
PCBR
KEY RATING DRIVERS: LONG-TERM IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
PCBR's Long-Term IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's opinion
of potential
support from its main shareholder, ProCredit Holding AG & Co
KGaA (PCH,
'BBB-'/Stable), given PCH's history of support for its bank
subsidiaries and
PCBR's advanced integration into the group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VR
PCBR's 'b' VR considers the bank's small market size in Romania
and increasing
market competition, and only acceptable capitalisation (Fitch
Core Capital of
11.3% at end-2012) given the low internal capital generation.
PCBR's weak
profitability is mainly attributable to its low operating
efficiency stemming
from the labour intensive characteristics of its business model
and lack of the
benefits of scale.
The bank's VR also reflects its solid asset quality in the local
context (with
impaired loans ratio and 90 day overdue loans equalling 7.3% and
4.9% of gross
loans at end-2012 respectively) and conservative provisioning of
impaired loans
which reflects the group's risk management culture.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: LONG-TERM IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
PCBR's ratings would be upgraded or downgraded in line with any
changes in PCH's
ratings. They would be sensitive, therefore to the same
sensitivities as PCH'S
ratings. Given the current Stable Outlook of the Long-term IDR,
Fitch does not
expect for the ratings to be upgraded or downgraded in the
short- to medium-term
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR
The VR could be downgraded if any negative performance was not
balanced by a
material increase in capitalisation. A significant and
sustainable improvement
in core profitability and asset quality in addition to improved
franchise could
lead to an upgrade of the VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
UniCredit Tiriac Bank S.A.:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Banca Transilvania S.A.:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB-'
ProCredit Bank (Romania):
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Michal Bryks
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw,
Tel: +48 22 338 62
81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
