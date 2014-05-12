(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of TMK's ratings and its Stable Outlook reflect
Fitch's view
that the company's financial and operating profiles continue to
be predictable,
stable, and consistent with rating expectations. Fitch also
believes that ample
resources are available to return financial leverage to historic
levels and
rating expectation levels by year-end 2014.
TMK's financial leverage of 26% for March 31, 2014 is considered
slightly above
expectations but is partially mitigated by the consistently
strong earnings of
TMK's insurance subsidiaries, which provide the holding company
with robust cash
flow. TMK uses these cash flows mainly for debt service and
share repurchase.
The speed and level of TMK's financial leverage reduction and
retained earnings
growth will be largely influenced by the dedication of cash flow
to TMK's share
repurchase program.
Fitch estimates TMK's total financing and commitment (TFC) ratio
to be 0.41x at
March 31, 2014, which is in line with Fitch's expectation of
less than 0.55x and
is lower than that of most peers.
Based on TMK's reported results for 2013, the company's pre-tax
operating return
on assets (ROE) of 15.4% and GAAP earnings based interest
coverage of 10.4
times(x) is in-line with historical levels (ROE 12%-15%, and
interest coverage
10x-13x). TMK's overall profitability and interest coverage
ratios are in-line
with rating guidelines. However, TMK's profitability is also
better than
similarly rated peers, which averaged an ROE of 8.7% in 2013.
While profitability remains intact and interest rates improved
in the latter
half of 2013, Fitch notes the low interest rate environment
continues to weigh
on TMK's ability to grow excess interest income margins. Fitch
also notes the
small shift towards supplemental health related business which
has lower margins
and higher earnings volatility than TMK's traditional individual
life business.
Fitch views TMK's capital as adequate for its current 'A+' IFS
rating. Fitch
estimates TMK's total adjusted capital (TAC) and NAIC Risk Based
Capital (RBC)
at year-end 2014 were $1.5 billion and 342%, respectively. These
figures are
consistent with TMK's 2012 levels and the 325% RBC target set by
TMK. However,
due to their purchase of a meaningful portion of TMK's recent
senior debt issue,
Fitch believes the insurance subsidiaries quality of capital has
weakened,
although not enough to affect ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--A sustained statutory capital adequacy above 350% RBC and
sustained or
improved capital quality;
--Sustained financial leverage 20% or below and total financings
commitments
ratio below 0.40x;
--GAAP earnings based interest coverage ratio 13 times or above.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Return on equity of 12% or less;
--A sustained statutory capital adequacy below 290% RBC and
sustained or
worsened capital quality;
--Sustained financial leverage above 25% or total financings
commitments ratio
above 0.55x;
--GAAP earnings based interest coverage ratio below eight times.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Torchmark Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Senior debt at 'BBB+';
--9.25% senior debentures due 2019 at 'BBB+';
--7.875% senior notes due 2023 at 'BBB+';
--3.8% senior notes due 2022 at 'BBB+';
--6.375% senior debentures due 2016 at 'BBB+';
--Junior subordinated debt at 'BBB-';
--5.875% junior subordinated debentures due 2052 at 'BBB-';
--Commercial paper rating at 'F2'.
Liberty National Life Insurance Company
United American Insurance Company
Globe Life & Accident Insurance Company
American Income Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
