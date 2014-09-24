(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Japan-based
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (TMNF) Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-'. The Outlook is Negative. TMNF is
a core company
of Tokio Marine Group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IFS rating reflects Fitch's expectation that the company
will maintain its
strong capitalisation and robust franchise. TMNF's and Tokio
Marine Group's
financial positions have remained strong. Tokio Marine Holdings,
Inc. (Tokio
Marine Holdings), the holding company for the group, maintained
the group's
consolidated statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) at a sound
level of 728.4% at
end-March 2014 compared with 737.0% a year ago. TMNF's net
leverage improved to
2.3x from 2.5x during the same period.
The Outlook is Negative because TMNF's IFS rating is, to a large
extent,
influenced by Japan's creditworthiness (Long-Term Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Rating: A+/Negative) as about 35% of Tokio Marine Group's
investment assets are
in Japanese government bonds. However, Tokio Marine Group's
global
diversification (about 35% of its net premium from outside
Japan) allows TMNF to
be rated above the Japanese sovereign by one notch.
The profitability of TMNF is likely to be maintained at a
healthy level in FYE15
(the financial year ending March 2015) due to premium increases.
TMNF's combined
ratio improved to 91.2% in FYE14 from 97.4% in FYE13, partly
because it
continued to raise premium rates for its motor insurance
business.
The group's profitable domestic life insurance business is
expanding strongly,
with the annual premium in force of the profitable third
(health) sector
increasing 14.9% in FYE14, and this should help support the
group's credit
profile. Also, the group's diversified international insurance
business is
growing, and Tokio Marine Holdings expects it will likely
account for nearly 40%
of the group's adjusted earnings in FYE15.
The group's biggest weakness is its exposure to domestic
equities: about 13% of
its assets at end-March 2014. However, TMNF is reducing this
exposure and plans
to reduce its domestic equity investments by about JPY100bn
(about 5% of the
holdings) in FYE15. The group's solid capitalisation and overall
robust
underwriting fundamentals have supported its capital adequacy in
the face of
unstable financial markets and natural disasters over the last
five years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of the sovereign by one notch would lead to a
downgrade of TMNF's
IFS rating. Key downgrade triggers also include a material
erosion of
capitalisation caused by a major natural disaster and/or
financial crisis, the
group's consolidated SMR declining below 600%, deterioration in
TMNF's net
leverage to above 4x or an unexpected surge in the combined
ratio over a
sustained period.
Since Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR is at 'A+' with
Negative Outlook, an
upgrade of TMNF is unlikely in the near future.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Rating Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
