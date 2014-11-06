(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bucharest
based
BRD-Groupe Societe Generale S.A.'s (BRD) and Banca Comerciala
Romana S.A.'s
(BCR) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' and
Garanti Bank S.A.'s
(GBR) Long-term IDR at 'BB+'. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
BCR
BCR's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by the potential
support it can expect
to receive from its 93.6%-owner, Erste Group Bank AG (Erste;
A/Negative). As a
strategically important subsidiary of Erste, Fitch would
normally notch BCR's
IDR one notch below that of its parent, implying an IDR for BCR
of
'A-'/Negative. However, BCR's rating is constrained by the
Romanian Country
Ceiling of 'BBB+'.
The Negative Outlook on BCR's Long-term IDR takes into
consideration Fitch's
statement that it is likely to downgrade Erste's IDR to the
level of its VR
(currently bbb+) by end-1H15, when its Support Rating and
Support Rating Floor
will likely be downgraded to '5' and revised to 'No Floor' (for
more details see
'Fitch Affirms Large Austrian Banks at 'A'; Outlook Negative' at
www.
fitchratings.com). At that point, the anchor rating driving
Erste's IDR will be
its VR and BCR's IDR will likely be downgraded to 'BBB'. A
downgrade of BCR's
Long-term IDR to 'BBB' is unlikely to trigger a downgrade of its
Short-term IDR
of 'F2'.
Fitch believes that BCR continues to be strategically important
to its group
despite the weak performance of the Romanian market, in light of
Erste's focus
on Central and Eastern European (CEE), the strong integration
into the group and
the track record of support to date.
BRD
The IDRs and Support Rating of BRD are based on our view that
there would be a
high likelihood of support from its majority (60%) shareholder,
Societe Generale
(SG; A/Negative/a-) in case of need.
Fitch views BRD as a strategically important subsidiary for SG,
given the
parent's strategic focus on Romania; BRD's high integration,
with management,
board members and risk systems drawn from the parent and SG's
proven commitment
to date. In line with Fitch's criteria, as a strategically
important subsidiary
of SG, Fitch would normally notch BRD once from the parent's
IDR, implying an
IDR of 'A-'/Negative for BRD. However, BRD's rating is currently
constrained by
the Romanian Country Ceiling of 'BBB+'; therefore the Stable
Outlook on BRD's
IDR reflects that on Romania's IDR.
BRD's Stable Outlook reflects the fact that, assuming no change
in Fitch's
perception of BRD's strategic importance to SG, a one-notch
downgrade of SG's
Long-term IDR due to the expected revision of SG's SRF would not
trigger any
action on BRD's IDRs. Fitch expects to downgrade SG's Support
Rating to '5' and
revise down its SRF to 'No Floor' by H115. SG's Long-term IDR
would then likely
be downgraded to the level of its VR, which is currently 'a-'.
As Fitch has not undertaken a full review of BRD, it has not
assigned a
Viability Rating.
GBR
The IDRs and Support Rating of GBR are underpinned by Fitch's
view that the bank
is a strategically important subsidiary of Turkiye Garanti
Bankasi (TGB;
BBB-/Stable). GBR shares the parent's brand and IT systems, and
sources top
management and board members from TGB. Fitch believes the parent
has a strong
propensity to support GBR, given their strong integration and
the high
reputational risk to TGB in allowing its subsidiary to default.
The Stable Outlook on GBR's Long-Term IDR reflects the Outlook
on TGB.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VR
BCR
BCR's VR reflects (i) still weak asset quality; (ii) the
improved but still
considerable level of uncovered impaired loans relative to Fitch
core capital
(FCC); and (iii) weak performance expected in 2014 driven by
high loan
impairment charges (LICs), which reflected accelerated efforts
by the bank to
resolve its large pool of legacy problem loans. The VR also
reflects the bank's
(i) still substantial capital buffer to absorb potential further
losses; (iii)
adequate pre-impairment profitability; and (iii) comfortable
liquidity.
The bank reported a still high impaired loans ratio (IFRS
impaired loans/gross
loans ratio) of 27.9% at end-3Q14, down from 30.5% at end-2013
driven by sales
of problem loans and write-offs. Fitch understands further
portfolio sales will
allow the bank to reduce its volume of impaired loans further to
year-end.
The coverage of these impaired loans with IFRS reserves has
increased
substantially to 78% at end-3Q14, further to the additional
provisioning charges
in 3Q14. However, Fitch estimates that uncovered impaired loans
continued to
account for a high 59% of FCC.
