Nov 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Toplu Konut Idaresi Baskanligi's (TOKI) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Ratings at 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively, and its National Long Term Rating at 'AAA(tur)'. The Outlook is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

TOKI's ratings are equalised with those of Turkey (BBB-/BBB/Stable), in line with Fitch's top-down approach in its public sector entities methodology. Turkey's tight control (through the Prime Minister's Office) over the entity, TOKI's important role in the government's housing policy and high implicit government support remain key factors for its rating equalisation with the sovereign.

TOKI is 100%-owned by the Turkish government. The administration is mandated to implement government policies and programmes to support the provision of social housing for low- and middle- income groups through discount loan facilities. It is a not-for-profit, quasi- governmental policy institution but operates like a private sector entity to maximise efficiency. It is not subject to corporate tax and its employees are civil servants (totalling 637 in September 2013).

The provision of affordable housing is a high priority for the national government. The Turkish constitution recognises the need to solve the country's acute housing problem, particularly in light of migration from rural areas to cities and the need to avoid the creation of slum areas. TOKI is mandated under the third term of the present government to provide another 500,000 housing units by 2023. Turkey has a population of 75.6 million with a potential need for social housing estimated at 3 million. At end-September 2013 it had achieved a cumulative total of 602,046 units (completed and in progress), of which 86% was social housing. TOKI's total assets expanded by 4x during 2006-2012, due to new mandates under the present government's term.

TOKI is affiliated to the Prime Minister's Office. It has no share capital and its reserves primarily consist of retained earnings. Although it is not consolidated within the state budget, it receives earmarked income appropriations from the budget. TOKI requires the government's authorisation for external borrowing and other strategic decisions; since 2011 its accounts are audited by the Court of Accounts, which reports to the parliament.

Besides its expertise in housing and social infrastructure, TOKI is engaged in promoting construction in earthquake relief areas and of other purpose-built projects, as needed by various ministries and central government departments. Upon completion of construction, ownership of these facilities is transferred to the related ministry or department. By end-September 2013 TOKI had 935 (under construction or completed) schools under these arrangements, and 213 hospitals.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A sovereign upgrade, coupled with continued support from the state, would be positive for the ratings.

A downgrade of Turkey or negative changes to TOKI's governance that would lead to a dilution of its legal status or control by the sovereign would trigger a rating downgrade. A significant deterioration of TOKI's financial profile could also result in rating differentiation from the sovereign.