(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Thrivent
Financial for Lutherans (Thrivent Financial) and its subsidiary,
Thrivent Life
Insurance Company (Thrivent Life), collectively referred to as
Thrivent. The
affirmed ratings include Thrivent's 'AA' Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) and
its 'AA-' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The Rating
Outlook has been
revised to Positive from Stable. A complete list of rating
actions follows at
the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings of Thrivent reflect the organization's extremely
strong
capitalization with no financial debt, high-quality investment
portfolio,
consistent, strong profitability and favorable market franchise
within the
Lutheran market. In addition, Thrivent has a conservative
liability profile with
limited exposure to variable annuities with living benefit
guarantees.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Thrivent's
ability to sustain
favorable operating and balance sheet fundamentals would likely
lead to an
upgrade over the next 12-24 months. Thrivent's balance sheet
fundamentals and
earnings profile has improved in recent years and exceeds
Fitch's rating
expectations. Further, Fitch believes that the pressure on
profitability and
capital, driven by an extended low interest rate scenario is
manageable in the
context of the company's capital position and liability profile
with a large
life insurance block of business.
Key rating concerns include execution risk tied to Thrivent's
expansion of its
fraternal common bond membership to include other Christians
from solely
Lutherans, the challenge for intermediate term growth due to
competitive
pressures in the company's core life and annuity market and a
moderately
above-industry average exposure to troubled mortgages. Fitch
believes that
uncertain monetary policy and ongoing discord among government
officials pose
risks to the economy and credit outlook and could have a
material negative
effect on Thrivent's earnings and capital in a severe, albeit
unexpected,
scenario.
Fitch believes that Thrivent exposure to withdrawal risk in a
spike up interest
rate scenario is manageable. Thrivent Financial's consistent
generation of
strong operating cash flow and a very large portfolio of
marketable securities
with a strong market-to-book value ratio partially mitigate the
risk caused by
the high percentage (66%) of the company's $20 billion of
general account
annuity liabilities being subject to discretionary withdrawals
without penalty
or market value adjustments at year-end 2013.
Fitch views Thrivent's capitalization as extremely strong and of
high quality.
Total adjusted capital (TAC) increased 7.3% to $7.4 billion
through the first
six months of 2014, following an increase of 12.7% in 2013. The
company's
risk-based capital (RBC) ratio increased to above 700% at June
30, 2014 from
680% at year-end 2013. The company's has not issued surplus
notes to support its
capital, and Thrivent's reliance on capital markets and
reinsurance to finance
its product reserves and capital base is very low. Capital
strength is also
aided by moderate operating leverage and a relatively low-risk
liability
profile.
Thrivent has sustained its strong levels of earnings and
profitability through
the first half of 2014. Thrivent's statutory operating return on
capital was 12%
for 2013 and return on assets was 1.07% for the year. Thrivent's
statutory net
operating gain increased 7% to $415 million for the six months
of 2014 following
a 28.9% increase for 2013. This strong performance reflects
moderate growth in
life and annuity premiums, favorable persistency and mortality,
higher fee
income related to a growing separate account asset base, good
expense management
and lower refunds to members.
Thrivent manages a high-quality, well-diversified, liquid
fixed-income portfolio
that has performed well in terms of credit loss experience and
book yield. Risky
assets at June 30, 2014 are modestly below average levels for
the life industry,
having increased to 83% of total adjusted capital at June 30,
2014 from 79% at
year-end 2013. Realized credit-related losses for Thrivent's
investment
portfolio have been very low through the past twenty four months
and are within
Fitch's expectations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could trigger a positive rating action:
--Sustained profitability with low double-digit returns and
profitable growth in
fraternal membership;
--A sustained RBC above 480%;
--No evidence of deterioration in financial profile related to
common bond
expansion over next 12 to 18 months.
Factors that could trigger a negative rating action:
--A decrease in estimated RBC below 390%;
--A material increase in realized gross investment losses and
impairments;
--Material negative trends in earnings and/or fraternal
membership.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Thrivent Financial for Lutherans
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--IFS at 'AA'.
Thrivent Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Dafina Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Committee Chairperson
Brian Schneider, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (September 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.