(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sekerbank T.A.S. (BB-/Stable/bb-), Tekstil Bankasi A.S. (B+/Stable/b+) and BankPozitif Kredi ve Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. (BBB-/Stable/b+). Alternatifbank A.S.'s 'BB' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is maintained on Rating Watch Positive (RWP), pending an imminent ownership change, and the bank's 'bb' Viability Rating (VR) is affirmed. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - ALL FOUR BANKS' VRs, SEKERBANK's, ALTERNATIFBANK's AND TEKSTILBANK's IDRs The four banks' VRs reflect their generally satisfactory financial metrics and reasonable management and governance, and the still quite supportive operating environment. However, the VRs also reflect the banks' limited franchises, some uncertainty as to the long-term sustainability of their business models, and the potential for some near-term deterioration in performance and asset quality. New shareholders at Alternatifbank may prove to be a driver for growth and franchise development but strategic plans will need to be reviewed once these become known to Fitch. Alternatifbank's and Sekerbank's higher VRs primarily reflect their deeper franchises, longer track records and somewhat better performance relative to Tekstilbank and BankPozitif. Alternatifbank's, Sekerbank's and Tekstilbank's VRs drive their current IDRs. The four banks' performance improved in 2012, as margins increased in a falling rate environment, and in Q113 operating return on average assets ranged from a high 2.2% at Sekerbank to a low of 1% at Tekstilbank. However, Fitch expects margins to contract in 2013 as repricing continues and competition increases, which will put pressure on the banks' profitability given their limited scale efficiency. Asset quality is acceptable, considering the banks' primary focus on serving a mixture of small and medium-sized companies, with impaired loan ratios in the 4.5% - 6% range. However, in Fitch's view asset quality is likely to deteriorate moderately as loan portfolios season following recent growth. The four banks all rely, to some extent, on wholesale funding. However, Alternatifbank, Sekerbank and Tekstilbank source about two thirds of their liabilities from deposits, while BankPozitif is entirely dependent on wholesale funding due to its non-deposit taking investment bank status. Fitch Core Capital/weighted risks ratios exceed a high 20% at BankPozitif and 17% at Tekstilbank, but could be volatile given the banks' small balance sheets and uneven growth. Sekerbank's ratio is lower, at 13%, but remains adequate, while Alternatifbank's Fitch Core Capital/weighted risks ratio is a moderate 9% and represents a rating weakness relative to peers. Sekerbank continues to develop its nationwide franchise. Improved automation of its credit approval systems is helping to contain impaired loan ratios. However, watchlist loans, overdue for periods of less than 90 days, have increased significantly. According to the bank, conservative classification criteria is the reason for this rise but Fitch considers that asset quality may show signs of deterioration as the loan book seasons. In April 2013, Tekstilbank's majority shareholders appointed advisors to assist with the disposal of their stake in the bank. This naturally limits strategic development at the bank. In addition, Fitch has some reservations that the bank will need to fight to preserve market share and margins given intense competition for the better clients. BankPozitif is a niche bank, specialising in boutique corporate lending to large as well as medium sized companies, and is also active in the retail segment focusing on consumer lending since November 2011. Key drivers underpinning its VR are its ample capital and management's close focus on liquidity. These are balanced by its dependence on wholesale funding and moderate franchise. Alternatifbank's VR is supported by the relatively broad customer base, aided by introductions made by current shareholders, the Anadolu Group. Ample liquidity is preserved which helps offset a higher dependency on wholesale funding (the loans/deposit ratio reached 146% at end-Q113). Asset quality and reserve coverage are in line with peer averages but capital ratios are significantly lower. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs Upgrades of the four banks' VRs are unlikely in the near term given franchise limitations and the expected moderately negative trends in certain financial metrics. VRs could be downgraded in case of a greater than anticipated deterioration in asset quality as loan books season. Alternatifbank's VR could also be downgraded if capital ratios remain markedly lower than peers under the new owners or the bank's franchise weakens as a result of its weaker association with the Anadolu Group. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SEKERBANK'S AND TEKSTILBANK'S IDRs Sekerbank's and Tekstilbank's IDRs are driven by their VRs and the same sensitivities apply. RATING SENSITIVITIES - ALTERNATIFBANK's IDRs The RWP on Alternatifbank's IDRs, Long-term National Rating and Support Rating reflects the expected acquisition of a 70.84% stake in the bank by Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ A/Stable), which has now been approved by the Turkish regulators. The RWP will be resolved once transfer of ownership occurs. Alternatifbank's Long-term foreign currency IDR is likely to be upgraded to the Country Ceiling of 'BBB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BANKPOZITIF's IDRs BankPozitif's IDRs are driven by potential support from its majority shareholder Bank Hapoalim B.M. (A-/Stable). In assessing potential support, Fitch views positively the integration levels which exist between Hapoalim and BankPozitif. However, the three notch differential between parent and subsidiary ratings reflects BankPozitif's limited importance for Hapoalim's balance sheet and performance due to its small size. BankPozitif's IDRs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions on Bank Hapoalim's ability and propensity to provide support, if required. The rating actions are as follows: Alternatifbank Long-term foreign and local currency IDR: 'BB' rating watch Positive maintained Short-term foreign and local currency IDR: 'B' rating watch Positive maintained Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating: '5' RWP rating watch Positive maintained Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF' National Long-term Rating: 'AA(tur)' RWP rating watch Positive maintained Sekerbank. Long-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Stable Outlook Short-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF' National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'A+(tur)' Stable Outlook Tekstil Bankasi Long-term foreign and local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Stable Outlook Short-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF' National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'A(tur)'; Stable Outlook BankPozitif Long-term foreign and local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook Short-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating affirmed at '2' National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Contact: Primary Analyst (Alternatifbank, Sekerbank, Tekstil Bankasi) Janine Dow Senior Director +44 203 530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Primary Analyst (BankPozitif) Banu Cartmell Director +44 203 530 1109 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst (Alternatifbank, Tekstil Bankasi) Banu Cartmell Director +44 203 530 1109 Secondary Analyst (Sekerbank) Zubaida El-Muttardi Analyst +44 203 530 1192 Secondary Analyst (BankPozitif) Janine Dow Senior Director +44 203 530 1464 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7495 956 9901 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. 