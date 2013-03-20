(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
March 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Toledo City Schools,
Ohio's (the district) general obligation unlimited tax (ULTGO) bonds as follows:
--$26.3 million ULTGO bonds series 2009 at 'A-';
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
SECURITY
The bonds are a voted general obligation of the district, secured by an
unlimited ad valorem tax levy outside the ten-mill limitation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
FURTHER CREDIT DETERIORATION POSSIBLE: The Negative Outlook reflects the
potential for credit deterioration if the district is unable to realize
recurring revenue solutions and/or additional spending cuts. Projected results
for fiscal 2012 and 2013 are positive but budgetary challenges continue.
LIMITED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Reductions in state funding combined with
multiple years of declines in property tax revenues have left the district with
diminished financial flexibility. The near term outlook for state and local
revenues appears stable, but the district faces budgetary challenges in 2014 and
beyond.
BALANCED OPERATIONS LARGELY DEPEND ON VOTERS: The district's revenue raising
ability is largely dependent on voter approval from constituents who have
repeatedly voted down revenue raising initiatives.
TRANSFORMATION PLAN GENERATES SAVINGS: The recently implemented transformation
plan for the district yielded expenditure reductions of over $8 million in 2012
and appears to be minimizing enrollment declines. The district expects to
implement additional revenue and expense solutions following the completion of a
performance audit in 2013.
BELOW AVERAGE ECONOMIC INDICATORS: Elevated unemployment, low wealth indices,
and a high poverty rate reflect the depressed condition of the area economy.
Recent job growth and the expansion of automotive manufacturing within the city
are indicative of the potential for improvement but overall recovery will be
slow.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
INABILITY TO RESTORE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The district's financial operations
largely hinge on the approval of a renewal operating millage in 2013. If the
ballot measure is defeated, the district will need to make additional
expenditure reductions in order to maintain balanced operations. Even if the
measure is approved, the district will need additional revenue and expense
solutions to restore financial reserves over the longer term.
CREDIT PROFILE
IMPROVING BUDGETARY BALANCE, CONTINUED LIMITED FINANCIAL
FLEXIBILITY
The general fund balance on an unrestricted GAAP basis is projected to improve
in 2012 but remain negative. Overall financial reserves remain low, leaving
little margin for unexpected revenue shortfalls or spending needs.
After several years of large general fund net deficits through 2011, the
district implemented a comprehensive transformation plan in 2012. The plan
generated significant wage and benefit cost savings resulting in an unaudited
2012 general fund surplus of $9.6 million (3.2% of expenditures). The
unrestricted general fund balance is projected to improve to ($1.16) million.
State funding and property tax revenues, 69% and 27% of total general fund
revenues respectively, stabilized in 2012 and 2013. Coupled with recurring
expenditure savings from wage and benefits concessions and staff reductions,
continued positive performance is projected for fiscal 2013 but the district
faces budgetary challenges in 2014 and beyond. Based on the district's current
5-year forecast, the immediate challenge is the approval of a renewal levy for
fiscal 2014 and beyond plus the likely need for additional revenue and expense
initiatives.
Improved budgetary balance and surplus results improved the district's weak cash
position and eliminated the need for short term borrowing in fiscal 2012 and
2013.
DEPENDENCE ON VOTER INITIATIVES
Management's past attempts, including in November 2012, to raise additional
revenues through ballot initiatives have failed, triggering cuts to school
personnel and programs. The district expects to seek voter approval in August or
November 2013 for the renewal of a 6.50 mill levy that expires at year-end and
may seek approval for new levy monies as well. Renewal levy initiatives have
historically been successful and the 2013 approval is assumed in the district's
multi-year projections. Failure of the renewal levy would be a significant
budget challenge for the district and likely result in a rating downgrade.
Further, failure to obtain new levy revenues (which Fitch believes will be more
challenging) or significant expenditure reductions will pressure the district's
ability to maintain budgetary balance and restore financial reserves.
TRANSFORMATION PLAN
The major goals of the plan include reducing district operations, increasing the
graduation rate, and building strong learning communities. Large declines in
enrollment have plagued the district in the past. Management is optimistic that
the introduction of neighborhood schools for grades k-8 along with the other
programs offered under the transformation plan will better serve the district
and provide for better student retention. Declining enrollment has had a direct
effect on the district's revenues as state aid is largely dependent on
enrollment numbers. The outlook for state funding appears stable to modestly
positive for the near term.
LOCAL ECONOMY REMAINS WEAK WITH SOME SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT
The local economy is driven mostly by manufacturing with a concentration in the
automotive industry complemented by the healthcare and university sectors. The
city of Toledo reported unemployment of 8.2% in December 2012 which is down from
a high 12.6% average in 2009 but remains higher than both the state and the
nation. Recent economic activity includes a $500 million investment and second
shift at the Toledo Chrysler plant and the opening of a new $250 million casino
which should provide for additional employment opportunities for the area going
forward. Wealth levels are below average both on a median household income basis
and on a per capita personal income basis and 2010 poverty rates were nearly
double those of the nation.
Revaluation in 2012 revealed that the district's taxable assessed value (TAV)
has declined 36% from its peak in 2007. Further TAV declines are expected to be
modest following revaluation as they are somewhat mitigated by the addition of
the casino and other local commercial developments.
DEBT, PENSION AND OTHER OBLIGATIONS ARE MANAGEABLE
The district's overall debt burden is low on a per capita basis at $1,496 but
more moderate when compared to the tax base, at 4.5% of full value. Principal
amortization is slow with only 34% of total principal retired within ten years
offset in part by the district's limited future capital needs. Debt service
costs should continue to be manageable going forward as the district has no
plans for additional debt.
The district contributes to two State-sponsored defined benefit pension plans;
both plans are funded at low levels. The district contributes the full required
amount in each year. Costs to the general fund are not overly burdensome and
have declined over the past two years given the significant staffing cuts. Other
post-employment benefits (OPEB) are provided through two state run programs and
the costs to the district are very manageable. Total carrying costs for debt
service, pensions and OPEB are modest at 8.4% of total governmental funds
excluding capital funds, due in part to slow amortization and pension plan
actuarial underfunding.