The bank reported FCC of 19% at end-1H14. Fitch estimates FCC at
end-Q314 to be
about 14%, assuming that risk-weighted assets (RWA) at end-3Q14
were equivalent
to 1H14, minus the additional LICs booked in 3Q14 (RON2.7bn),
and that the loan
book composition remained constant. Fitch believes that capital
provides a
sufficient cushion to absorb any further moderate losses linked
to the balance
sheet clean up.
High LICs are expected to drive full year losses. However, Fitch
notes that
pre-impairment operating results remain adequate (pre-impairment
operating
profit/average equity of 27% at end-1H14), as the bank has
managed to increase
efficiency (costs/average assets of 2.6% in 1H14) and counter
downward pressure
on its NIM (455bps in 1H14) by repricing its customer deposit
base.
BCR is primarily funded by customer deposits (customer deposits
/ total funding
68% at end-1H14). Whilst parent funding has continued to
decline, it remains
considerable at 25% of total funding at end-1H14. The liquidity
cushion held by
the bank is sizeable, with cash (including mandatory reserves)
and unpledged
securities eligible for repo with the Central Bank covering
about 70% of total
customer deposits (bank standalone).
GBR
GBR's 'b' VR reflects its (i) short track record of operating
profits following
losses in 2011-2012; (ii) weak reserve coverage of IFRS impaired
loans; (iii)
modest franchise; and (iv) the importance of foreign fiduciary
deposits for its
funding. The VR also reflects the bank's reduced reliance on
parent funding and
adequate capitalisation.
The bank reported operating profits in 1H14 and 2013, but this
remains a short
track record of core profitability (the bank started operations
in its current
form in 2010). LICs are likely to remain a constraint on
mid-term profitability,
given the fast growth of the loan book which has yet to season
in a challenging
operating environment. Asset quality remains weak (IFRS impaired
loans of 15.7%
at end-1H14), although it improved further due to write offs in
1H14, and
compares well with the sector average. Borrower concentrations
are high with the
largest 25 exposures (on and off balance sheet) accounting for
4.6x FCC at
end-1H14. We view the bank's capitalisation as adequate (Fitch
core capital 18%
at end-1H14), but note weak reserve coverage of IFRS impaired
loans (40.5% at
end-1H114), modest internal capital generation, and credit risks
in the loan
book which is yet to season.
The funding profile improved in 1H14, as customer deposits
increased to 50% of
total funding and the share of parent funding significantly
reduced (4% of
total end-1H14 funding). However, cross-border fiduciary
deposits continue to
account for a high 23% of its total end-1H14 funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING
BCR
BCR's Long-term IDRs are sensitive to both a change in Erste's
Long-term IDR or
in Romania's Country Ceiling. However, Fitch currently considers
a downward
revision of the Romanian Country Ceiling as unlikely. They are
also sensitive to
any reduction in Fitch's view of Erste's commitment to CEE and
to the Romanian
market in particular.
A downgrade of the Support Rating would require a downgrade of
Erste's Long-term
IDR to 'BBB-' or below, or a change in Fitch's view of the
propensity of Erste
to provide support to BCR. Fitch considers both of these
unlikely.
BRD
A downgrade of BRD's IDR would require SG's IDR to be downgraded
to 'BBB+' or
below, or a downward revision of the Romanian Country Ceiling,
both of which
Fitch currently considers unlikely. The IDRs and SR are also
sensitive to a
change in Fitch's view of the propensity of SG to provide
support to BRD, which
we currently consider unlikely.
GBR
GBR's IDRs are sensitive to a change in TGB's IDR. Given the
recent downgrade of
TGB's IDR and its Stable Outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the
short to medium
term. Additionally, GBR's IDR could come under downward pressure
should Fitch
adversely change its view on TGB's ability or propensity to
support GBR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
An upgrade of BCR's VR would require further progress in
resolving the "legacy"
problem loan book, and a stabilisation of operating performance.
An upgrade of GBR's VR would depend on the bank building an
extended track
record of reasonable performance, and on the loan book seasoning
without a
marked deterioration in asset quality.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banca Comerciala Romana S.A.
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at BBB+'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Garanti Bank S.A.
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at BB+; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at B
Support Rating: affirmed at 3
Viability Rating: affirmed at b
BRD-Groupe Societe Generale S.A.
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
