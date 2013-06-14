(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Teachers Insurance and Annuity
Association of America
(TIAA) and its wholly owned subsidiary, TIAA-CREF Life Insurance
Company
(TIAA-CREF Life). At the same time, Fitch has affirmed TIAA's
'AA+' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and 'AA' surplus note rating. A complete
list of ratings is
provided at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TIAA's ratings are based on its extremely strong balance sheet
fundamentals,
strong and predictable operating earnings, and very strong
competitive position
in the U.S. pension market. TIAA's balance sheet fundamentals
are consistent
with 'AAA' ratings expectations. Financial leverage (surplus
notes in relation
to total adjusted capital ) remains low at 6% as of March
31, 2013, and
operating leverage is very low at 6x. The total financing and
commitments (TFC)
ratio, which includes TIAA Global Markets, Inc. (TGM), is among
the lowest in
the Fitch rated universe. Fitch estimates TIAA's risk-based
capital (RBC) ratio
at 598% at the end of the first quarter 2013 (1Q'13) compared to
589% at the end
of 2012. The RBC is expected to remain above 550% for the full
year.
Net realized investment losses continued to decline through
1Q'13. The primary
driver of impairment losses continues to be CMBS, although the
company is
actively managing the portfolio and further reduced exposure by
$2 billion in
2012. Below-investment-grade bonds in relation to TAC declined
to 39% in 2012
from 45% in 2011 due to a combination of fewer acquisitions and
some upgrades.
Fitch views TIAA's exposure to eurozone debt as manageable, with
peripheral
countries accounting for about .4% of total invested assets.
Persistent low interest rates and investment yields are keeping
pressure on
TIAA's earnings, and that is expected to continue over the near
term given the
company's 3% minimum rate guarantee in the core pension segment.
Earnings
declined in 2012 as expected due to declining yields and
continuation of a
modest increase in the crediting rate in 2011. Results were
nevertheless ahead
of plan. First-quarter earnings were flat with the prior year.
Return on total
adjusted capital (TAC) was about 8% at year-end 2012 and 1Q'13,
down from 10% in
2011. Fitch does not view this as a near-term issue given the
company's
extremely strong capital and flexibility to adjust crediting
rates if necessary.
The low rate environment is, however, a longer term concern.
The slow economic recovery, financial market volatility, and
potential contagion
from the eurozone debt crisis are ongoing concerns. Fitch
expects these factors
to constrain earnings growth for TIAA and the industry as a
whole over the near
term. However, the agency believes that TIAA is somewhat
insulated from equity
market volatility and disintermediation risk given the lack of
living and death
benefit guarantees in its pension annuities and its very stable
liability
structure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Reported RBC below 425% on a sustained basis;
--Investment losses significantly higher than expected;
--A significant drop in operating earnings resulting in an
after-tax operating
return on TAC below 5% for 18 months or longer;
--A regulatory change that would have a negative impact on
TIAA's core pension
market;
--A change in TIAA's ownership structure.
Sovereign Downgrade: A downgrade of more than one notch in the
U.S. sovereign
rating would cause a re-evaluation of TIAA's ratings.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America
--IFS at 'AAA';
--IDR at 'AA+';
--Surplus note at 'AA'.
TIAA-CREF Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AAA'.
TIAA Global Markets, Inc. (Guaranteed by TIAA)
--$500 million 4.95% senior notes due July 15, 2013 at 'AA+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cynthia J. Crosson
Director
+1-212-908-0863
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, New York 10004
Secondary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
Martha M. Butler,CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (January 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.