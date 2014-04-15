(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed three pass-through certificates (PTCs) from two Indian
asset-backed securitisation (ABS) transactions, namely Small Business Trust 2012 (SBT 2012) and
Small
Business Trust 2013 (SBT 2013), at 'BBB-sf'. These transactions are backed by
small business loans originated by Shriram City Union Finance Limited (SCUF),
which also acts as a servicer for the transactions.
The rating actions are listed at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect satisfactory asset performance and sufficient credit
enhancement (CE) for the rated notes. For both transactions, CE has increased
since the closing date, driven by steady amortisation of the static portfolios.
Loan seasoning has increased to 35 months and 20 months for SBT 2012 and SBT
2013 respectively. Other portfolio characteristics including the weighted
average yield and geographical distribution have remained fairly stable since
the transactions closed. Maximum loans accounted for less than 0.2% of each
securitised portfolio in February 2014, reflecting minimal concentration at the
obligor level.
Driven by high origination standards, delinquency levels for both transactions
are zero and are deemed low relative to other rated securitisation transactions
in India, particularly those that have securitised commercial-vehicle loans. The
key difference is that loans securitised in SBT 2012 and SBT 2013 are used
primarily to finance working-capital requirements of relatively low-risk small
and medium enterprise (SME) borrowers who have a satisfactory payment record
within Shriram Group. SCUF has access to detailed obligor-specific information,
and it is able to tailor collateral levels to match individual risk profiles,
with higher-risk customers posting greater amounts of collateral. SCUF also does
not outsource its collection, but employs its own in-house teams to enhance
collection efficiency.
The portfolio of SBT 2012 has amortised by 84.9% of its initial balance. This
has raised the CE to 51.2% of the balance of the outstanding collateral balance
in March 2014, from 7.8% in January 2012 when the transaction closed. Loans that
were 90+ days past due (dpd) and 180+dpd as percentages of the initial pool
balance were at zero in February 2014. Since collateral value has remained
largely unchanged while loans continue to amortise, the weighted average current
loan-to-value (LTV) ratio has declined to 29.3%, from 85.5% at closing. Nearly
90% of the portfolio has an LTV of below 50%, suggesting sufficient security at
the loan level.
The portfolio of SBT 2013 has amortised by 65.7% of its initial balance. This
has raised the CE to 38.8% of the outstanding collateral balance in March 2014,
from 13.3% in April 2013 when the transaction closed. Loans that were 90+dpd and
180+dpd as percentages of the initial pool balance were at zero in February
2014. Like SBT 2012, the SBT 2013 transaction has seen its weighted average
current LTV drop to 42.2%, from 82.1% when the transaction closed.
For both transactions, the CE has not been utilised. The excess spread has been
sufficient to absorb losses incurred by the transactions. CE is in the form of
fixed deposits, which comprise a first-loss credit facility and a second-loss
credit facility, kept at Canara Bank (BBB-/Stable/F3).
In 2014, delinquencies are generally expected to increase for rated asset-backed
securitisation (ABS) transactions in India. This is due to India's economic
slowdown, which is exacerbated by the recent depreciation of the Indian rupee,
rising petroleum prices, and political uncertainty amid ongoing national
elections. However, the impact from such stress on these two transactions is
likely to be limited compared to other rated transactions given the higher
quality of obligors and the different financing purpose served by the
securitised loans in SBT 2012 and SBT 2013. In addition, the notes can withstand
stresses well above base-case levels, and CE is likely to build up rapidly due
to the fast amortisation of the underlying portfolios. Together, they should
create sufficient buffers for the transactions against India's economic
uncertainties.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Based on Fitch's sensitivity analysis, the base-case default rate would need to
increase by at least 4.0x and 4.2x for SBT 2012 and 2013 respectively from the
closing base-case default rates, before a downgrade of the PTCs to 'BB+sf' is
considered. The rating-sensitivity analysis assumes that the CE and other
factors remain constant. Stresses on recovery rates in the sensitivity analysis
did not lead to a downgrade scenario.
The rating could be upgraded if the rating of the bank holding the cash
collateral is upgraded to above 'BBB-' and the portfolio performance remains
sound, with adequate CE that can withstand stress at above a 'BBB-sf' rating
scenario.
Initial key rating drivers and rating sensitivities for Small Business Trust
2012 are described further in the new issue report dated 2 March 2012.
A comparison of the transactions' representations, warranties and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) to those of typical RW&Es for this asset class is available
by accessing the reports and links given under Related Research below.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Small Business Trust 2012
INR831.3m Series A PTCs due September 2016 affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable
Small Business Trust 2013
INR494.1m Series A2 PTCs due March 2015 affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable
INR206.8m Series A3 PTCs due June 2017 affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable
Series A1 PTCs was paid in full as of 24 March 2014