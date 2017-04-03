(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Japan-based Tokio
Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (TMNF) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Negative. TMNF is a core
company of the
consolidated Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TMHD).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IFS rating reflects Fitch's expectation that TMHD will
maintain its solid
capitalisation and robust franchise. TMHD's financial metrics
have remained
strong; its consolidated statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR)
has improved
further to 949% by end-December 2016 from 791% at end-March
2016. TMNF's net
leverage remained low at 2x, unchanged from end-March 2016.
TMHD is steadily strengthening its overseas insurance
underwriting operations,
and its overseas insurance premiums and business unit profits
will be about 35%
and 28%, respectively, of TMHD's total in the financial year
ending 31 March
2017 (FYE17), according to TMHD's estimate. The absolute
majority of TMHD's
international insurance businesses are derived from the US,
including HCC
Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HCC; its core insurance operating
companies' IFS
Ratings AA-/Negative), Philadelphia Consolidated Holding Corp.
and Delphi
Financial Group, Inc. TMHD estimates its insurance premiums and
business unit
profits from the US markets at about 62% and 82%, respectively,
of TMHD's
international total in FYE17.
Fitch assesses TMNF's unadjusted IFS rating at 'AA-', but the
adjusted IFS
rating is constrained by Japan's sovereign rating. Fitch allows
the company's
rating to be above that of the sovereign by up to one notch,
because TMHD's
substantial international diversification counterbalances its
large holdings of
Japanese government debt (about 35% of TMHD's assets at
end-September 2016).
Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating is 'A',
with a Negative
Outlook.
TMHD's biggest weakness is its domestic equity holdings, which
formed about 10%
of its assets at end-September 2016. However, TMNF plans to
reduce its domestic
equity investments by more than JPY100bn (about 4% of the
holdings) in FYE17.
TMNF is likely to maintain healthy profitability in FYE17 as the
company plans
to hold premium rates steady. TMNF's earned incurred basis
'combined ratio'
(private insurance) improved to 90% in April to December in 2016
from 94% a year
earlier, partly because it continued to rather raise premium
rates at its motor
insurance business. Furthermore, TMHD's domestic life insurance
business is
expanding strongly, with the annual premium in force of the
profitable third
(health) sector increasing by 8% in April to December 2016, and
this should help
support the TMHD's credit profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near future, given that the rating
is constrained
by Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'A'/Negative.
Conversely, the ratings
on the insurer are also likely to be lowered if the rating on
Japan were
lowered.
Rating triggers for a downgrade would include a significant
erosion of
capitalisation caused by a major natural disaster and/or
financial crisis;
TMHD's consolidated SMR declining below 600%; a deterioration in
TMNF's net
leverage to above 4x; or an unexpected surge in the combined
ratio of the TMHD's
core non-life operations above 100%, over a sustained period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
- Adjusted equity: Contingency reserve, catastrophe reserve and
price
fluctuation reserve are regarded as core capital for Japanese
insurers, and
treated as adjusted equity.
- Technical reserves: Contingency reserve and catastrophe
reserve are deducted
from technical reserves.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021558
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001