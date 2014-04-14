(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Teachers Insurance and Annuity
Association of America
(TIAA) and its wholly owned subsidiary, TIAA-CREF Life Insurance
Company
(TIAA-CREF Life). The rating action follows TIAA's announcement
of their
purchase of Nuveen Investments, Inc. (Nuveen). At the same time,
Fitch has
affirmed TIAA's 'AA+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'AA'
surplus note rating.
A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this
release. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating opinion weighs the longer-term strategic and
financial benefits
of TIAA's acquisition of Nuveen balanced against near-term
concerns over
financing and integration. Fitch believes that TIAA's 'AAA'
credit profile
remains intact under a range of financing options.
The scale of the transaction and execution risk appears to be
manageable in
relationship to TIAA's credit and business profile. The $6.25
billion purchase
price of Nuveen represents less than 3% of general account
assets and less than
18% of total adjusted statutory capital at year-end 2013. The
marginal decline
in asset quality and liquidity is minor.
A modest strategic shift in increased risk appetite with the
potential issuance
of acquisition related debt would not affect the ratings.
However, the cushion
for adverse credit events declines as leverage increases towards
the high end of
Fitch's tolerance of 15%. A potential increase in adjusted
financial leverage
from 6% at year-end 2013 to fund the transaction could raise a
concern if
structured aggressively, which would be uncharacteristic of
TIAA.
Fitch believes this transaction provides a strong complement to
TIAA's existing
asset management platform, significantly strengthens TIAA's
third party
distribution capabilities, and could potentially enhance the
company's
market-leading position in the retirement market. Nuveen is a
well-known brand
name with a leading position in closed-end funds and tax exempt
mutual funds and
a growing presence in specialty funds. Nuveen reports $221
billion in assets
under management at year-end 2013 and will operate as a
standalone unit within
TIAA's asset management platform.
Fitch believes a successful integration of Nuveen could provide
positive
diversification of TIAA's revenue with revenue and earnings, and
provide
additional scale and expertise in the tax-exempt fixed income
market.
Primary integration concerns include TIAA's limited acquisition
experience and
the retention of key personnel.
TIAA's ratings are based on its extremely strong balance sheet
fundamentals in
line with 'AAA' rating expectations, strong and predictable
operating earnings,
and very strong competitive position in the U.S. pension market.
Key rating
concerns include the impact of ongoing low interest rates,
uncertain monetary
policy, and ongoing discord by federal government officials,
which pose risks to
the economy and the U.S. life insurance industry. Fitch believes
that TIAA is
well-positioned to deal with these challenges given its
extremely strong credit
profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
TIAA's IFS ratings are at the highest rating level possible.
Other ratings
reflect standard notching.
Negative:
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Failure to meet integration targets would cause Fitch to
reconsider all
ratings or the strategic importance of Nuveen.
--Failure to achieve ongoing positive surplus growth;
--Investment losses significantly higher than expected;
--A regulatory change that would have a negative impact on
TIAA's core pension
market;
--A change in TIAA's ownership structure;
--TIAA's minimum reported RBC on a sustained basis 425%, though
more aggressive
use of acquisition debt financing could increase minimum RBC to
above 500%.
--Financial leverage exceeding 15%
--Fixed charge coverage below 6x by 2017.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America
--IFS at 'AAA';
--IDR at 'AA+';
--Surplus note at 'AA'.
TIAA-CREF Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AAA'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, New York 10004
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Meyer CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (November 2013)';
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (August 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.