(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tianjin
Binhai New Area
Construction and Investment Group Co., Ltd.'s (BHCIG) Long-Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook
is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the 'A-' long-term foreign-currency
ratings of the
following notes issued by Zhaohai Investment (BVI) Limited:
USD300 million 3.1% senior unsecured notes due 2018
USD500 million 4.0% senior unsecured notes due 2020
The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
Binhai Jiantou (Hong
Kong) Development Limited (BJHK), BHCIG's wholly owned
subsidiary. Under the
keepwell structure, BHCIG will undertake to ensure BJHK has
sufficient assets
and liquidity to meet its obligations.
BHCIG commenced a consent solicitation for the two notes on 26
May 2017; the
company will replace the keepwell structure by a direct
guarantee from the
parent in lieu of waving a technical breach of its financial
covenant. Fitch
will monitor the progress of the consent solicitation process.
According to the
solicitation, early voting will expire on 20 June 2017 and the
final results
will be announced on 30 June 2017.
Fitch has affirmed BHCIG's IDRs and the senior debt ratings
because linkages
with Tianjin, a municipality about 170 kilometres south-east of
Beijing, remain
unchanged. BHCIG's 100% municipality ownership, the city's
supervision of its
financials and the strategic importance of the company's
public-sector business
to the city suggest a high likelihood of BHCIG receiving
extraordinary support,
if needed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Consent Solicitation: BHCIG announced a consent solicitation on
26 May 2017 for
the two senior unsecured notes in which the company will replace
the keepwell
structure by a direct guarantee from the parent in lieu of
waving a technical
breach of its financial covenant. The covenant was triggered by
exchange-rate
volatility rather than by liquidity issues. Fitch believes the
consent
solicitation is likely to be accepted, as a direct-guarantee
structure should
provide more protection for bondholders. BHCIG should have
sufficient liquidity
in the unlikely event that it fails to obtain the consent and
faces an
accelerated bond repayment schedule.
Links to Tianjin Municipality: BHCIG's ratings are closely
credit-linked to, but
not equalised with, Tianjin municipality. Fitch's view is based
on BHCIG's 100%
government ownership and the strong municipal oversight of its
financials, as
well as the strategic importance of the entity's operation to
Tianjin. These
factors mean there is a strong likelihood of BHCIG receiving
extraordinary state
support, if needed.
Tianjin's Creditworthiness: Tianjin is a provincial-level city
and a key
logistics hub in northern China. Tianjin has benefited from
increasing
integration of the Jing-Jin-Ji economic zone with the city of
Beijing and Hebei
province resulting from central government initiatives. Tianjin
also has a
favourable socio-economic profile, with the highest GDP per
capita among
provincial-level cities, as well as a stable budgetary
performance. These
strengths mitigate Tianjin's moderately high contingent
liabilities arising from
its state-owned entities.
Legal Status 'Mid-Range': BHCIG was established in 2008 as a
wholly state-owned
limited liability company. Under this legal status, the
company's major
decisions require government verification and approval. The
government has no
plans to dilute its BHCIG shareholding. Fitch assesses BHCIG's
legal status
attribute as mid-range.
Control 'Stronger': The company's board is appointed by Tianjin
and Binhai New
Area authorities and the board's major projects require
government approval.
Moreover, the municipality closely monitors BHCIG's financing
plan and debt
level and the company needs to regularly report its operational
and financial
results to the government. Fitch has given this attribute more
weight in the
rating.
Strategic Importance 'Mid-Range': BHCIG is Binhai New Area's
major
infrastructure project construction company and the operator of
key public
services. BHCIG's geographical concentration and asset size rank
third out of
Tianjin's local government funding vehicles (LGFV) and were the
main factors
behind our rating. BHCIG is a flagship LGFV with a dominant
position in the
state-level new area, which accounted for 56% of Tianjin's total
gross regional
product in 2016. A default could have negative political
consequences and a
large effect on Tianjin's economic growth considering the
strategic importance
of the new area.
Government Integration 'Mid-Range': BHCIG's operation, as the
provider of key
public services in the new area, remains closely linked to that
of the sponsor's
budget. Historically, BHCIG has enjoyed a combination of capital
injections and
financial subsidies. BHCIG received CNY14.6 billion in debt swap
and CNY535
million in capital injection from the government in 2016. Fitch
believes
government financial support should continue considering BHCIG's
strategic
importance.
Standalone Financial Profile 'Weak': BHCIG's financial profile
is borne by large
capital expenditure, negative free cash flow and high leverage,
with
characteristics of a 'B' standalone rating. BHCIG repaid some of
its debt in
2016 as part of the debt swap, which slightly improves its
credit metrics,
although its total debt/total assets of 58% remains high. Fitch
expects
Tianjin's tight control and support to mitigate these risks,
despite ongoing
infrastructure developments in Binhai New Area.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Fitch's credit assessment of Tianjin and a
stronger or more
explicit support commitment from the municipality may trigger
positive rating
action on BHCIG.
A significant weakening of BHCIG's strategic importance to the
city, dilution of
the municipality's shareholding or reduced explicit and implicit
municipality
support may result in a downgrade. A downgrade could also stem
from weaker
fiscal performance or increased indebtedness of the
municipality, leading to
deterioration in Fitch's assessment of the sponsor's
creditworthiness.
Rating action on BHCIG would lead to similar action of the
senior notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Samuel Kwok
Associate Director
+852 2263 9961
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Senior Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2405
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities – Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
