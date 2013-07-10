(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sekerbank
T.A.S.
(BB-/Stable/bb-), Tekstil Bankasi A.S. (B+/Stable/b+) and
BankPozitif Kredi ve
Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. (BBB-/Stable/b+). Alternatifbank A.S.'s
'BB' Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is maintained on Rating Watch
Positive (RWP),
pending an imminent ownership change, and the bank's 'bb'
Viability Rating (VR)
is affirmed. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ALL FOUR BANKS' VRs, SEKERBANK's,
ALTERNATIFBANK's AND
TEKSTILBANK's IDRs
The four banks' VRs reflect their generally satisfactory
financial metrics and
reasonable management and governance, and the still quite
supportive operating
environment. However, the VRs also reflect the banks' limited
franchises, some
uncertainty as to the long-term sustainability of their business
models, and the
potential for some near-term deterioration in performance and
asset quality. New
shareholders at Alternatifbank may prove to be a driver for
growth and franchise
development but strategic plans will need to be reviewed once
these become known
to Fitch.
Alternatifbank's and Sekerbank's higher VRs primarily reflect
their deeper
franchises, longer track records and somewhat better performance
relative to
Tekstilbank and BankPozitif. Alternatifbank's, Sekerbank's and
Tekstilbank's VRs
drive their current IDRs.
The four banks' performance improved in 2012, as margins
increased in a falling
rate environment, and in Q113 operating return on average assets
ranged from a
high 2.2% at Sekerbank to a low of 1% at Tekstilbank. However,
Fitch expects
margins to contract in 2013 as repricing continues and
competition increases,
which will put pressure on the banks' profitability given their
limited scale
efficiency.
Asset quality is acceptable, considering the banks' primary
focus on serving a
mixture of small and medium-sized companies, with impaired loan
ratios in the
4.5% - 6% range. However, in Fitch's view asset quality is
likely to deteriorate
moderately as loan portfolios season following recent growth.
The four banks all rely, to some extent, on wholesale funding.
However,
Alternatifbank, Sekerbank and Tekstilbank source about two
thirds of their
liabilities from deposits, while BankPozitif is entirely
dependent on wholesale
funding due to its non-deposit taking investment bank status.
Fitch Core Capital/weighted risks ratios exceed a high 20% at
BankPozitif and
17% at Tekstilbank, but could be volatile given the banks' small
balance sheets
and uneven growth. Sekerbank's ratio is lower, at 13%, but
remains adequate,
while Alternatifbank's Fitch Core Capital/weighted risks ratio
is a moderate 9%
and represents a rating weakness relative to peers.
Sekerbank continues to develop its nationwide franchise.
Improved automation of
its credit approval systems is helping to contain impaired loan
ratios. However,
watchlist loans, overdue for periods of less than 90 days, have
increased
significantly. According to the bank, conservative
classification criteria is
the reason for this rise but Fitch considers that asset quality
may show signs
of deterioration as the loan book seasons.
In April 2013, Tekstilbank's majority shareholders appointed
advisors to assist
with the disposal of their stake in the bank. This naturally
limits strategic
development at the bank. In addition, Fitch has some
reservations that the bank
will need to fight to preserve market share and margins given
intense
competition for the better clients.
BankPozitif is a niche bank, specialising in boutique corporate
lending to large
as well as medium sized companies, and is also active in the
retail segment
focusing on consumer lending since November 2011. Key drivers
underpinning its
VR are its ample capital and management's close focus on
liquidity. These are
balanced by its dependence on wholesale funding and moderate
franchise.
Alternatifbank's VR is supported by the relatively broad
customer base, aided by
introductions made by current shareholders, the Anadolu Group.
Ample liquidity
is preserved which helps offset a higher dependency on wholesale
funding (the
loans/deposit ratio reached 146% at end-Q113). Asset quality and
reserve
coverage are in line with peer averages but capital ratios are
significantly
lower.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
Upgrades of the four banks' VRs are unlikely in the near term
given franchise
limitations and the expected moderately negative trends in
certain financial
metrics.
VRs could be downgraded in case of a greater than anticipated
deterioration in
asset quality as loan books season. Alternatifbank's VR could
also be downgraded
if capital ratios remain markedly lower than peers under the new
owners or the
bank's franchise weakens as a result of its weaker association
with the Anadolu
Group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SEKERBANK'S AND TEKSTILBANK'S IDRs
Sekerbank's and Tekstilbank's IDRs are driven by their VRs and
the same
sensitivities apply.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - ALTERNATIFBANK's IDRs
The RWP on Alternatifbank's IDRs, Long-term National Rating and
Support Rating
reflects the expected acquisition of a 70.84% stake in the bank
by Commercial
Bank of Qatar (CBQ A/Stable), which has now been approved by the
Turkish
regulators. The RWP will be resolved once transfer of ownership
occurs.
Alternatifbank's Long-term foreign currency IDR is likely to be
upgraded to the
Country Ceiling of 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BANKPOZITIF's IDRs
BankPozitif's IDRs are driven by potential support from its
majority shareholder
Bank Hapoalim B.M. (A-/Stable). In assessing potential support,
Fitch views
positively the integration levels which exist between Hapoalim
and BankPozitif.
However, the three notch differential between parent and
subsidiary ratings
reflects BankPozitif's limited importance for Hapoalim's balance
sheet and
performance due to its small size.
BankPozitif's IDRs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions on Bank
Hapoalim's ability and propensity to provide support, if
required.
The rating actions are as follows:
Alternatifbank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDR: 'BB' rating watch
Positive maintained
Short-term foreign and local currency IDR: 'B' rating watch
Positive maintained
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: '5' RWP rating watch Positive maintained
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'
National Long-term Rating: 'AA(tur)' RWP rating watch Positive
maintained
Sekerbank.
Long-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-';
Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'A+(tur)' Stable Outlook
Tekstil Bankasi
Long-term foreign and local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+';
Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'A(tur)'; Stable Outlook
BankPozitif
Long-term foreign and local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Alternatifbank, Sekerbank, Tekstil Bankasi)
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (BankPozitif)
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 203 530 1109
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (Alternatifbank, Tekstil Bankasi)
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 203 530 1109
Secondary Analyst (Sekerbank)
Zubaida El-Muttardi
Analyst
+44 203 530 1192
Secondary Analyst (BankPozitif)
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1464
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7495 956 9901
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' (August
2012), 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (August
2012), 'National
Ratings Criteria' (January 2012) and 'Rating Financial
Institutions above the
Sovereign' (December 2012) are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.