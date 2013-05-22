(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed three
Swiss-domiciled money
market funds managed by Lombard Odier Investment Managers
(LOIM), as follows:
LO Funds (CH) - Money Market (CHF), affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
LO Funds (CH) - Money Market (USD), affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
LO Funds (CH) - Money Market (EUR), affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers for the affirmations are:
-- The portfolios' overall credit quality and diversification.
-- Low exposure to interest rate and spread risks.
-- High overnight and one-week liquidity, consistent with funds'
shareholders
profile and concentration.
-- LOIM's adequate capabilities and resources as investment
manager.
PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY / DIVERSIFICATION
Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' money market fund rating
criteria, the funds
seek to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively
in short-term
securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch or a comparable credit
quality by other
global rating agencies. Also in line with Fitch's criteria, the
funds limit
their exposures to individual issuers and counterparties. As at
mid-May, over
50% of issuers and counterparties carried the highest short-term
rating of
'F1+', or equivalent.
At the same date, the funds' Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF),
which is a
risk-weighted measure of the funds' portfolio assets accounting
for the credit
quality and maturity profile of the portfolio securities, met
Fitch's 'AAAmmf'
rating criterion of 1.50 or less, but is close to the limit, due
to long
maturities investments (high weighted average maturity to reset
date (WAM)
levels, as detailed below).
MATURITY PROFILE
The funds seek to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent
with Fitch's
ratings criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf'. Each fund limits its
WAM and weighted
average life (WAL) to 60 days and 120 days, respectively. It
also limits the
maturity date of any single investment to 397 days or less (730
days for
highly-rated government FRNs). At mid-May 2013, the WAM was 49,
49 and 52 days
for the CHF, USD and EUR funds respectively, while their WAL was
76, 105, and
73.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
The funds seek to manage investor redemption risk through
investment
restrictions that aim to maintain sufficient levels of daily and
weekly
liquidity. In line with Fitch's rating criteria, the funds seek
to maintain at
least 10% of their assets in securities maturing overnight or
other qualifying
liquid assets such as government securities and at least 25% in
securities
maturing within seven days or other qualified liquid assets. The
funds'
liquidity profile also benefit from a relatively stable investor
base, mainly
comprised of clients of the private bank.
PARENT EXPOSURE
The funds may be exposed to Lombard Odier & Cie
('AA-'/Stable/'F1+'), the funds'
ultimate parent, typically through overnight cash positions
deposited at the
bank. As per criteria, this exposure should not exceed 10% of
the funds' assets.
In the context of a shortage of counterparties willing to
remunerate cash
deposits denominated in CHF, the CHF fund's exposure to its
parent in the past
year has exceeded this limit (up to a maximum of 24.8%) as it
also sought to
limit counterparty risk. The fund has meanwhile taken actions to
seek new
eligible counterparties and investments and exposure to the
parent bank is now
back within the agency's criteria. In addition to these
mitigating factors,
Fitch notes that relative to the bank's overall balance sheet,
the fund is not a
significant short-term funding provider to its parent.
FUND OBJECTIVES
The funds seek to earn a gross income that outperforms the
benchmark rate
consistent with the preservation of capital and liquidity. The
funds pursue
their investment objective by investing in a diversified
portfolio of short-term
money market instruments including time deposits, commercial
papers,
certificates of deposit, corporate bonds and notes, asset-backed
commercial
paper (ABCP), government and government agency debt as well as
repurchase
agreements.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
LOIM, the funds' investment advisor, is a wholly owned
subsidiary of Lombard
Odier & Cie. At end-December 2012, LOIM had EUR31,7bn of assets
under
management, of which about 15% were in money market funds. Fitch
views Lombard
Odier & Cie and LOIM's investment advisory capabilities,
financial and resource
commitments, operational controls, corporate governance, and
compliance
procedures as consistent with 'AAAmmf' ratings assigned to these
funds. NAV
calculation, which is based on amortized cost, and controls on
valuations (i.e.
comparison between amortization cost and marked-to market) are
fully compliant
with Swiss regulation and aligned with best market practices.
At mid-May 2013, the rated money market funds had CHF948m,
USD1294m and EUR557m
of total assets, respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality or market
risk profiles of the funds. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines
could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For additional
information about
Fitch's money market fund ratings guidelines, please review the
criteria
referenced below.
To maintain the Money Market Fund ratings, Fitch seeks weekly
fund and portfolio
holdings information from the funds' administrator - UBS Fund
Management
(Switzerland) AG - and conducts surveillance checks against its
ratings
guidelines.
Surveillance data for these funds is available at
www.fitchratings.com
"Surveillance" > "Funds".
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francois Vattement, CFA
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 92 75
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Aymeric Poizot, CFA, CAIA
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 92 76
Committee Chairperson
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain,
LOIM and UBS, the funds' administrator.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria',
dated 26 March
2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.