(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Tianjin
Infrastructure Construction & Investment (Group) Co., Ltd.'s
(TJIIG) Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'A'. The Outlook is
Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed TJIIG's US dollar senior unsecured notes
at 'A'. The
notes are rated at the same level as TJIIG's IDR as they
represent its direct,
unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
The IDRs and senior debt rating have been affirmed because
linkages with
Tianjin, a municipality about 170 kilometres south-east of
Beijing, remain
unchanged. TJIIG's 100% ownership by the municipality, the
city's supervision of
its financials and the strategic importance of its public-sector
business to the
city suggest a high likelihood of TJIIG receiving extraordinary
support if
needed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Links to Tianjin Municipality: TJIIG's ratings are credit-linked
to Tianjin
municipality. This is reflected in its 100% state ownership,
strong municipal
oversight of its financials and the strategic importance of its
operation to the
municipality. These factors result in a high likelihood of
extraordinary
support, if needed. Therefore, TJIIG is classified as a
credit-linked
public-sector entity under Fitch's criteria.
Tianjin's Strong Creditworthiness: Fitch considers the budget
performance of
Tianjin, a port city about the size of Belgium, as satisfactory,
with a
diversified socio-economic profile and strategic importance as a
core city in
the Bohai Rim Economic Zone in north-eastern China. Tianjin's
resilient property
market also strengthens the city's fiscal flexibility. The
strengths are
partially mitigated by moderately high contingent liabilities
arising from its
state-owned entities and the municipality's weak transparency.
Strategic Importance: TJIIG, as China's (A+/Stable) largest
urban developer by
total assets at end-2016, is an integrated city infrastructure
service provider
and plays an important role in implementing the blueprint of the
Tianjin
municipal government. Unlike many other urban developers
focusing on a specific
area, TJIIG's business includes development and maintenance of
municipal roads
and bridges, urban development, primary land development, water
and utilities,
metro and rail transit and toll roads.
Ongoing Government Fiscal Support: TJIIG, as a core functional
public-sector
entity in Tianjin, has received significant government support
in the form of
ongoing capital injections, subsidies (subsidies represented 21%
of operating
revenue in 2016) and other services to support its business,
which consists
mainly of functional urban services provided on the government's
behalf. The
fiscal support aims to partly fund TJIIG's capex and debt
servicing.
Tight Control and Supervision: TJIIG's board is appointed mainly
by the Tianjin
municipal government and major projects require government
approval. TJIIG's
financing plan and debt levels are closely monitored by the
municipality and the
company is required to regularly report its operational and
financial results.
Financial Profile: As a local government financing vehicle,
TJIIG's financial
profile has been characterised in the previous five years by
large capex,
negative free cash flow and high leverage. TJIIG has had a
debt/EBITDA ratio at
around 70x-90x and EBITDA/gross interest expense at around 0.2x
in the previous
two years. Fitch believes this trend will continue in the medium
term, driven by
ongoing infrastructure investments in Tianjin. However, the risk
arising from
TJIIG's weak standalone financial profile is mitigated by the
strong tangible
support via capital injections and subsidies from the
municipality.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Links with Municipality: An upgrade or downgrade of Fitch's
internal assessment
on Tianjin may trigger positive or negative rating action on
TJIIG.
A significant weakening of TJIIG's strategic importance to the
municipality,
dilution of the government's shareholding or reduced
municipality support may
result in a downgrade.
Any rating action on TJIIG would lead to similar action on its
US dollar notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terry Gao
Senior Director
+852 2263 9972
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Ark Huang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3153
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2405
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities – Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
