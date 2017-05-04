(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has concluded its
periodic review
of three southern German Landesbanken, affirming the Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB), Landesbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg (LBBW) and Landesbank Saar (SaarLB) at 'A-'
and their
Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb','bbb+' and 'bb+', respectively.
The three banks' IDRs are driven by strong institutional support
from their
owners, which are the respective German regional states, the
regional savings
banks and ultimately the German savings bank organisation,
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (SFG). Fitch's institutional support
considerations are
underpinned by the statutes of SFG and the Landebanken's
institutional
protection fund, and by our view that the owners consider their
investment in
their Landesbanken long term and strategic. This reflects the
banks' focus on
their statutory roles, which include supporting their regional
economies, acting
as central institutions for the savings banks in their regions
and as house
banks for their regional states.
Fitch uses the lower Long-Term IDR of the Landesbanken owners',
ie SFG's, as
anchor for determining the three banks' IDRs. In our view,
support to a failing
Landesbank would have to be provided by SFG as well as the
respective regional
states to avoid triggering state aid considerations and
resolution under the
German Recovery and Resolution Act. The stability of Germany's
solidarity and
financial equalisation system underpins the regional states'
IDRs, which are
equalised with those of the German sovereign (AAA/Stable). SFG's
support
ability, as expressed by its Long-Term IDR of 'A+', is strong,
but not as strong
as that of the regional states.
We notch down the three banks' Long-Term IDRs twice from SFG's
'A+' because we
consider their roles for their owners strategic, but not key and
integral. The
notching also reflects potential legal and regulatory barriers
related to state
aid considerations and provisions of German resolution
legislation. The Stable
Outlook reflects our stable support assumptions and the Stable
Outlook on SFG's
Long-Term IDR.
The three banks' VRs reflect their broad stability in 2016 but
also
profitability challenges in the German banking sector,
specifically persistent
low interest rates, narrow margins and high competition that are
a drag on all
Landesbanken's business models. The three banks' resulting
moderate
profitability and material concentration on large borrowers and
industrial
sectors limit their VRs to the 'bbb' range at best.
BayernLB's 'bbb' VR primarily reflects its improved asset
quality and
capitalisation, driven by further reduction of legacy assets.
The VR remains
constrained by the bank's modest profitability, even though its
stable earnings
in 2016 have created favourable conditions to repay its EUR1
billion outstanding
state aid to Bavaria and conclude its state aid procedure. This
should open
opportunities to diversify its franchise.
LBBW's 'bbb+' VR primarily reflects its strong franchise in
Baden-Wuerttemberg,
solid position in German corporate lending, sound asset quality
and strong
capitalisation. However, the transformation of its poorly
performing retail
subsidiary into to a multi-channel bank drives IT and
restructuring costs, which
put pressure on LBBW's modest profitability.
SaarLB's 'bb+' VR primarily reflects its improved but still
modest
capitalisation. The limited ability of its small capital base to
absorb
potential losses from the bank's concentrated loan book is a
constraining
factor. The VR also reflects a company profile constrained by
SaarLB's
concentration on the small and moderately prosperous region of
Saarland and its
niche financing businesses in the commercial real estate and
renewables sectors
in France.
The Rating Action Commentaries on the three banks, published
today, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Roger Schneider, CIIA
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 242
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Sebastian Schrimpf, CFA
Associate Director
+049 69 76 80 76 136
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Rebecca O'Neill, London,
Tel: +44 203 530
1697, Email: rebecca.oneill@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001